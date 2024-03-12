FootJoy Jon Buscemi Golf Shoes: how you can buy them
We detail how you can buy the much sought-after special edition FootJoy golf shoes, designed in collaboration with Jon Buscemi.
Now in its fourth year of collaboration, FootJoy have once again teamed up with American fashion designed Jon Buscemi to honor the 2024 Players Championship. They have done so by creating two simply stunning Premiere Series golf shoes with the drop focusing on the saddle-style Wilcox, along with the Field LX, both of which are finished in off-white leather and gold accents. These collaborations have proven to be extremely popular over the years and when the shoes go on sale, they sell out extremely quickly, so below we have added two links so you can get your hands on a pair fast!
FootJoy Jon Buscemi Field LX Golf Shoes
Buy for $350
A Tour-validated golf shoe, the Field mixes traditional style with modern technology beautifully. The standard version is absolutely stunning and the aesthetics get better with the Field LX Special Edition. They also deliver on comfort, feel and waterproof protection.
Read our full FootJoy Premiere Series Field Golf Shoe Review
FootJoy Jon Buscemi Wilcox Golf Shoes
Buy for $350
The FootJoy Premiere Series Wilcox golf shoe is a truly stunning model that will catch the eyes of your playing partners, especially the Buscemi model released here. It has a firm wear but gives your feet that locked-in feel with excellent grip from the Versatrax sole.
Read our full FootJoy Premiere Series Wilcox Golf Shoe Review
The Field LX design features a combination of white leather with subtle off-white leather to give a premium and traditional look. You also get pops of gold too in the form of the metal FJ logos, around the heel and the removable spikes. What differentiates the 2024 design further is the rich green that features on the VersaTrax outsole.
The same colors and subtlety features on the Wilcox design, albeit in a design that includes leather toe caps, saddles and towards the heel. Additionally the green remains on the outsole, and both shoes come with insoles that feature the words; “FJ by Jon Buscemi.”
“This collection embodies a luxurious approach to a franchise that is inspired by decades of heritage silhouettes, supercharged for today’s modern golfer,” said Chris Tobias, Vice-President, FJ Footwear. “We’re thrilled to continue this partnership with Jon and bring a collection to golfers who have an appreciation for high sense of style in the game of golf.”
“It’s been a great experience creating a modern classic with the FootJoy team,” said Jon Buscemi. “The energy and popularity around the Premiere Series collection continues to be really strong.”
Both shoes are available in sizes ranging from 7.5-14 and come with medium width fitting.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website, whilst he is also responsible for all content related to golf apparel.
He also oversees all Tour player content as well so if you need to know what clubs Tiger or Rory has in play, Sam is the person to ask.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam's What's In The Bag:
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9 degrees)
Fairway Wood: Callaway Paradym (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5
Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond
Shoes: G/FORE Gallivanter/Nike Air Zoom Infinity NEXT%/Cuater The Ringer
-
-
