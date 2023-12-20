Finally! This Strata Package Set Is Now On Offer And It Will Arrive Before Christmas

Time-and-time again we have maintained that the best way to get into the game of golf, especially when you're a newbie, is to invest in a package set. Not only do they provide the basics like golf clubs and a golf bag, but the fact it is significantly cheaper than purchasing a premium set of clubs, means you can get a taste for the game at a cut-down price.

Some of the best golf club sets are also made by some of the most recognized golf brands in the world, with the likes of TaylorMade and Callaway producing their own. What's more, right now, after months of searching, a model that we absolutely adore has finally gone on sale; the Strata Golf Package Set is now reduced by 27% at Amazon!

Strata Intro Golf Set (9-Piece) | 27% off at Amazon

Was $349.99 Now $254.99 This is one of our favorite golf package sets because, not only does it already offer great value, but the irons and driver are extremely forgiving and the set-up allows you to add and customize the set to your specifications and personal preference. If you order now, it will also arrive before Christmas, making it a viable option for the person who is wanting to start, or return to, their golf journey. Read our full Strata Golf Package Set Review

First things first, we must specify that this is the 9-piece Introduction Set, which comes with a driver, 5-hybrid, 7 & 9 iron, sand wedge, putter, bag and two head covers. It's worth noting that there are other versions, such as the Ultimate Set that has a near full bag, but these versions are currently not on sale.

However, just because there are only six clubs doesn't mean it's a bad choice, far from it in fact! Providing you with the basics, it gives you the option to add other clubs into your bag and really personalise your set and, whether you are after the best fairway woods or best golf wedges to really complete the set, the Strata allows for that.

So, how good is the Strata set? Well, having previously tested it, we know that it's great value and an expansive offering for beginner golfers. The main standouts are certainly the driver, hybrids and irons, which were super forgiving and offered plenty of distance. The only slight downside is the putter, which we felt wasn't as forgiving but, if you want to replace it, there are plenty of great cheap options that could fill the void very easily.

As mentioned, the performance of these clubs is excellent and extremely forgiving plus, when we took them out the box and set them behind the ball, you could easily tell they have been built with confidence in mind. The irons, for example, have a nice and thick topline, whilst the generous amount of offset should suit those who tend to slice their irons. They come as standard with a regular flex shaft, which we felt is perfect for generating the speed you need to get the ball airborne.

The driver is equally impressive, with the 460cc head and regular flex shaft offering the most forgiveness possible in the hardest club in the bag to hit. You can see a lot of the face at address and, combined with the large head, it makes an appealing club to look down on. Out of all the clubs, the only downside is the putter, which has no milling or insert on the face so, no matter what ball you use, putts have a tendency to slide off the face left or right. It also felt very firm and a little harsh, especially on off-centre hits, so we would recommend looking at other options in this department.

Overall though, putter aside, you get a fair amount for your money and, for under $250, you will struggle to find a better golf club set for a beginner. However, if you are wanting to spend a little more on a package set, we have included a few more deals below that we have found!