We've Played In The Worst Golf Conditions In This Five Star Waterproof Jacket, And Right Now It Has More Than 50% Off

We tested the HydroLite from FootJoy back in 2021 and it is still one of the top models for waterproof protection out there.

I do a fair amount of two things, testing golf apparel, and searching for the best golf deals at the moment. After all, we just had our Autumn/winter testing day at Golf Monthly in which we put the best new rain gear through its paces, and it is coming up to Black Friday and gifting season so there are deals to be had on quality golf products. 

Hence why I was able to find this gem of a deal. You can currently get the FootJoy HydroLite Jacket for more than 50% off at Scottsdale Golf. Available in four colors, (with varying discounts - for the most off go for the navy marble print design), the jacket may be a couple of years old but it is still a five-star model that we have played in countless times, in some of the worst conditions. Our specific tester of this jacket back in 2021, plays at Royal Troon in Scotland so has always had to make sure he has the best rain jackets and rain pants on the course.

footjoy hydrolite jacket

(Image credit: Future)

So what makes the jacket so good? Well the waterproofing was outstanding, as you would expect from a trusted brand like FootJoy. It is also very light which allowed for total freedom of movement whilst swinging and going about our business on the course. 

But it is also the smaller details which elevate the design too. For example the collar has the corners taken off so as to not irritate your skin at the neck, which is especially important when stood over the ball on a crucial shot. It is also sturdy zip-wise and yet it is easy to put on ro take off quickly as well. 

FootJoy HydroLite Jacket

(Image credit: Future)

Obviously it looks great in several colors as well, not only on the golf course but we would argue it is also versatile enough to be used anywhere. It should be noted that it will need to be partnered with a sweater or mid-layer on especially cold days, but this is true of a lot of golf jackets anyway. As such we think this deal is one you should definitely jump at if you are in the market for a new waterproof golf jacket. 

