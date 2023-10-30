We've Played In The Worst Golf Conditions In This Five Star Waterproof Jacket, And Right Now It Has More Than 50% Off
We tested the HydroLite from FootJoy back in 2021 and it is still one of the top models for waterproof protection out there.
I do a fair amount of two things, testing golf apparel, and searching for the best golf deals at the moment. After all, we just had our Autumn/winter testing day at Golf Monthly in which we put the best new rain gear through its paces, and it is coming up to Black Friday and gifting season so there are deals to be had on quality golf products.
Hence why I was able to find this gem of a deal. You can currently get the FootJoy HydroLite Jacket for more than 50% off at Scottsdale Golf. Available in four colors, (with varying discounts - for the most off go for the navy marble print design), the jacket may be a couple of years old but it is still a five-star model that we have played in countless times, in some of the worst conditions. Our specific tester of this jacket back in 2021, plays at Royal Troon in Scotland so has always had to make sure he has the best rain jackets and rain pants on the course.
So what makes the jacket so good? Well the waterproofing was outstanding, as you would expect from a trusted brand like FootJoy. It is also very light which allowed for total freedom of movement whilst swinging and going about our business on the course.
But it is also the smaller details which elevate the design too. For example the collar has the corners taken off so as to not irritate your skin at the neck, which is especially important when stood over the ball on a crucial shot. It is also sturdy zip-wise and yet it is easy to put on ro take off quickly as well.
Obviously it looks great in several colors as well, not only on the golf course but we would argue it is also versatile enough to be used anywhere. It should be noted that it will need to be partnered with a sweater or mid-layer on especially cold days, but this is true of a lot of golf jackets anyway. As such we think this deal is one you should definitely jump at if you are in the market for a new waterproof golf jacket.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website, whilst he is also responsible for all content related to golf apparel.
He also oversees all Tour player content as well so if you need to know what clubs Tiger or Rory has in play, Sam is the person to ask.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam's What's In The Bag:
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9 degrees)
Fairway Wood: Callaway Paradym (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5
Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond
Shoes: G/FORE Gallivanter/Nike Air Zoom Infinity NEXT%/Cuater The Ringer/adidas Tour 360 22
