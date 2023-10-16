Adidas Go-To Five Pocket Pants Review
We test out the very popular Go-To 5 Pocket pants to see how well they perform out on the course, and off it too.
A truly excellent pair of golf pants. Given they have a tapered leg some will prefer a looser fitting pant, but for me I thought they were perfect. Looks, comfort, stretch, versatility, ease of wash, everything was ideal here. Five stars.
Very comfortable and stretchy
Look great and versatile
Solid color and size choice
Tapered legs not for everyone
Specifications
Sizes: 28-44
Colors: 5 (grey, collegiate navy, black, bliss, olive strata)
Adidas Go-To Five Pocket Pants Review
I am going to start by saying these might just be my new favorite golf pants. They are a smart and comfortable option for golfers to wear not only on the golf course, but also off it too because they are so versatile. There are five colors to choose from (black, grey, collegiate navy, olive strata and my personal favorite bliss), and lots of sizes for everyone. I additionally like the little details, such as the roomy pockets and the adidas logo stitched above the right back pocket.
But overall the star of the show here is the comfort. Made from a blend of cotton, lyocell, and elastane twill, the pants are flexible and stretch very easily so I could get into any stance, and play any shot without having to worry about them. The waistband gave a degree of stretch too which aided comfort and I loved the tapered leg design. Some will want to go for a looser-fitting style but I thought they were perfect for me and it is worth saying that I tested these underneath some rain pants too and the worked very well indeed.
They also felt lightweight and despite this tapered design, I didn’t feel like the pants were hugging my skin at all so I had a degree of breathability which makes these ideal for summer golf especially. When they were brushing against my skin though, the cotton fabric felt very soft and comfortable although it is worth mentioning that the fabric is not hugely crease resistant unlike other pants.
From a price perspective, these come in at $100, or around £70, which I think is a reasonable price for a pair of golf pants but the value here is greater because as I have mentioned above, these are pants that can be used anywhere. The final point I wanted to mention was that they were very easy to wash. Golf gear can occasionally be a little tricky to get right in the washing machine but a cold cycle with similar colors was all that was needed here. As such I have literally been using these all the time on and off the course.
