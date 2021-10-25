In this Puma Cloudspun T7 1/4 Zip Midlayer review, we test the comfort, warmth and overall fit of this super-soft mid-layer on the golf course.

Puma Cloudspun T7 1/4 Zip Midlayer Review

The midlayer is an essential piece of clothing on course when the weather starts to get chilly.

The best golf tops like this should keep you nice and warm while allowing for total freedom in your golf swing.

I’ve tried loads of different midlayers this year, so I was excited to try the Puma Cloudspun T7 1/4 Zip to compare them on a brisk afternoon at Burghley Park Golf Club.

How tall am I/what is my build?

I am 5′ 11″ and am of a slim build.

What do I normally wear? Does it come up big/small?

I’m a medium across the board in all golf brands I have worn. A medium in this midlayer was no different and fit me perfectly across the chest and in length – the area which sometimes a midlayer can fall short at my height. It’s available in plenty of sizes – S-XXL and in three colours.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

The headline with this range of Puma clothing is the Cloudspun fabric.

Cloudspun is a circular knit fabric that provides an ultra soft cotton feel and as soon as you put this mid-layer on you can feel it at work.

The fabric provides a comfortable, cosy feel as well as plenty of warmth with just a polo shirt underneath.

It’s by no means the most windproof mid-layer we’ve tested, but it provides a decent amount of protection on a brisk day on the links.

Any extra details you noticed?

The stand out feature of the Cloudspun T7 mid-layer is the drawstring cord that allows you to adjust the fit at the bottom of the garment as you please.

One of the biggest criticisms of the Puma Cloudspun Stlth midlayer I tested earlier this year was the boxy, baggy fit it had at the bottom.

The addition of the drawstring has allowed me to get the slimmer fit I desire at the bottom of a mid-layer – a huge improvement from Puma.

Can you wear it off course?

I don’t see why not. In fact, this mid-layer has got quite an athletic look at feel about it.

So while I haven’t taken it out of its natural habitat yet, this would no doubt look great on the driving range or for any other outdoor activity.

How does it come out of the wash/do you need to iron it?

The Cloudspun fabric is the USP of this mid-layer and there might be worries that a wash takes this away.

While I’ve yet to put this model through the machine, I have washed a previous Cloudspun model I tested earlier this year.

Pleasingly, after two washes, it still felt as soft as when it was new, keeping its shape and colour nicely.

I could see how after three washes that it would start to lose it’s super soft nature, so I’d keep washes to a minimal if possible to keep the feel of the Cloudspun fabric in tact.

Annoyingly however, with the bright white strip down the arms of the navy colourway, I can see this model needing plenty of washes.