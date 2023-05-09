Payntr X 006 RS Golf Shoes Review
How did the new Payntr X 006 RS spiked golf shoes perform when we took them out onto the golf course?
Payntr have once again delivered when it comes to the golf shoe, with the X 006 RS spiked model excelling in every department. Not only is it fully waterproof, but it's breathable and extremely comfortable, with the locked-in feeling allowing you to commit to every single shot on the golf course
-
+
Minimalist design will appeal to a wide range of golfers
-
+
Waterproof and extremely breathable
-
+
Well-cushioned and very comfortable
-
-
Midsole does stain easily
Payntr is a company that is still relatively new to the golf shoe market but, within its recent releases, there is already a lot to love above their style of footwear, with yet more models ready to hit the shelves for 2023.
Already, we have seen and tested the Payntr X 003 F spikeless golf shoe (opens in new tab), with this X 006 RS spiked model another superb addition to their already strong line-up. Certainly, from a looks perspective, it is very minimalist and subtle, which is something that will appeal to a whole range of golfers who are after a shoe that performs.
It is available in a number of different colorways as well, but it's the performance that is the standout, with the X 006 RS one of the best spiked golf shoes (opens in new tab) anywhere on the market. How, you may ask? Well, it strikes the perfect balance between breathability, grip and comfort, with lots of technology crammed into this premium performer.
To begin with, when I slid my foot into the shoe for the first time, it was immediately noticeable the comfort on offer. Although there is plenty of space for your foot to move, it does feel locked in place, with the Clarino Tongue offering stretch support that also meant it cushioned your foot as you walked and committed to your shots.
Personally, I think these shoes are one of the best golf shoes for wide feet (opens in new tab) on the market, with the Ventilated Dual Density PMX Foam, Patel Footbed and Open Cell Foam all combining brilliantly. These aspects help to provide a longer life span than some of the other best golf shoes (opens in new tab) money can buy, as the shoe moulded itself perfectly to my foot shape over multiple rounds, but not to the extent where the protection, fit and comfort were compromised.
It's the overall protection and breathability though that I was most impressed by, with the X 006 RS performing completely faultlessly in both wet and hot conditions. The first time I took these shoes out I was faced with a round that included sudden, hard downpours, and also humid 20-degree heat. The result? Well, when I took my shoes off, my feet were completely dry and had not been affected by either the rain or the rising temperatures.
These are easily one of the most breathable golf shoes (opens in new tab), with the Neverwet Superhydrophobic Solution working its magic when it comes to waterproof protection and the Clarino Tongue just one of the ways that the X 006 RS capitalises on its superb breathability.
The last point is the grip, with Payntr providing new Softspike Tour Flex Pro Spikes, a TPU Outsole and a FastTwist Insertion System, which delivers traction in three dimensions and 10 points of contact. Once again, they were near faultless as there weren't any moments when I slipped in the swing or walking on the course. What's more, in the swing, the energy transfer was seamless, which allowed me to commit to every shot from the tee and fairway.
Overall, it's pretty hard to find any negatives with the Payntr X 006 RS spiked shoes. Not only are they supremely comfortable and breathable, but the minimalist styling is something that is extremely effective. If I were to be nit-picky, perhaps the midsole stain slightly easily, but the shoes wipe clean effortlessly, meaning you can keep them in pristine condition for longer.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
