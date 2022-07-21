5 Tips To Extend the Lifespan Of Your Wedges

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Wedges are one of the main scoring clubs in your arsenal, whether it is pitching full shots into the green after a big drive, or getting it up and down from around the green. Keeping them in the best condition possible is key to keeping your scores down so we asked Callaway’s Roger Cleveland, one of the top wedge designers in the industry, for his tips to extend the lifespan of your wedges.

1. Get properly fitted

You will use your wedges more if they deliver and the best golf wedges will deliver if they fit your game. Better performance means you will be less likely to change your wedge so that means a better return on your investment. Roger says, “Get some good advice and make sure the head, shaft and grip is right for you then it will last you a long time because it will be proper for you. I would also go for a round grip rather than one with a spine, so you can easily open the face and it feels the same in your hands."

2. Get lessons so understand how to use your wedge

Once you have wedges that fit your game, get some lessons to ensure that you are using it correctly. This will mean that you won’t develop wear patterns on the clubs from poor technique or trying shots you cannot pull off. Each wedge groove has a shelf life for maximum spin, so don’t waste hours hitting balls to figure out for yourself what you could learn in minutes from a professional.

3. Don’t practice with range balls

Range balls are 2-piece balls that are harder and will wear out the edges on the grooves quicker. When you are practising, take the normal balls you play with to a practice area and use them there.

Roger says “Your usual ball is going to spin more than a range ball and then you can see the reaction which will hopefully increase your confidence and enable you to play better. Practicing with own balls also means you can see the actual flight and launch angle as range balls tend to go higher."

4. Keep your old wedges for practice

If you are serious player you should expect and budget for changing your highest loft wedge once a year, or more if you practise a lot with it. When you replace your wedge, keep the old one for practising with to extend the life of the grooves on your new wedge. The wedges you use for full shots can be changed less frequently, maybe each year, but maybe longer if you keep the old versions of those for using on the range with the harder range balls.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

5. Go for wedges with a chrome finish and a raw face

Callaway’s Jaws Raw wedges come with a face that has not been treated with a finish which means it will rust over time. This makes the face rougher and increases the spin you can put on the ball. As Roger said, combining this with a chrome finish gives the best results for more spin over time. “Based on tour feedback from players like Mark Leishman, we kept the chrome finish on the rest of the head and the sole as they said it slides through the sand better than a raw sole and the grooves edges are sharper as they don’t have a chrome finish on them.”