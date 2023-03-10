Chris Kirk What's In The Bag?

American Chris Kirk (opens in new tab) has won five times on the PGA Tour, the most recent of which came at the 2023 Honda Classic. This ended an eight year PGA Tour win drought, a big reason of which came about because in 2019, Kirk announced that he was to take an "indefinite leave" from golf to battle his struggles with alcohol and mental health. He played on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020 and has risen back up the world rankings to inside the top-50, so let's take a look at the clubs he has used to do so.

Chris Kirk What's In The Bag?

Driver

Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kirk has an interesting bag setup with several different brands represented. He starts with a Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond driver which has 10.7 degrees of loft and is fitted with a Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 TX shaft. The Triple Diamond has a 450cc head as well as a 14g back weight which can be positioned in the front for even lower spin and maximum workability.

In our testing, performance wise, we noticed a noticeable climb in distance, with the Triple Diamond producing a lower spin rate that leads to more carry. It may not be the most forgiving but, out of the centre of the face, there aren't many models which are better.

Read our full Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond Driver Review (opens in new tab)

Fairways

TaylorMade Stealth

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He then uses a couple of TaylorMade Stealth fairway woods. They have 15 and 18 degrees of loft, and both are fitted with Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 TX shafts.

The Stealth model was a clear winner in our testing when it came out, even outperforming the Stealth Plus, hence why it is included in our 2022 Editor's Choice Awards.

Read our full TaylorMade Stealth Fairway Review (opens in new tab)

Irons

Callaway Apex Pro ‘21, Callaway Apex MB ‘18

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kirk then has a combo set of Callaway irons in the bag, both models of which are slightly older. To start he carries a Callaway Apex Pro ‘21 as his four-iron, before transitioning down into a black set of Callaway Apex MB's from 2018. They go from five-iron down to nine-iron and all of his irons are fitted with Project X LZ 125 6.5 shafts.

Wedges

Callaway Jaws Raw, Titleist Vokey Design SM9, WedgeWorks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shifting to the wedges he currently has a four wedge setup, two of which are Callaway's, and two are Titleist's. The first two models with 47 and 51 degrees of loft are Callaway Jaws Raw wedges in black finishes (we presume to match his irons). He then uses a Titliest Vokey SM9 as his 56 degree option, and then a Vokey WedgeWorks model at 60 degrees. All of his wedges are fitted with True Temper Dynamic Gold S200 shafts.

Read our full Titleist Vokey SM9 Wedge Review

Today's best Titleist Vokey SM9 Wedge deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $179.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $179.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $195.95 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

Putter

Odyssey White Hot OG No. 5

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His final club in the bag is an Odyssey White Hot OG No.5, which tested very well for us. The half-moon shape combined with the clean black sight line is very easy to align and you get that lovely firm feel we remember from the original White Hot putters. In short it was a modern take on a classic, offering up easy alignment, simple looks and a strong roll. No wonder Kirk has used it to great success.

Read our full Odyssey White Hot OG 5 Putter review (opens in new tab)

Today's best Odyssey White Hot OG 5 Putter deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Ball

Titleist Pro V1x

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

We believe Kirk currently uses the latest version of the Titleist Pro V1x golf ball. It is one of the best golf balls (opens in new tab), aimed at those looking for higher flights and more spin. Compared to the standard Pro V1, it offers a firmer feel, with its main upgrade being the new core Titleist have inserted to the ball. During testing, we enjoyed the level of control on offer here, which came in particularly handy when hitting into the greens.

Read our full Titleist Pro V1x 2023 Golf Ball Review (opens in new tab)

Chris Kirk WITB: Full Specs

Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (9 degrees at 10.7) with Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 TX shaft

3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth (15 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 TX shaft

5-wood: TaylorMade Stealth (18 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 TX shaft

Irons: Callaway Apex Pro ‘21 (4), Callaway Apex MB ‘18 (5-9) all with Project X LZ 125 6.5 shafts

Wedges: Callaway Jaws Raw (46-10S at 47, 50-10S at 51), Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (56-10S), WedgeWorks (60-T) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold S200 shafts

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG No. 5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x