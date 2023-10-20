adidas Tour360 22 Shoe $88.08 at Amazon $117 at Adidas US $129.97 at PGA TOUR Superstore The new Tour360 22 golf shoe is a triumph in comfort, style and stability. A golf shoe that can be worn all day and all-year round, providing grip and control when you're swinging and comfort in between shots. They also look great in different colors. For Snug fit gives immense comfort

Adidas Tour360 22 vs Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 Golf Shoe: Read our head to head verdict

One of the most important things any golfer needs is a reliable pair of golf shoes. After all, shoes are one of the only pieces of equipment you use for every shot during a round - so it's vital you get the right pair. Two brands that produce the best golf shoes on the market are adidas and Nike, with the company's premium models ranking as some of the most comfortable golf shoes that money can buy, as well as being some of the most breathable golf shoes too.

For 2022, adidas released the adidas Tour360 22 shoe. Having introduced the world to the Tour360 range almost 20 years ago, the German brand has gone back to its original designs, analysing what made them work and implementing those ideas into the new model. Has it worked? Well, five stars out of five in our review certainly answers that!

Nike on the other hand is the most recognised shoe brand in the world and unsurprisingly they are also a leading player when it comes to golf shoes, producing some of the best spiked golf shoes that money can buy, whilst the spikeless designs aren't bad either. For this comparison piece, we are specifically looking at the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 which is the shoe choice of Rory McIlroy also has a five star rating.

Although both received top marks in our review, what are the significant differences between the two and which one is better suited to your game? Here, we take a look.

Looks

Both models are stunning looking shoes and offer a range of colorways that will match any outfit out on the course. In our reviews, we ranked both as some of the most stylish and modern looking shoes on the market.

Starting with the Tour360s, the 2022 model has a few design touches that make them look slightly different to past models. We were big fans of the older Tour360s because of the classic look and three-stripe design. However, with the new model, adidas has found a way of incorporating some modern flourishes that really stand out.

We tested the white, blue and orange model and were very impressed with the small splashes of color that give a totally unique style. Importantly though, adidas has not gone too far with the design, which features in five colorways. As well as the colors, there are multiple different models with even more adaptability available, making these some of the best adidas golf shoes on the market.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: adidas) (Image credit: adidas)

It's a similar story with the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 as the shoe is stunning from an aesthetics standpoint and that is one of the reasons this shoe tops our list of the best Nike golf shoes.

The new Full-grain leather upper has a supple feel and sophisticated look. The swoosh and midsole sections look slightly different and better than the previous model in my opinion, and overall I think the shoe looks more refined.

It looks like more of a traditionally sporty golf shoe that will suit a wide range of ages, whereas the previous model was perhaps better suited to younger audiences. I also loved the color I got sent, the fade of the shoe from blue to green really looks excellent and I did get a number of compliments on them. There are also several other colors to choose from, and there are special edition designs too for events like The Masters.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Golf Monthly) (Image credit: Golf Monthly) (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Fit/Comfort

Having looked at the shoe from the outside, we now move to the inside, with both pairs providing unbelievable fit and comfort. Arguably, comfort is the most important factor when it comes to a golf shoe and no-one wants their feet to ache after, or even during, a round of golf.

Both have innovative technology that is designed to give you the most comfort during your game, with adidas featuring an array of elements like 'Feet You Wear Last', which was first introduced in 1996. The idea is that it mimics the natural shape of the foot and accommodates movement in all directions, even throughout the golf swing.

Along with the 'Feet You Wear Last,' it also has a 'Dualstack Midsole' which, although you can't see it, helps support your forefoot and the arch of the foot. Finally, there is a 'Geofit Collar Pad' in the top of the shoe, as well as an 'Insite Sockliner' to the rear. Both are specifically designed to conform to your foot, giving you a more personalized and comfortable fit which we really noticed during testing.

I can honestly say the Victory Tour 3 are one of the most comfortable shoes I have tested. The previous 2 was right up there in this regard but for me the 3 has taken it to a whole new level. This is thanks to elements like the extra thickness of the padding around the ankle which really felt soft and comfortable. As someone who can be prone to blisters in this area, I loved this design feature.

Additionally Nike has added an internal strap on the inside of the shoe which actually contours to your feet, which is different from the mesh-like interior of the Tour 2 shoe. I think this change further elevates the 3 and while some golf shoes need wearing-in before they reach their peak comfort, we found this was not the case here. Nike also stitched a Zoom Air unit directly to the upper which delivered exceptional feel, and the foam towards the heel felt very cushiony, almost bouncy when walking on the course.

Performance

So, after top marks in the looks and comfort department, how did the shoes perform out on the course? The answer, very well! Both provided ample grip and remained in pristine condition, making them very durable. Both rank amongst the best spiked golf shoes on the market. This is thanks to them having smartly designed cleat patterns on the sole that maximise grip in even the wettest conditions.

The grip and stability of the Nike shoes was top-notch. The shoes have a new seven-way cleat system with two different types of spikes. The new Softspikes Tour Flex Pro are fitted in three forefoot areas whilst there are Silver tornado spikes in the heel and other side of the forefoot area.

The result of this? Well I tested the shoes in different conditions and the traction remained very good. During one round I played on brown, burnt-out ground which can be slippery, softer ground thanks to a deluge of rain, and, because I was not playing my best, in a variety of different lies and stances. Each time, my grip and stability was never compromised.

Overall, we can see why these are Rory McIlroy’s preferred golf shoes. Nike has taken what was an excellent golf shoe in the Victory 2, and improved on it. The comfort here is outstanding as is the feel, the grip and stability is right up there and the look of the shoe is one of the best on the market.

The Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 shoe also comes in a Masters special edition (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the Tour360s, we tried the shoes out in dry, damp and wet conditions and overall there was a good amount of grip. The grip comes from cleats that are directly injected into the base of the shoe which means you won't ever have to worry about losing them. This is an extremely clever design touch and, combined with a variety of spikes and traction elements, it really gripped us into the ground.

The sole of the adidas tour360 22 golf shoe (Image credit: adidas)

Waterproofing

The last section surrounds whether the shoes are waterproof or not. Certainly it's a factor that is very important. How many times have you been playing in what you thought were waterproof shoes to find out your socks are soaked through?

Although the adidas Tour360 does not rank on our best waterproof golf shoes list, they are certainly very good performers, demonstrating waterproof qualities whilst out on the golf course.

Adidas has provided a premium rich leather in their Tour360, which is 100 percent waterproof, plus you get a one-year waterproof warranty as well which provides peace of mind. What's more, the company has also incorporated recycled materials into the design to continue the brand's goal of ending plastic waste.

The Nike shoe is also 100% waterproof and features highly on our list of the best waterproof golf shoes. It also comes with a one year waterproof guarantee.

Which one should you choose

Choose the adidas Tour360 22 if…

- You are looking for a shoe that offers a unique style

- You want a shoe that matches an array of different outfits and styles

- You are after a shoe that provides superb grip in wet and windy conditions

Choose the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 if...

- You want a shoe that gives elite level performance

- You want to wear the shoes Rory McIlroy wears

- You want arguably the most comfortable shoe on the market