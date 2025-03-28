The Most Cutting Edge Rangefinder We've Tested Is At The Lowest Price We've Seen

We test a lot of laser rangefinders here at Golf Monthly, so it takes a lot to really impress us. One of the best rangefinders that has really jumped out in terms of overall quality and performance is the Titan Elite from Precision Pro, which my colleague Joe 'the Pro' Ferguson gave the full five stars when he reviewed it last year. Joe has exacting standards when it comes to golf gear so when he gives his seal of approval to a product you know it will deliver.

The Titan Elite is more than just a point and shoot laser, it boasts a whole host of other cool features which I'll get to shortly, but the reason for this post is that we've seen it at its lowest ever price during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, so we would urge you to act now before the price goes back up.

Initially, when Cincinnati based Precision Pro Golf first dipped its toes into the rangefinder market in 2016, the goal was to produce the cheapest laser on the market. Over the past couple of years, the brand has diversified more into the mid-price range and has attempted to innovate, creating some really interesting concepts and features. The Titan Elite is rammed with cool features, making it our choice as the most cutting edge rangefinder we've tested.

So why should you buy it? There are lots of reasons, but before I get into the individual specifics of this particular model, let's start with the overall benefits of a laser compared to GPS devices such as the best golf watches. For some golfers it is an either/or situation, but if you prefer using a GPS watch it's also worth investing in a laser too if you can afford both. If it's a choice though, it depends on what your requirements are.

The most obvious difference between a watch and laser is accuracy. A watch will give you front, middle and back yardages, whereas a laser tells you the exact number. This is particularly beneficial when you can't see the base of the flag to know if its at the front or back of the green. It's no exaggeration to say that there could be a two club difference between front and back and a watch is not going to be any good if you can't see where the pin is located.

Another benefit is ease of use. While some watches are more user-friendly than others, generally you may need to scroll through a touchscreen or press some buttons to access the information you want, whereas a laser is just a case of pointing at the target and getting the number required. However, a laser is only useful when you can see the target, and on the occasions when you can't that's when you need GPS to help you out. Most lasers do not have that, but the Titan Elite is one of the few that does.

(Image credit: Future)

Here's a quick rundown of the things that make this such a great product. Starting with the tech, it features an aluminum shell and a best-in-class IP67 dust and waterproof rating, so it will perform in any weather conditions. The screen display is very intuitive but only presents the really necessary information. This is useful as some rangefinders can try to offer too much leaving you with a cluttered visual. In terms of ease of use, the visual target lock feature provides extremely fast feedback with no frustrating lag times and creates a ripple effect around the aiming reticle, as well as a pulse vibration to notify you of a successful zap.

The Titan Elite integrates with the Precision Pro Golf app which gives the user access to features such as Find My Precision Pro, MySlope, and front, middle, and back yardages. In other words, you get many of the features you usually only find on a watch. The flag-only capabilities of a laser rangefinder can be somewhat limiting at times when you need to know how much green you have to work with either in front or behind, but with a simple calculation, the Titan Elite will provide all of this information which is hugely beneficial for course management.

Joe Ferguson testing the Precision Pro Titan Elite Rangefinder (Image credit: Future)

The act of connecting to the app is as simple as opening the app, clicking “connect new Titan Elite” and you are done, nothing more. This really enhances the user experience as an overly complex and time-consuming pairing process can really get a round off to a needlessly stressful start.

Further features of the Titan Elite include a very strong built-in magnet, slope mode (which can sync up with MySlope to cleverly personalise the slope measurement to your particular ball flight), and the brilliant Find My Precision Pro feature which will send you a notification if you happen to leave your rangefinder behind at the course.

Given the raft of cool features and functionality, combined with Amazon's Big Spring Sale price, this is a great deal for anybody looking to upgrade their rangefinder for this summer.