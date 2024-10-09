Be Quick! Oakley Sunglasses Are Reduced This Amazon Prime Big Deal Days... But Won't Be For Long!

A solid pair of sunglasses is essential for golfers, especially during those bright summer rounds or early morning tee times when the sun is rising. The best golf sunglasses can reduce glare, improve your depth perception and help you read the green, all while protecting you from harmful UV rays.



Today's golf sunglasses cater to a diversity of preferences, ranging from sporty wraparound designs to classic frame aesthetics. Unfortunately, though, sunglasses are often easily broken or lost and can be frustrating to replace...



To save you time and money, we've scoured Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days to find the best deals on robust sunglasses that provide performance without breaking the bank. Also, if you're looking for comfort, UV protection, or a great visual experience, now's the perfect time to grab a pair during the event.

Oakley Half Jacket 2.0 XL Sungalsses | Up to 25% off at Amazon

Was $162.00 Now $121.50 These simple, yet sporty, sunglasses are perfect for golfers who prefer a stylish yet simple look. When we tested them, we found the lightweight design made them incredibly comfortable - you'll forget you're even wearing them. The lenses effectively block harsh sunlight while enhancing depth and contrast, making it easier to read greens.



Read our full Oakley Half Jacket 2.0 XL Sunglasses Review

Oakley Sylas Rectangular Sunglasses | Up to 29% off on Amazon

Was $151.00 | Now $107.58



If you're a fan of Oakley Sunglasses, but prefer a classic frame aesthetic, then these Sylas might just be for you. The Sylas fit securely on your face and are hat-compatible so you can stay protected from the sun all day long.

Oakley Flak 2.0 XL Sunglasses| Up to 33% off on Amazon

Was: $202.00 Now: $136.00 The Flak 2.0 boasts high definition optics for crystal-clear vision from every angle. Its prizm lens technology enhances contrast, making it perfect for reading greens on the golf course. Made with Oakley's durable O Matter material and featuring 'Unobtanium' ear socks and nose grips, these sunglasses stay securely in place during play.

Of course, Oakley Sunglasses aren't for everyone and, with that in mind, we've found you some more models that are available for an unbelievable discount on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days...

Callaway Sungear Kite Polarized Sunglasses | Up to 20% off on Amazon

Was $92.31 Now $73.85 If you're a fan of the wrap-around style of sunglasses then these might be for you. While we haven't tested these specific sunglasses, we've reviewed hundreds of Callaway products and can confirm the brand provides high quality golfing equipment. In regards to the Sungear Kits, they are designed specifically for golf with polarized lenses to reduce glare and improve depth perception.