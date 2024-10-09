Be Quick! Oakley Sunglasses Are Reduced This Amazon Prime Big Deal Days... But Won't Be For Long!
Oakley are worn in an array of sports and provide premium protection and style on the course. Currently, these top picks are too good to miss!
A solid pair of sunglasses is essential for golfers, especially during those bright summer rounds or early morning tee times when the sun is rising. The best golf sunglasses can reduce glare, improve your depth perception and help you read the green, all while protecting you from harmful UV rays.
Today's golf sunglasses cater to a diversity of preferences, ranging from sporty wraparound designs to classic frame aesthetics. Unfortunately, though, sunglasses are often easily broken or lost and can be frustrating to replace...
To save you time and money, we've scoured Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days to find the best deals on robust sunglasses that provide performance without breaking the bank. Also, if you're looking for comfort, UV protection, or a great visual experience, now's the perfect time to grab a pair during the event.
Oakley Half Jacket 2.0 XL Sungalsses | Up to 25% off at Amazon
Was $162.00 Now $121.50
These simple, yet sporty, sunglasses are perfect for golfers who prefer a stylish yet simple look. When we tested them, we found the lightweight design made them incredibly comfortable - you'll forget you're even wearing them. The lenses effectively block harsh sunlight while enhancing depth and contrast, making it easier to read greens.
Read our full Oakley Half Jacket 2.0 XL Sunglasses Review
Oakley Sylas Rectangular Sunglasses | Up to 29% off on Amazon
Was $151.00 | Now $107.58
If you're a fan of Oakley Sunglasses, but prefer a classic frame aesthetic, then these Sylas might just be for you. The Sylas fit securely on your face and are hat-compatible so you can stay protected from the sun all day long.
Oakley Flak 2.0 XL Sunglasses| Up to 33% off on Amazon
Was: $202.00 Now: $136.00
The Flak 2.0 boasts high definition optics for crystal-clear vision from every angle. Its prizm lens technology enhances contrast, making it perfect for reading greens on the golf course. Made with Oakley's durable O Matter material and featuring 'Unobtanium' ear socks and nose grips, these sunglasses stay securely in place during play.
Of course, Oakley Sunglasses aren't for everyone and, with that in mind, we've found you some more models that are available for an unbelievable discount on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days...
Callaway Sungear Kite Polarized Sunglasses | Up to 20% off on Amazon
Was $92.31 Now $73.85
If you're a fan of the wrap-around style of sunglasses then these might be for you. While we haven't tested these specific sunglasses, we've reviewed hundreds of Callaway products and can confirm the brand provides high quality golfing equipment. In regards to the Sungear Kits, they are designed specifically for golf with polarized lenses to reduce glare and improve depth perception.
Tifosi Swick Sport Sunglasses | Up to 20% off on Amazon
Was $25.00 Now $20.00
Weighing in at only 26 grams, the Tifosi Swick Sports offer 100% UVA/UVB protection in its shatterproof polycarbonate lenses, which is ideal for hot summer days on the course. There's also an integrated hinge which won't pull your hair and a hydrophilic nose grip too.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
-
-
Gone But Not Forgotten: We Take A Tour Around Some Of The UK&I's Lost Par 3s
Enjoy our round-up of some of the UK&I's lost par 3s on courses that are otherwise still very much alive and well, and find out when and why they fell by the wayside
By Jeremy Ellwood Published
-
I Literally Test Drivers For My Job - These Are The 5 Best Prime Day Deals On Low Spin Drivers…
It’s not just Amazon doing amazing deals this Prime Day, but there are also plenty of offers available at the likes of PGA TOUR Superstore
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
I Literally Test Drivers For My Job - These Are The 5 Best Prime Day Deals On Low Spin Drivers…
It’s not just Amazon doing amazing deals this Prime Day, but there are also plenty of offers available at the likes of PGA TOUR Superstore
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Women's Golf Polo Shirts Under $40… You Can’t Go Wrong!
Our women's editor doesn't want you to miss out on a selection of heavily discounted polo shirts from the leading brands
By Alison Root Published
-
How Do Amazon And Walmart Compare In Terms Of Golf Deals? Here, We Find Out
There are hundreds of deals floating about from various retailers and, in this piece, we have selected two of the largest for a comparison!
By Sonny Evans Published
-
The Shot Tracking Device Trusted By Matt Fitzpatrick Is 20% Off For Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days Event
Want to track your stats and see how you stack up against the pros? The official game tracker of the PGA Tour and Matt Fitzpatrick is 20% off right now at Amazon
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
This Golf Ball Has Over 4000 Five Star Reviews On Amazon And It Is Now 15% Off!
Need new golf balls? This soft-feeling Hex golf ball from Callaway delivers all-round performance and is a must try for any high handicapper!
By David Usher Published
-
It's My Job To Test Golf Shoes - Here's Why These Models Are Worth Buying This Amazon Prime Big Deals Day
I've scouted Amazon (and elsewhere) for golf shoe deals, here are the only pairs I'd recommend buying this Big Deals Day
By Dan Parker Published
-
Some Of Our Favorite TaylorMade Golf Bags Are On Sale And Here's Why You Should Grab One Before It's Too Late!
A wide range of golf bags are on sale directly from the TaylorMade website, including one we awarded five stars in our review!
By Conor Keenan Published
-
I'm A PGA Pro And Here Are The 5 Best Prime Day Deals On ‘Forgiving Drivers’ I Have Personally Tested...
These drivers offer maximum playability, but has driver expert Joe Ferguson found them at minimum price?!
By Joe Ferguson Published