US Open Golf Betting Tips: Post-Cut Odds And Predictions
An eventful two rounds have taken place at Oakmont Country Club and, with scoring a struggle, there is value to be had over the weekend of the US Open
So far, the 125th US Open at Oakmont Country Club hasn't disappointed with the leaders barely scraping par.
Conditions have been tough, with Oakmont beginning to dry out and getting firm and fast. However, over the weekend, rain and storms are forecasted which would really soften the course up.
At the halfway stage, it's Sam Burns who leads as he searches for a first Major title. Carding a two-over-par 72 first round, the five-time PGA Tour winner then produced a five-under 65 on Friday to jump to three-under.
One shot behind Burns is J.J. Spaun, who led after the first round following a four-under-par 66. Carding a two-over 72, the PGA Tour winner is two-under, one stroke ahead of Viktor Hovland, who is the third and final player under-par.
In pursuit of the trio are a number of big name players, including five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka, who is two-over-par, as well as Tyrrell Hatton and Jason Day at three-over.
Among the cluster at four-over-par are World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa and former US Open winner, Jon Rahm, who are seven shots back heading into the weekend.
Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy are among the other big names making their way into the weekend but, at six-over-par, they will need to go extremely low to have a chance of victory on Sunday.
Below, the Golf Monthly team take a look at who they're backing going into the weekend at the US Open.
US Open Post-Cut Betting Picks
Winner: Viktor Hovland (+550)
Hovland is the name that is standing out to me. We’re getting close to the stage where it is a mental game now, and I’m not sure how Spaun, Lawrence, Detry and co. will be able to handle the mental grind and psychological battle over the next 36 holes.
Hovland, however, is a proven elite player and he looks very much in control of his game this week so, for me, he is favorite to be the man holding the trophy come Sunday evening.
One To Watch: Xander Schauffele (+11000)
The two-time Major winner didn’t have the best of Fridays, but Schauffele has a phenomenal US Open record, as I stated in my pre-US Open picks. Personally, I think he’s another one who will be able to manage the fight of the weekend.
His worst ever US Open finish is a T14th, which tells you all you need to know about how good of a grinder he is. I think plenty of players above him will go backwards and he’ll slowly rise up inside the top-10 or higher.
Winner: Jon Rahm (+2500)
He may be seven shots back of Burns, but it's worth noting that Rahm was never ahead until the 72nd hole when he won his maiden US Open title back in 2021.
Having to chase down the pack, and with rain predicted, I can see Rahm mounting a charge on Moving Day. He's one of the best ball strikers on the planet and, with softer greens potentially in play, he can go flag-hunting on Saturday and Sunday.
One To Watch: Tyrrell Hatton (+4000)
I predicted that the Englishman would win a Major in 2025 and, going into the weekend, I feel he is in a great position to do just that... if he can keep his emotions in check.
Obviously Oakmont will test Hatton over the remaining 36 holes, but the 33-year-old possesses an excellent all-round game and his chipping and putting has been really solid. Rain over the weekend should soften up the fairways, making them easier to hit, which should help Hatton as he goes in search of a first Major win.
Winner: Sam Burns (+330)
I would have switched from Lowry to Burns midway through yesterday anyway, but what has happened since then - and particularly in round two - has only cemented my belief that Burns will contend come Sunday.
He has been playing so well of late anyway, and a 65 around Oakmont proves the quality of his game right now. I think his near miss at the RBC Canadian Open might have fueled a fire within and I don't believe Burns will let the opportunity slip this time. I have to believe that, if anyone finishes lower than Burns, they win the US Open.
One To Watch: Thomas Detry (+6500)
According to the bookies, Detry is over +6000 to win from a position of five strokes back. What was it that guy from Futurama once said? Take all my money!
If not for a couple of one-off slip-ups, the Belgian has been one of the in-form players through two rounds at Oakmont. His short-game has looked sublime and fairways have apparently been quite easy to find for Detry. Surely he finishes inside the top-10? Right?
US Open Post-Cut Tournament Betting Odds
Outright winner odds from FanDuel Sportsbook (odds correct at time of publishing)
- Sam Burns (+330)
- Viktor Hovland (+550)
- J.J. Spaun (+700)
- Scottie Scheffler (+800)
- Ben Griffin (+1100)
- Adam Scott (+1600)
- Brooks Koepka (+2200)
- Jon Rahm (+2500)
- Russell Henley (+2800)
- Si Woo Kim (+3500)
- Collin Morikawa (+4000)
- Tyrrell Hatton (+4000)
- Victor Perez (+5000)
- Keegan Bradley (+5500)
- Rory McIlroy (+6500)
- Thomas Detry (+6500)
- Jason Day (+6500)
- All other players priced at +8000 or higher
