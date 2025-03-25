The World's Best Driver Uses This Model, And It Is Heavily Discounted During Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Amazon's Big Spring Sale has meant this popular TaylorMade driver has seen a big discount that is sure to be snapped up quickly
Statistically speaking, Rory McIlroy is the best driver in the world right now. Specifically, from a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee perspective, the Northern Irishman leads the way on the PGA Tour, gaining 0.905 strokes a round. For reference, the golfer in second place is Rico Hoey at 0.875, whilst World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is sixth at 0.641.
What makes this even more interesting right now is the seemingly changing situation at the top of McIlroy's golf bag. After having briefly put the latest TaylorMade Qi35 driver in play, he appears to have gone back to the standard Qi10 head, which is the subject of this piece because you can currently save $100 on that model during the Amazon Big Spring Sale.
Combining the best bits of both the Max and LS models, the standard Qi10 is an exceptional all-round performer that is extremely forgiving and will appeal to a broad spectrum of players. Recently, it was replaced by the Qi35 range, which means it is now $100 off.
Read our full TaylorMade Qi10 Driver Review
As we mentioned, McIlroy moved away from the Qi10 earlier this year at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. He swapped out the TaylorMade Qi10 driver and fairway woods for the brand new Qi35s and yet, after using them for the first three rounds, the 35-year-old switched back to the Qi10s for the final day.
Revealing that he will be keeping the older clubs in the bag for The Masters in mid-April, McIlroy explained the decision stating: "(I'm) going back to what I'm comfortable with."
He went on to add: "I tried new woods for the first three days, didn't quite work out the way I wanted it to... I led strokes gained off the tee in both Pebble and Torrey (Genesis Invitational), so it was a really good idea to change (laughing).
"Yesterday, I lost strokes off the tee, which is the first time I've done that in a long time. Yeah, just went back to what was familiar and what's comfortable as I felt like I was just scrambling all weekend."
To be honest, this hasn't really surprised us given our testing of the Qi10 driver and the Qi10 range. It featured a re-engineered Carbon Twist Face for fast ball speed and durability and, in all the important aspects, it certainly delivered, showing a noticeable improvement over the Stealth 2.
We liked the move away from the red face as well, being replaced by a subtle navy color, whilst the ultra-rounded shape is a delight. It certainly inspires confidence at address and clearly Rory is a fan of this look as well.
It is worth noting that it appears the entire Qi10 range is on offer at Amazon during the Spring Sale, with the fairway woods, hybrids, and other driver heads featuring nice discounts.
