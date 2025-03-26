I've Written About Golf Deals For 5 Years, And This Might Be The Best Discount I've Ever Seen
With years of experience looking at golf deals, it takes a lot for me to get excited, but this Big Spring Sale deal has certainly done so...
Before I get to what is an incredible deal, a quick introduction from myself. I am Sam Tremlett, Senior E-commerce Editor at Golf Monthly and I oversee all buying advice for the brand, and one avenue of that is to find good golf deals for you, the audience.
I have been doing this for 5 years now and, in that time, I have built knowledge and expertise in finding the best products at the best price. Given this experience, I must admit it does take a lot to get me excited in the golf deals space, but I think I might have found the best discount I have ever seen during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.
As of right now, you can get up to 52% off a set of the Mizuno Pro 241 irons, which is unheard of for an iron that is a) as good as this, and b) part of the latest line of player's irons from the brand. New-ish clubs never get discounts as large as this...
Clicking through on the link above, or via the deal button below, if you then filter by the iron model (Pro 241), and then pick the 7-piece set, there is a colossal 52% off on the irons right now.
Going from $1,400 to $666 is not to be taken lightly, especially for an iron as beautiful and good as this one. As the title of this piece shows, I really don't think I have ever seen a discount as good as this or on a product like this, so I am sure it will get snapped up quickly.
Read our full Mizuno Pro 241 Iron Review
What specifically makes this iron so good? Well, firstly, Mizuno is a brand known for the highest level of craftsmanship when it comes to forged blades and the Pro 241 is no exception. Indeed, my colleague Joe Ferguson tested the iron back at the start of 2024 and loved it, saying;
'From a shelf appeal point of view, it doesn’t get much better than the Mizuno Pro 241. The intricate hand forging detail, and the minimalist approach to branding are a thing of beauty. Small touches such as leaving the engraved Mizuno logo unpainted, just give a really classy feel to these irons. Aside from that logo, just a simple ‘Mizuno Pro’ wording adorns the back of one of the cleanest looking clubheads you will see.'
Performance wasn't limited to the aesthetics though. Joe continued;
'In terms of performance, the Pro 241 irons are everything you would want them to be. Exceptionally soft at impact, producing a delightfully muted but crisp strike and a clear turf interaction. The data numbers, while conservative, are very consistent. The 7-iron comes in a very traditional loft of 34°, so don't expect vast carries.'
So, to sum up, these are arguably the best looking irons on the market, they perform brilliantly for proficient ball-strikers, and have a colossal discount at the moment. To me, that is as good as it gets.
I should finally say though, for those golfers who need a little bit more help and don't want to use blades like the Pro 241, the more forgiving Pro 245 iron is also on offer as you can see below. Both discounted products come in left-handed configuration and specifically are the 7-piece sets from 4-PW.
You can also save a mammoth 44% on the Pro 245 irons as well. These irons would best be described as compact, distance irons and performed brilliantly for us in testing. Phenomenal looks combined with strong performance make the Mizuno Pro 245 a really impressive iron suitable for the masses.
Read our full Mizuno Pro 245 Iron Review
Sam is Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor which mean's he oversees everything E-com related on the site.
This takes the form of creating and updating Buying Guides, reviews, and finding bargain prices for deals content.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last seven years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate, insightful, and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.
Additionally Sam oversees Golf Monthly voucher/coupon content which seeks to find you the best offers and promotions from well-known brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and many more.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap.
