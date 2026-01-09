I Just Tapped In My Putt While Holding The Flagstick. Is That A Penalty Shot?
If you pull out the flagstick with one hand before tapping the ball in while still holding it, are you penalised under the Rules of Golf?
Here’s the scenario: You have a monster long putt from the other side of a sloping green and you elect to leave the pin in as a marker (as you are entitled to do under The Rules).
Your putt is tracking the whole way, and it looks dead set to be an amazing hole-out. Then, at the very last moment, the ball turns its nose up at the hole and comes to rest just an inch from the lip.
The ball has taken so long to travel across the green that you’ve followed it halfway during its journey. You reach the flag before any of your playing partners.
Without really thinking, you pull the flagstick out of the cup with one hand and, while still holding it above the ground, you tap it in with your putter using your other hand.
What happens in that scenario? Were you allowed to do that? Should you have been penalised?
Well, the simple answer to that question is, no!
It’s covered by Rule 13.2 and, more specifically by clarification 13.2b(1)/1 – It says that, a player may make a one-handed stroke while holding the flagstick with the other hand, provided they don’t use the flagstick to steady themselves.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
So, in the instance above, you would have faced no penalty.
But if you had removed the flagstick, pressed it into the green and leaned on it as you tapped in, you would have broken Rule 4.3, an improper use of equipment, and would be penalised the general penalty – two shots in stroke play and loss of hole in match play.
It’s fine then to tap a putt in while holding the flagstick above the ground.
But you wouldn’t be allowed to move the flagstick into a more preferable position within the hole as you tapped in. The player in the picture may be about to remove it completely, which would be fine. But it looks like he might be bending it to create a buffer for the ball. If the latter were the case, he would be in trouble.
Rule 13.2a says you must not try to gain an advantage by deliberately moving the flagstick to a position other than centred in the hole. If you were to hold the flagstick in such a way and the ball then hit the flagstick, you would receive the general penalty.
It’s one to be careful of. It’s fine to hold the flagstick above ground and tap in, but not fine to either rest on the flagstick as you tap in or manipulate the flagstick in the hole to an off-centre position. It’s a good Rule to be aware of.
Rules Quiz
Fergus is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He has also worked with Golf Monthly to produce a podcast series. Called 18 Majors: The Golf History Show it offers new and in-depth perspectives on some of the most important moments in golf's long history. You can find all the details about it here.
He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and his passion for the sport was bolstered during his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and the history section of "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin , also of Golf Monthly.
Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.