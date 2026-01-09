A Perfect Blend Of Strategy And Skill... The Winter Golf Competition Format Every Amateur Will Love
A modified yellow-ball format for the Golf Monthly team Christmas get-together added just the right amount of subtle strategy to the occasion...
I don’t get to play many fun or novelty formats these days other than the occasional Texas Scramble or three-club challenge. The bulk of my golf is good old medal, Stableford or simply friendly play. It’s not that I’m averse to other formats, but rather just the way my golf calendar has evolved.
So, when editor Neil Tappin decreed that last year’s team Christmas gathering at the London Club would be a modified yellow-ball format on the club’s excellent International course, I was struggling to remember what a ‘standard’ yellow-ball format looked like.
Thankfully, there was a Golf Monthly article on the very subject, and I remembered I’d played it once or twice, with the Stableford score of the player using the team’s yellow ball (in rotation) being doubled. It’s a perfect double-edged sword – a chance for big scores offset by added pressure when it is your turn with the yellow ball.
Neil had decided on a fourball better-ball format. Each pair had to then designate one front-nine and one back-nine hole on which both players must play their yellow ball, with both Stableford scores on the selected holes then counting for the team score.
However, losing just one of the yellow balls would lead to a team score of zero for that hole. This added a key strategic element to each team’s decisions on a course ideally suited to the nuances of this modified format.
Clearly, where people were getting shots was a major deciding factor, as was the direction of a strong, cold wind. But perhaps above all these was the fact that the International course, which has hosted big events including the 2014 Volvo World Match Play won by Mikko Ilonen, brings water prominently into play four times on the par-5 1st and 13th holes, and the par-3 8th and 12th holes.
I was paired with colleague Rob Smith and we got 7 and 17 shots respectively. Having decided to focus on holes where I also got a shot, we discounted the par-3 8th with its sizable carry over water and the already tough 9th playing straight into the wind
Much to ponder
Our front-nine decision came down to the tough par 4s at the 3rd and 5th. We worked out that the 3rd would be downwind and the 5th into it, so selected the former hole... then proceeded to muck it up completely.
Rob topped his drive and I then hit a bit of a low squirter on my approach, which took one bounce and plopped straight into a gorse bush. Thankfully, its vibrant yellow coat meant that we found it, but after dropping, I then had to make a good two-putt just to secure a solitary point.
After further issues, Rob holed a five-footer to also save a point, but a team score of two on a yellow-ball hole was not what the doctor ordered and probably meant our race was realistically run as neither of us had our best stuff.
Our playing companions, Baz Plummer and Nick Bonfield, had also chosen the 3rd, and when Nick made a regulation par and Baz a bogey with two shots, they’d beaten us by four there, having already bagged three-pointers on the opening three holes.
For the back nine, we rejected the SI-2 par-5 13th as it would be straight into the wind with water a major threat. Instead, we went for the short par-4 15th, also straight into the wind but not much over 300 yards, as I got a shot there.
Seizing the moment
This time, I made a three-point par despite knocking my slippery 15-foot birdie putt four feet past. But Rob, normally a very reliable putter, chose this hole to three-putt for double from 20 feet. Four yellow-ball points this time, but still not really what we were looking for.
Our ‘opponents’ had saved their back-nine yellow ball for the difficult par-3 17th, where Baz again got two shots. Despite playing just 185 yards, it was uphill into a three- or four-club wind and three of us, including me and Baz, decided driver was the only option.
Not only did Baz knock it on, but he also then rolled his 25ft right-to-lefter home for a net zero and five points. Even though Nick bagged just one point, that meant another six-point yellow-ball haul for their team.
Baz and Nick scoring twice as much as us on the yellow-ball holes was one reason why they amassed 48 points to win the event, while we languished in mid-table, mid-30s mediocrity. But they scored well elsewhere, too, especially on the front nine and were never really troubled at the top of the leaderboard.
The modified yellow-ball format had worked a treat on a course ideally suited to its strategic demands, highlighting that correct decisions counted for nothing if you couldn’t then execute.
I know the International course at the London Club well having played it many times over the years and would say this format better suits a course you know well rather than an unknown quantity, which might be a bit more ‘finger in the air’ when making those crucial yellow-ball decisions.
Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly. He is an expert on the Rules of Golf having qualified through an R&A course to become a golf referee. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 91 of the Next 100, making him well-qualified when it comes to assessing and comparing our premier golf courses. He has now played 1,000 golf courses worldwide in 35 countries, from the humblest of nine-holers in the Scottish Highlands to the very grandest of international golf resorts. He reached the 1,000 mark on his 60th birthday in October 2023 on Vale do Lobo's Ocean course. Put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content.
Jezz can be contacted via Twitter - @JezzEllwoodGolf
