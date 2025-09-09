BMW PGA Championship Sleeper Picks 2025: Can These +6000 Outsiders Challenge?

The BMW PGA Championship is set to feature one of its biggest ever fields, as 11 of Team Europe's Ryder Cup team will be present, as well as several Major winners and LIV Golfers.

Among the headliners is Rory McIlroy, who claimed last week's Amgen Irish Open. He will be joined by Jon Rahm, Ludvig Aberg, Tyrrell Hatton and many, many more.

McIlroy starts off as joint favorite for a second BMW PGA Championship trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Given the quality on show at Wentworth, both McIlroy and Rahm start as favorites, with there being plenty of value throughout the field, as the stars of the DP World Tour tee it up.

Last year, Billy Horschel won a second BMW PGA Championship title at odds of +2000, while Thriston Lawrence came tied second at +4000 and Matthew Baldwin in a share of fourth at odds of +15000.

Winners of the DP World Tour's flagship event tend to be among the big names but, in 2023, Ryan Fox won with odds of +5000, while Danny Willett was +6600 in 2019, so there is a tendency for big-odds players to put in strong performances.

Horschel returns to defend his BMW PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

What's more, like The Masters, the BMW PGA Championship is held at Wentworth annually, meaning course form and experience plays a big part.

Throw in the fact that a lot of names on the DP World Tour are finding form over the circuit's 'Back 9', and you have an excellent recipe for some sleeper picks to challenge at this week's iconic layout.

Below, we've listed a number of pros we believe are capable of springing a surprise at the 2025 BMW PGA Championship.

BMW PGA Championship Sleeper Picks 2025

Prices via BetMGM (odds correct at time of publication)

Elliott Heath News Editor

Dean Burmester +6000 To Win (+450 Top-10) @ BetMGM

I think Dean Burmester is a very underrated player who could potentially be a multiple-time PGA Tour winner had he not joined LIV Golf.

The South African recently won his second LIV Golf title at the penultimate event of the season in Chicago to finish 5th in the season standings. He has three top-12 finishes at Wentworth over the years in a DP World Tour career that includes four victories, (he also has 11 Sunshine Tour wins), so he arrives in great form at a course he has played well at in the past.

Burmester is clearly one of LIV’s top players and a very experienced pro who seems to keep on getting better and better.

Laurie Canter +10000 To Win (+700 Top-10) @ BetMGM

The Englishman lives in the area and loves Wentworth, having finished 2nd to Billy Horschel in 2021.

Canter is a better player now with two years of LIV Golf experience and two DP World Tour wins under his belt. He won his second title in Bahrain earlier this year and has had a runner-up and a T7 since. He was also 3rd at the Dubai Desert Classic.

His recent form isn’t amazing but he was a solid T42 in Ireland last week, on a very different style of course, and could well turn it on at Wentworth in front of the home fans.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

Oliver Lindell +9000 To Win (+650 Top-10) @ BetMGM

Oliver Lindell has been going under the radar during the last month, with the Finn finishing T7th at the Nexo Championship, T8th at the Danish Golf Championship, T17th at the Omega European Masters and 7th at the Amgen Irish Open.

That's an impressive four week stretch for Lindell, who is making his BMW PGA Championship debut. This might work against him, the inexperience factor, but on form alone he is definitely one to consider at Wentworth.

Marcus Armitage +17500 To Win (+1200 Top-10) @ BetMGM

Admittedly, prior to the Amgen Irish Open, I wouldn't have backed the Englishman but, following a final round 64 at The K Club, I feel it could be the catalyst for Marcus Armitage to kick on this week at Wentworth.

Last year, he produced a 67, 71, 68 and 69 to finish in the top 10 and, the week prior, he had a strong performance at the Irish Open, showing that this time of year perhaps brings the best golf out of him. A T30 at Wentworth in 2021 shows it wasn't a fluke either, so expect Armitage to spring a surprise this week.