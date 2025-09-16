Open De France Odds, Sleepers And Picks To Win 2025

As a fascinating field prepares to tee it up at the Open de France, we've outlined a few key selections to keep a close eye on at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche

(L to R) Min Woo Lee, Angel Ayora and Jordan Smith
(Image credit: Getty Images)
High-profile events on the DP World Tour continue to arrive in quick succession, and the Open de France is no exception as some of the circuit's very best - as well as a few guests from the PGA Tour - have gathered near Paris to do battle for the latest title.

Defending champion, Dan Bradbury is in the field this week, as is another former winner in Guido Migliozzi. But despite having lifted this prize before, neither player is among the favorites this time around.

Per BetMGM, England's Harry Hall is the outright favorite to win his first exclusive DP World Tour title, with fellow PGA Tour peer Corey Conners not very far behind.

Those two have separated themselves from the chasing pack, as far as the sportsbooks have it, with the likes of Min Woo Lee, Jordan Smith and Frenchman, Adrien Saddier possessing the next shortest price in terms of odds. The latter has been tipped by Golf Monthly betting expert, Baz Plummer.

Below, we've each picked a favorite and a sleeper for this week's action Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche while the odds for many of the leading choices are listed as well.

Dan Bradbury holds the Open de France trophy

Dan Bradbury won the Open de France at Le Golf National in 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Open De France Course Fast Facts

  • Course Name: Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche
  • Location: Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche, France (25km west of Paris)
  • Established: 1959
  • Par: 71
  • Yardage: 6,977
  • Times Hosted: 3 (1965, 1969, 1982)

A general view of the 18th hole at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bret&amp;egrave;che

The 18th hole at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche during the 2022 World Amateur Team Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Open De France Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Year

Champion

Winning Score

Course

2024

Dan Bradbury

-16 (one stroke)

Le Golf National

2023

Ryo Hisatsune

-14 (two strokes)

Le Golf National

2022

Guido Migliozzi

-16 (one stroke)

Le Golf National

2021

Cancelled due to Covid-19

Cancelled due to Covid-19

Cancelled due to Covid-19

2020

Cancelled due to Covid-19

Cancelled due to Covid-19

Cancelled due to Covid-19

2019

Nicolas Colsaerts

-12 (one stroke)

Le Golf National

2018

Alex Noren

-7 (one stroke)

Le Golf National

2017

Tommy Fleetwood

-12 (one stroke)

Le Golf National

2016

Thongchai Jaidee

-11 (four strokes)

Le Golf National

2015

Bernd Wiesberger

-13 (three strokes)

Le Golf National

Open De France Tournament Betting Odds

Outright winner odds from BetMGM (odds correct at time of publishing)

  • Harry Hall (+1000)
  • Corey Conners (+1100)
  • Jordan Smith (+2200)
  • Min Woo Lee (+2200)
  • Adrien Saddier (+2500)
  • Angel Ayora (+2800)
  • Kristoffer Reitan (+2800)
  • Michael Kim (+3000)
  • Ryan Fox (+3300)
  • Thomas Detry (+3300)
  • Victor Perez (+3300)
  • Daniel Brown (+3500)
  • John Parry (+3500)
  • Keita Nakajima (+4500)
  • Laurie Canter (+4500)
  • Martin Couvra (+4500)
  • Antoine Rozner (+5000)
  • Francesco Laporta (+5000)
  • Ewen Ferguson (+5500)
  • Brooks Koepka (+5500)
  • All other players priced at +6000 or higher

Open De France Betting Picks

Elliott Heath at the 2022 Masters
Elliott Heath

Min Woo Lee looks on

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Min Woo Lee +2200 To Win @ BetMGM

Picking a winner looks tricky this week with a golf course that we don’t know a great deal about, so I am going to back Min Woo Lee based on him being one of the best players in the field and his form from Wentworth last time out.

Lee double-bogeyed the 71st hole and still managed to finish T11th after a 67-66 weekend. Had he parred the 17th, he would have been T3rd. The Australian won for the first time on the PGA Tour earlier this season and has five wins as a pro. Last week was his best result since his Houston Open win so a good sign that he is returning to form.

Sleeper: Casey Jarvis +12500 To Win @ BetMGM

The 22-year-old looks set to be one of South Africa’s top players over the coming years and he is another who enjoyed some strong form last week at Wentworth. Jarvis opened with an impressive 65 (-7) before falling back in rounds two and three. He closed with a 67 to finish T38th for a solid comeback after a T20th at the Irish Open the week prior.

The Johannesburg man also recently posted his best finish of the season with a T13th at the Nexo Championship, so I’m hoping he can carry his Wentworth form to France and crack the top-10.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock

Angel Ayora looks on during the third round of the 2025 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Angel Ayora +2800 To Win @ BetMGM

I had considered Martin Couvra and John Parry this week but, for my favorite pick, I am opting for Angel Ayora, who has performed incredibly well over the last few months, wrapping up multiple top-10s at some big tournaments.

Finishing T5th at the Amgen Irish Open, T8th at the Omega European Masters and T7th at the Italian Open, it's these performances that are making me lean towards the Spaniard, as the courses used for those events correspond nicely with this week's venue - a tree lined layout that measures on the shorter side. Ayora is in good form and, at a course that will be new to many, I believe he has what it takes to claim a first DP World Tour win.

Sleeper: Guido Migliozzi +8000 To Win @ BetMGM

A former French Open winner, albeit at Le Golf National, Guido Migliozzi has started to re-find some form of late, making his last four cuts and securing a T13th finish at the Omega European Masters and a T24th last week at Wentworth.

In fact, at last week's BMW PGA Championship, he shot a six-under 66, showing his game is there, with the Italian ranking well in all the major stats categories. He's an experienced player, with four DP World Tour wins, and providing reasonable odds considering he is on an upward trajectory of late.

A headshot of Golf Monthly staff news writer, Jonny Leighfield in a navy blue Castore cap
Jonny Leighfield

Jordan Smith smiles during the first round of the 2025 Nexo Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Jordan Smith +2200 To Win @ BetMGM

One of the most accurate players and best ball-strikers on the DP World Tour, Jordan Smith could well take advantage of the wide-open field this week to claim his latest long-overdue win.

The Englishman has largely been superb from tee to green this year, but his putting has often dictated how high up the leaderboard he finishes. There were signs of life with the flat stick through August, so if he can find something in his third week of play in a row, then Smith could contend at the Open de France.

Sleeper: Martin Couvra +4500 To Win @ BetMGM

Although Couvra's form quickly cooled after winning in Turkey a few months ago, the young Frenchman suggested he has turned a corner with a T13th finish at the BMW PGA Championship last time out.

The strengths of his game lie in accuracy and excellent approach play, and those two areas will be vital for whoever does well at a new course to much of the field this time around. Should Couvra be able to build upon his Wentworth display, he could begin to warm up his form again via a top-10 finish at his home national open.

How To Watch The Open De France

US/ET

  • Thursday, September 18 - Round One: 7:30am - 12:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
  • Friday, September 19 - Round Two: 7:30am - 12:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
  • Saturday, September 20 - Round Three: 7:00am - 11:30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
  • Sunday, September 21 - Round Four: 6:30am - 11:30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

UK/BST

  • Thursday, September 18 - Round One: 12:30pm - 5:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
  • Friday, September 19 - Round Two: 12:30pm - 5:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
  • Saturday, September 20 - Round Three: 12:00pm - 4:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
  • Sunday, September 21 - Round Four: 11:30am - 4:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Wins In 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Player

Event

Price

GM Staff Member

Richard Mansell

Porsche Singapore Classic

+6000

Matt Cradock

Eugenio Chacarra

Hero Indian Open

+3500

Elliott Heath

Sergio Garcia

LIV Golf Hong Kong

+2200

Jonny Leighfield

Ludvig Aberg

Genesis Invitational

+2200

Matt Cradock

Laurie Canter

Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship

+2200

Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock

Tommy Fleetwood

Tour Championship

+1200

Jonny Leighfield

Joaquin Niemann

LIV Golf UK

+900

Matt Cradock

Tyrrell Hatton

Hero Dubai Desert Classic

+900

Jonny Leighfield

Joaquin Niemann

LIV Golf Virginia

+750

Jonny Leighfield

Rory McIlroy

The Masters

+650

Barry Plummer

Scottie Scheffler

PGA Championship

+400

Matt Cradock/Elliott Heath

Rory McIlroy

Irish Open

+400

Jonny Leighfield

