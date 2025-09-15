Open De France 2025: Bazza's Best Bets Including Outright Winner, Sleeper And Top-10 Finish Picks

The Open De France is an iconic event on the DP World Tour schedule, but it's also one that I look forward to each and every year from a golf betting perspective.

We were so close with Yannik Paul and Thorbjorn Olesen at Le Golf National 12 months ago, with both finishing runner-up to eventual winner Dan Bradbury, so I have high hopes for the week once again.

We have been thrown quite the curve ball this year, however, as the event moves from its regular stop to Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche - a course last seen on the European Tour in 2003 when Retief Goosen won the now defunct Trophee Lancome.

This course last hosted the Open De France more than forty years ago, with the iconic Seve Ballesteros ending the week as champion in 1982 - and there have been plenty of high-profile winners around this track.

While it will be difficult to glean any useful data, trends or insight from tournaments held that long ago, our resident betting expert Baz Plummer has wasted no time in crunching the numbers to help you have a flutter in France this week...

Bazza's Best Bets For The Open De France 2025

Tips by... Baz Plummer

For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. Welcome to the journey. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! In this weekly column, I will share my best bets across one particular event of my choice. You can also find my betting tips through the Golf Monthly betting hub. Each week, I have been given 10 points to spend - and I will be transparently sharing my profit and loss each week to help you track the success of my betting tips.

Outright Winner Betting Tips

Outright Winner: Adrien Saddier (3pts @ +2500 with BetMGM)

Adrien Saddier's performance at Wentworth last week was sublime and I think he will feel a little unfortunate not to be entering this week as a two-time DP World Tour winner.

Still, his odds are likely a little more juicy as a result of that playoff loss to Alex Noren at the BMW PGA Championship - so I am happy to get onboard and ride the wave as he moves on to his national open.

This will surely be an event he has circled on his calendar every year, perhaps evidenced by two consecutive top-20 finishes in his last two appearances at the Open De France.

He was 5th the week before in Ireland, so arrives in red hot form, but in truth he has been playing great golf for the majority of the year.

Six top-10 finishes, including a victory at the Italian Open, suggests this could be his best chance to lift this trophy - especially when you consider the generous strength of field created by the departing European Ryder Cup team players.

Saddier narrowly missed out at the BMW PGA Championship last week after a playoff loss to Alex Noren (Image credit: Getty Images)

Outright Winner: Kristoffer Reitan (2pts @ +2800 with BetMGM)

Typically, the one time I have been on Kristoffer Reitan in the past three months is the one week he missed the cut - but I am willing to forgive and forget as I believe he is a great option this week.

Reitan has been sensationa since April 2025, claiming a maiden DP World Tour title and banking five other top-6 finishes. In fact, with the exception of my ill-timed tip at the Irish Open, he has finished in the top-35 of the leadboard in 13 of 15 starts.

His consistency is a major factor in his selection this week, especially considering the weaker field, as it's clear he is able to adapt his game to a variety of different courses and tests.

I don't see it being long before he adds win number two to his resume and, providing I don't jinx him again this week, it could come sooner rather than later.

Kristoffer Reitan has been super consistent since April, but could he win again this week? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sleeper Betting Tips

Sleeper: Antoine Rozner (1.5pt @ +5000 with BetMGM)

Continuing the theme of picking in-form Frenchman, Antoine Rozner looks a great value price this week.

While his finishes on the leaderboard in the past few weeks don't really stack up to his compatriot, Adrien Saddier, he has played some very promising golf.

One disappointing round has marred his last two tournaments, but there are visible green shoots with a 66 posted to open at Wentworth last week and another to close at the K Club the week before.

Those tracks are somewhat similar in style to this week's host venue, being a tree lined course that will test all areas of a players game, so I am keen to give him a chance here.

His performances on the PGA Tour have been mixed, with some impressive displays, but as a three-time DP World Tour winner he certainly knows how to get the job done outside of the USA.

Antoine Rozner is coming in under the radar this week... and I think he could be the danger man (Image credit: Getty Images)

Top-10 Finish Betting Tips

Top-10 Finish: Kazuma Kobori

With this type of event, I have tried to find an accurate striker of the golf ball who hits his fair share of greens in regulation and who has the ability to putt well on what will likely be very fast, sloping greens.

One player who ticked all those boxes for me, who has also played respectably in the last three events on similar style tracks, is Kazuma Kobori.

The New Zealander ranks 2nd for driving accuracy in 2025, which could be crucial here, and recently ranked 2nd for greens in regulation and 3rd for Strokes Gained: Putting when finishing in third place at the British Masters three starts ago.

His price for a top-10 finish isn't available at the time of writing, but based on his outright odds in this event it's clear that the value will be there.

While it might be a stretch to see him win a first DP World Tour title here, it's certainly not outside the realms of possibility and I really like him as a top-10 finish pick.

Kobori knocked on the door at The Belfry, but I think he could go even closer at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche (Image credit: Getty Images)

