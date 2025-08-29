Which LIV Golfers Are Playing In The BMW PGA Championship?

As the flagship event on the DP World Tour, the BMW PGA Championship will attract a stellar field at Wentworth - including some big names from LIV Golf.

Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry will lead the way from the DP World Tour/PGA Tour contingent, but there's a strong line-up from LIV Golf attending too.

Luke Donald wants as many of his European Ryder Cup players to tee it up at Wentworth as possible, and that should be the case with almost everyone who should be at Bethpage Black also lining up for the BMW PGA.

And that includes two of the LIV Golf contingent.

Jon Rahm

The two-time Irish Open champion is not playing at The K Club but will prowl the fairways of the West Course at Wentworth looking to become the first Spanish winner since Miguel Angel Jimenez back in 2008.

Yes, Luke Donald will use the event to try and conjure up some partnerships, but it's every man for himself with one of the biggest prizes and most prestigious titles in golf on the line.

Rahm's finished as a runner-up twice in this event - behind Danny Willett in 2019 and Shane Lowry in 2022.

Tyrrell Hatton

Tyrrell Hatton will play in Ireland and then head over to Wentworth, as will a number of European Ryder Cup players, in what should be a decent warm-up fortnight.

Hatton lifted the title here in 2020 and also has a runner-up finish behind Ryan Fox in 2023, so obviously his game is well suited to the West Course.

You wouldn't rule out another challenge this year.

Patrick Reed

To be fair to Patrick Reed he's been a big supporter of European golf for some time, so it's no surprise to see him in the field for the BMI PGA again.

The American was awarded honorary lifetime membership of the DP World Tour back in 2019 and since he's suspended from the PGA Tour for playing on LIV Golf he's making the most of it.

Tom McKibbin

The young Northern Irishman had a decent season on LIV Golf but would really like to make a name for himself on the DP World Tour - which good weeks in Ireland and at Wentworth would really help with.

He looks nailed on to be a future Ryder Cup player as well so challenging here in front of Luke Donald will do him no harm at all.

Joaquin Niemann

LIV Golf's star this season, with five wins that unbelievably were not enough to win him the individual title as he lost out to Jon Rahm.

Joaquin Niemann also got his first ever Major top 10 this year, but it's clear he needs to do far more in big events to prove he really is one of the best in the world.

Adrian Meronk

The big Pole agonisingly missed out on a Ryder Cup spot two years ago, and he'll likely still love to prove a point to Donald by winning a big one like this just before Europe head to Bethpage.

He won the opening LIV Golf event of the season in Riyadh but has just two top 10s since then, and not playing in any of the Majors this year has seen his star dwindle somewhat.

Thomas Pieters

The big-hitting Belgian has had some decent results this year on LIV Golf - with three top five finishes and two further top 10s.

He's still not played in a Major since 2023 which again has seen him out of the limelight - but the former World No.23 and six-time DP World Tour winner could put himself firmly back in the spotlight with a good week at Wentworth.

Dean Burmester

The South African had a really strong finish to the LIV Golf season with three top fives in the final four events - including a playoff win in Chicago.

He looks to have a big-time game and has won four times on the DP World Tour, so it's be no surprise if he was up there with the leaders at some point.