The Best Golf Shirts At The PGA Championship

The second Major of the year, the PGA Championship, is upon us and given the introduction of crowds, and the immense TV coverage of the event, there will be lots of eye balls watching the action from Kiawah Island.

As a result, many brands have sought to get players wearing not only some classic attire, but also some unique options that let them show their personality, and also pay homage to the host course and the state of South Carolina.

Acknowledging this, the Golf Monthly team put forward their favourite golf shirts on display in Round One.

Puma Palmetto Seersucker Polo

On Thursday Rickie Fowler opted for this polo, which is part of the new Palmetto collection for 2021. It features an all over Palmetto palm print which is a tree synonymous with South Carolina, the host state of the tournament.

Performance is not just cosmetic though as the Seersucker fabric has been modernised with moisture wicking technology and enhanced stretch for immaculate performance on the golf course.

Nike Dri-FIT Player Printed Polo

Rory McIlroy also went for an all over print option, the Nike Player Printed Polo. The abstract shapes give a unique look whilst it is also lightweight and stretchy.

adidas Ultimate365 Solid Polo

Xander Schauffele kept things simple and down to business with his golf attire during round one, wearing this classic Ultimate365 Solid polo in an acid mint finish. The colour really popped in the sun so it no doubt will work perfectly won your next golfing holiday.

Puma MATTR Science Polo

It seems right that Bryson would opt for a polo with a science theme for the opening round. The Puma MATTR Science polo has a number of scientific symbols on it in an all-over print style. The MATTR fabric is worth mentioning too because when we tested it in the One Way polo, we thought the performance was excellent as shown by its inclusion in our Editor’s Choice List for 2021.

It is a moisture-wicking, fast-drying fabric that has a breathable, stretchy and lightweight feel to it so you can play your best. It also has UPF 50+ protection to guard you against the sun’s harmful rays.

FootJoy Camo Floral Print Polo Shirt

A shirt design that came to our attention at The Masters, the Camo Floral polo from FootJoy has made an appearance at Kiawah too, bu Jason Scrivener in the first round. We love the unique styling which is available in several cool colours.