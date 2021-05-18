Take a look at Rickie Fowler's apparel and accessories for the PGA Championship.

What Is Rickie Fowler Wearing?

Rickie is often one of the most stylish golfers out on Tour but he has never been afraid to wear things that think outside the box either. A brand that has enabled him to achieve this is Puma, which explains the long-standing relationship between the two.

Fowler first signed with Puma back in 2009 when he turned professional. He has also signed a couple of contract extensions to make sure he remains one of the key figures wearing Puma golf gear.

Below let’s take a look at his scripting for the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.

Above is the scripting for the week and we have gone into detail on the specific products below.

Puma Palmetto Seersucker Polo

On Thursday Rickie will opt for this polo, which is part of the new Palmetto collection for 2021. It features an all over Palmetto palm print which is a tree synonymous with South Carolina, the host state of the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.

Performance is not just cosmetic though as the Seersucker fabric has been modernised with moisture wicking technology and enhanced stretch for immaculate performance on the golf course.

Puma Cloudspun Stlth 1/4 Zip Pullover

The above polo will be paired with this pullover which Rickie has worn on a number of occasions. He appears to be a fan, as are we because it went straight into our guide on the best golf tops.

Puma has delivered extra soft feel thanks to the Cloudspun fabric which has moisture wicking capabilities along with four-way stretch. Not only is it a good top for when the cold weather moves in but it also works a nice layer in the sun as it is UV-resistant as well. Perfect for any weather that shows up in South Carolina.

Puma Cloudspun Aerate Polo

Cloudspun is also present on Friday’s polo, the Aerate. It is a proprietary fabric that delivers an ultra-soft feel with four-way stretch, moisture-wicking and all the performance needed to compete.

It has an interesting graphic/stripe design that we think looks great.

Puma Rotation 1/4 Zip

If the temperature drops Rickie will also wear this top on Friday. In white, the Rotation has dryCell technology which is all about moisture management to keep you comfortable as you play.

Puma Tech Pique Palmetto Polo

Another polo from the new Palmetto line, Rickie will opt for the shirt in a blue colour on Saturday.

Puma Cloudspun Monarch Polo

His final polo for the week will be the Cloudspun Monarch in his traditional orange. Interestingly this appears to be bespoke to Rickie as we couldn’t find the orange colour available to buy, but there are several other nice colours to choose from.

Puma Jackpot 5 Pocket Pants

As far as pants go, Rickie will wear the Puma 5 Pocket model every day this week. Puma’s Jackpot 5 Pocket pants have proved very popular for a while now and it is easy to see why thanks to the combination of style, comfort, and wearable sportswear technology. There are lots of colours available but during the week Rickie will wear two different designs.

Puma Ignite Proadapt Delta Shoes

Throughout the week Fowler’s shoes will be the Ignite Proadapt Delta’s. Launched earlier this year, the shoes were designed in collaboration with Fowler and seek to provide Tour-validated stability, a precise fit, exceptional traction and extreme comfort.

Puma Seersucker P 110 Snapback

Wearing on Thursday, the Seersucker P Cap features a sleek seersucker print with Palmetto’s – the official state tree of South Carolina.

Puma Beach P 110 Snapback

Kiawah Island is right on the beach and to pay homage to that Rickie has gone for the ‘Beach’ version of the P 110. He will wear this on Saturday.

Puma P 110 Snapback

As you would expect, on Sunday Rickie has gone for an orange cap. The particular model is the P 110 Snapback which is one of the most popular hats in the golf market.