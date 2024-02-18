Xander Schauffele's Clothing - His New Sponsor For 2024
Schauffele signed a multi-year deal with Descente in January 2024 to wear the Japanese brand's golf apparel
Xander Schauffele is one of the world's top players and he's looking different in 2024 with some new golf apparel.
The Olympic gold medallist and seven-time PGA Tour winner signed with Descente this year, having been an adidas player for his entire professional career. He signed a multi-year contract with the Japanese company to wear its golf and training wear as well as accessories.
The company started out in baseball and skiing but branched out to golf in 2015.
Its range was originally available in Japan, Korea and the UK. It is now available to buy in the US.
Schauffele is still sponsored by adidas according to his official website but only to wear the brand's footwear.
“I am very honored to join the Descente team," Schauffele said when he joined in January.
"The Descente brand has a rich history of developing performance and training apparel for a variety of indoor and outdoor sports, including golf. I am very grateful for the opportunities to work closely with such a storied brand and look forward to contributing to the success of Team Descente on and off the golf course.”
He signed on an 'advisory' deal to help shape the company's golf apparel.
"Under his special advisory contract, Schauffele will collaborate with Descente on golf product development and appeal to customers and fans on a global scale by heading up promotional activities to enhance the value of the Descente brand and strengthen its golf category lineup in Japan, Korea, and China," the brand signed when it announced his signing.
"Descente will seek his advice in new product development and will also support him with all its high-quality resources resulting from ongoing collaboration with leading athletes and teams."
The American became the brand's third golf ambassador, after 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett and 2017 KPMG Women's PGA Championship winner Danielle Kang. While not listed on the Descente website, Hideki Matsuyama also wears the brand's apparel on the PGA Tour.
The company also sponsors Swiss Skiier Marco Odermatt and American Triathlete Taylor Spivey, as well as a number of teams - the Swiss Alpine Ski team, the Canadian Ski Cross team, the Spanish Alpine Ski team, the German Bobsleigh/Luge/Skeleton team, and the Swiss and British Triathlon teams.
Xander Schauffele Descente Golf logo - what it means
According to Descente's website, the logo seen on Xander Schauffele represents skiing techniques. "The Descente signature arrow logo – known as the “Spirit Mark” – represents the basic skiing techniques of “schuss”, “traverse” and “sideslip”."
Xander Schauffele Sponsors
- Descente
- Callaway Golf
- Adidas
