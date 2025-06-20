'I Never Knew Grips Mattered This Much!' We Tested 8 And Found A Clear Winner

The last ten years has seen a lot of progress from the big brands and retailers, waking up and recognising the power of the women’s equipment market, but I still feel there is a way to go when it comes to taking women’s aspiration for progression and improvement as seriously as the men’s.

Grips are the perfect example with far too many women being given smaller grips as standard, which is of course a poor reflection on the custom fitter or retail business. The options are there, as I found out when I asked two of my female clients to test out some of the best golf grips on offer.

Meet The Testers

Natalie started playing golf in 1998 as part of a golf society but then took a long break after having her daughter. In 2024 she returned to golf by taking some beginner lessons with myself and she’s now back to hitting the ball confidently. Her goal for the upcoming season is to take on some longer courses and to gain a handicap. My prediction for Natalie is that she will be low 20s by the end of the season.

Tina’s leisure time has always been dedicated to horses, horses, horses! But last year she decided to attend my beginners’ course alongside Natalie, and it’s safe to say she is a natural. She is now playing regularly around working full-time. Her goals for this year are like Natalie, she would like to take on a bigger course and obtain a handicap, which like Tina, I think will see her comfortably in the 20s.

Natalie and Tina with their favourite grips (Image credit: Emma Booth)

Let's Get Fitted

With Tina being fairly new to the game and Natalie returning, they are currently playing with older secondhand golf clubs and have never considered if they have the correct size of grip. Both sets have standard ladies sized grips, which are also known as undersize. To find out what grip size they are, we used the very handy grip size fitting guide provided by Golf Pride.

(Image credit: Emma Booth)

Interestingly both ladies are well into a standard size grip which is still commonly thought of as a ‘men’s’ standard, yet here all three of us stand, as women measuring for this size grip. If you are at home, you can check your grip size by measuring from your wrist crease to the tip of your longest finger and then get the measurement of your middle finger.

If you then look online for a golf grip size you should be presented with an answer, but I would always recommend you go to your nearest venue with a professional who can help ensure you find a grip that is not only the right size but meets your other needs.

Why Is Grip Size So Important

The grip is the only contact you have with the club, so it is important to get it right. Ultimately the wrong size leads to inconsistency. Grips too small can cause overactive hands and wrists leading to hooks, grips too large restricts wrist movement and reduces feel. As a coach, grip pressure for me is incredibly important, the correct grip promotes a neutral grip pressure, reduces hand fatigue and the chances of strains and injury.

The Grips Tested

Lamkin Crossline

Made from a durable rubber compound, this is one of golf’s most iconic and recognisable grips that has been on the scene for more than 20 years. This grip is as popular today with club golfers as it is with PGA tour players. Available in a range of sizes.

Golf Pride CPX

This is Golf Pride’s softest golf grip on offer and is packed with tech. The EXO diamond quilted pattern offers lots of texture and provides great comfort. The CPX is thicker where the lower hand is placed to provide a more secure feeling. Available in a range of sizes.

Winn Dri-Tac Lite

Winn has been on the golf grip scene for nearly 30 years and is a well respected brand of great performing grips. As the name suggests the Dri-Tac Lite is roughly 40% lighter than traditional grips so is perfect for golfers looking for those marginal gains to increase swing speed. The WinnDry polymer offers a lovely cushioned tacky feel. Available in a range of sizes.

Golf Pride CP2 Wrap

This is an old school cool offering from Golf Pride that tips its hat back to the days when golf clubs were wrapped with leather but offers all the performance you expect from a modern grip. This is on the softer size when it comes to feel and also offers good tackiness. This features the larger lower hand thickness like the CPX. Available in a range of sizes.

Natalie and Tina tested 8 grips (Image credit: Emma Booth)

Iomic iX SA 2.0

The iX incorporates fantastic shock absorption combined with a textured soft feel pattern. As is to be expected from Iomic, this grip is available in a range of bright colours and sizes.

Golf Pride Tour Velvet

Like the Lamkin, the Tour Velvet is a classic golf grip and one of the most widely used grips in golf by amateurs and Professionals alike. The state-of-the-art rubber blend compound offers a medium to firm feel, great durability and performance. Available in a range of sizes.

Golf Pride MCC Plus 4

A wonderful hybrid grip that offers the combined feel of cord for the top hand and a softer feel for the lower hand. As with many of Golf Pride’s grips the lower half is wider. This is a grip that is doing it all, which makes it a great choice for those that want to play in all conditions. Available in a range of sizes.

Jumbo Max JMX Ultra Lite XS

Jumbo Max grips have lots of fans including two-time major winner Bryson DeChambeau. This is the perfect grip for golfers wanting a larger grip that provides great cushioning and is ideal for any golfer that struggles with joint pain or arthritis. Available in a range of sizes.

The Verdict

Natalie and Tina initially felt each grip to consider the feel and aesthetics and then went on to hit with each grip fitted to a 7 iron.

Natalie’s Verdict

This has been a truly eye-opening experience. I vaguely knew different grip sizes were available, but I didn’t realise how straightforward it was to be fitted for them. Then there was the huge variety of styles and types of feel out there. The difference in feel and power when swinging with a larger grip was incredible. I increased my 7-iron yardage from 115 yards to on average 125. My grip felt so much more relaxed and in control. I realised I really enjoy the feel of a more textured grip which is why my favourite was the Golf Pride CPX.

I find the lines along the side help me get my grip placement right. I love the softness and textures; it gives it a luxury feel. It is simply the nicest grip I’ve ever used. When I take the leap of buying new clubs and having a custom fit, I will definitely request this grip.

Coming in a close second is the Golf Pride CP2 WRAP. Again, I love the texture and tackiness of this grip. Like the CPX it has a slight squashy feel to it, and it feels secure in my hands. The only reason it wasn’t my favourite was because I like the lines on the CPX that help me with my grip placement.

Golf Pride CPX is Natalie's favorite grip (Image credit: Emma Booth)

Tina’s Verdict

Like Natalie I had no idea there could be so much to a grip but I have learnt a lot through this testing process. I suffer with arthritis and have found my hands often ache after playing but now I know why, my grips were too small and too thin.

To try a range of grips in the correct size and with lots of different types of materials I now feel informed and know what I need and like in a grip. I loved trying a thicker, softer grip with a plain simple design, which is why my top pick is the Jumbo Max JMX Ultra Lite XS.

I felt the difference in comfort straight away, having the larger grip was so much more comfortable for my hands, they didn’t feel cramped on the grip and were far more relaxed. I love the softer feel, tackiness and simplicity of design. My swing felt more stable and powerful, and I found the lines on the grip helpful too. I am looking to change my grips to these within the next month as being able to play golf pain-free is a priority.

My second favourite would have to be the Golf Pride CPX. In terms of feel, the Jumbo Max has the edge, but knowing what I know now, I would choose the jumbo size option available for this grip to further help with aches and pains. The softness of this grip is very noticeable, especially on mishits. Most importantly, I feel I have found two grip options that will allow me to keep practicing even on a cold winter’s evening at the range.

(Image credit: Emma Booth)

Final Word

When it comes to choosing grips, having the right size is non-negotiable if you want to progress. Do not be fobbed off if you are a woman so you must be undersize. Then there is the variety of textures and different feel of materials. There really is something to suit everybody out there, once you’ve got the correct size. What feel and colour you go for is completely up to you. The key is to try all the different options, trust your own feel and choose a grip that gives you confidence. Remember your hands are your only connection to the club, so make sure that connection works for you.