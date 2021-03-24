Take a look at some of our favourite golf face masks currently on the market.

Best Golf Face Masks

Many brands in the world of golf responded to the Coronavirus pandemic with great positivity and one particular avenue many went down was to create golf face masks that could be used just about anywhere.

Importantly technologies used in other areas of golf, like apparel for example, were brought over so that now we have many face masks that are lightweight, breathable, comfortable and often look good too. Of course given many of us are likely going to have to continue using masks for the foreseeable future, so it makes sense to invest in a good, reusable one now right?

Well, acknowledging that below we have put together a guide on some of our favourites. Alternatively we also recommend taking a look at our guide on the best golf snoods as well if you would rather go down that route, or maybe some of the best golf accessories as well.

Best Golf Face Masks

Mizuno Golf Face Mask

Colours: 5 (Blue, Light Grey, White, Grey, Charcoal)

The Mizuno Face Cover is made with soft, breathable, high performance athletic fabric. It comfortably hooks around your ears for an easy fit and feels comfortable too because the fabric is soft.

adidas Face Mask

Colours: 3 (Red, White, Black)

A face mask made with 97% recycled polyester, adidas has made a quality performer here. The fabric is soft and breathable whilst also being washable, reusable, and above all else, comfortable.

UK Buy Now at adidas for £11.90

Under Armour Sportsmask

Colours: 2 (Black, Grey)

Designed for all day or wear or when playing sports, this mask has a water resistant outer shell along with an interior which has had an anti-microbial treatment. It is also made from Under Armour’s Iso-Chill fabric which is often present in some of the best golf polos and apparel Under Armour manufactures. Finally it also has stretchy ear loops and a soft, adjustable nose bridge to keep you comfortable.

UK Buy Now at Sports Direct for £19

Prostate Cancer UK Face Mask

Colours: 2 (Black, Blue)

Spread awareness, not viruses, wear this face mask with pride knowing you’re raising the awareness of this deadly disease whilst protecting yourself from viruses. It’s made from cotton and polyester, making it skin-friendly and machine washable, meaning it’s re-useable. There’s even an integrated pocket so you can add a filter if you wish.

Original Penguin Fabric Face Masks

Colours: Assorted

As always with Penguin products, you will stand out on the golf course with these face masks which are made from cotton and come in a variety of cool designs. They are also reusable and have a handy little filter compartment.

UK Buy Now at Original Penguin for £15

BOSS Face Mask

Colours: 3 (Black, Grey, Navy)

Designed in pure cotton for breathability, these face masks are detailed with a BOSS logo flag and soft ear loops for everyday comfort. We like the simple but classy design and the fact it is a three-pack with different colours only adds to the benefit here.

UK Buy Now at BOSS for £35

Kjus Logo Face Mask

Colours: 1 (Red)

This protective, dual-layer face mask is engineered to be moisture-wicking, quick drying and ultra comfortable for a full day out on the golf course. The elastic ear loops reduce pressure and chafing behind the ears and we like the simple red design.

Puma Golf Ladies Face Mask

Colours: 1 (Pink)

Stay protected in true Puma style with these pink face masks. With two washable and reusable cloth face masks featuring three layers of protection and adjustable straps, these masks are designed to keep you cool and protected.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $12.50

New Era Golf NFL Sideline Face Mask

Colours: 1 (Black with different team logos)

Love golf and love the NFL? Well with this mask you can combine the two by showing your team support with the logo on the side. The face mask comes with one filter for enhanced protection, elastic ear straps, and adjustable tubes to help control size and tension, and a sewn-in nose wire for support.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $19.99