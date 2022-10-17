Fred Couples Beats Age In 'Best Round Of My Life'
The 63-year-old beat his age by three strokes to win his first title in over five years at the SAS Championship in North Carolina
Fred Couples beat his age to shoot a 12-under-par 60 and win for the first time in five years at the SAS Championship on the PGA Tour Champions.
The 63-year-old, former World No.1 and 1992 Masters champion, closed his front nine with five consecutive birdies before ending his round with seven consecutive gains to post a card containing 12 birdies and six pars. He described it as "the best round I've ever played" after sealing his 14th title on the PGA Tour Champions.
He won the title at Prestonwood Country Club just outside of Raleigh, North Carolina by six strokes with a score of 20-under-par after three rounds.
"Today was my day"
"It's easy to say because we're standing here, but I think it's the best round I've ever played," the American said.
"I hit a few loose shots, you know, got away from them, but I made so many putts. You know, I don't know what other rounds I've ever shot on the Champions Tour that are close to 60, so this would probably be my best round and lowest score by far.
It's a funky game and today was just one of those days where, honestly, everything got in the way; the hole, mediocre shots turned out great. And I haven't putted like that. I mean, to shoot 60, you've got to putt, but the putter felt really, really good."
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as three Open Championships including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 4-6. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
2 iron: Mizuno MP-18 MMC Fli-Hi
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
