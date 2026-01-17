Who Is Nacho Elvira's Caddie?
Nacho Elvira's full-time caddie is former professional golfer David Morago - here's what we know about him
Spanish golfer Nacho Elvira turned professional in 2011, and racked up four Challenge Tour wins, with three coming in 2015, earning him a DP World Tour card.
It was some time before Elvira finally claimed his maiden DP World Tour win, with victory finally coming his way at the 2021 Cazoo Open.
By that point, he was firmly established on the circuit, and he cemented his reputation as a solid DP World Tour performer three years later with victory at the Soudal Open, where he held off the challenge of LIV Golfer Thomas Pieters.
For his second DP World Tour title, Nacho had fellow Spaniard David Morago on his bag, and the pair are still working together today.
Morago previously had a professional playing career. Having attended the University of Central Arkansas, he began playing on the Alps Tour in 2015.
Notable successes on the circuit included runner-up at the 2016 Open de St Francois Guadeloupe and T3 in that year’s Grand Final.
After Morago’s playing career came to an end, he turned to caddying, with stints alongside Ardi Arnaus and Joel Moscatel before becoming Elvira’s full-time caddie.
Morago is also a golf coach, while away from the game, he is a keen cyclist.
However, it is working alongside Elvira where he continues to make a real name for himself, including at the 2026 Dubai Invitational, where his boss held a two-shot lead with one round to play in pursuit of his third DP World Tour title.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
