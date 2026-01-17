Who Is Nacho Elvira's Caddie?

Spanish golfer Nacho Elvira turned professional in 2011, and racked up four Challenge Tour wins, with three coming in 2015, earning him a DP World Tour card.

It was some time before Elvira finally claimed his maiden DP World Tour win, with victory finally coming his way at the 2021 Cazoo Open.

By that point, he was firmly established on the circuit, and he cemented his reputation as a solid DP World Tour performer three years later with victory at the Soudal Open, where he held off the challenge of LIV Golfer Thomas Pieters.

Nacho Elvira's second DP World Tour title came at the 2024 Soudal Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

For his second DP World Tour title, Nacho had fellow Spaniard David Morago on his bag, and the pair are still working together today.

Morago previously had a professional playing career. Having attended the University of Central Arkansas, he began playing on the Alps Tour in 2015.

Notable successes on the circuit included runner-up at the 2016 Open de St Francois Guadeloupe and T3 in that year’s Grand Final.

After Morago’s playing career came to an end, he turned to caddying, with stints alongside Ardi Arnaus and Joel Moscatel before becoming Elvira’s full-time caddie.

Morago is also a golf coach, while away from the game, he is a keen cyclist.

However, it is working alongside Elvira where he continues to make a real name for himself, including at the 2026 Dubai Invitational, where his boss held a two-shot lead with one round to play in pursuit of his third DP World Tour title.