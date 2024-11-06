Nacho Elvira Facts: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About The DP World Tour Pro

Nacho Elvira has hit his stride since becoming a regular on the DP World Tour – here are 15 things to know about the Spaniard

Nacho Elvira takes a shot at the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed
Nacho Elvira has won twice on the DP World Tour
Mike Hall
By
published

Nacho Elvira hasn’t always had it easy in his professional career, but his perserverence has paid off in recent years as he’s not only become a regular on the DP World Tour, but has begun collecting victories.

Here are 15 things you may not know about the Spaniard.

Nacho Elvira Facts

1. Nacho Elvira was born on 17 February 1987 in Madrid, Spain.

2. His full name is Ignacio Elvira Mijares.

3. He had a successful amateur career, including playing for Spain in the 2010 Eisenhower Trophy and representing Europe in the 2011 Palmer Cup. Meanwhile, he attended Texas A&M University where he had one win and was a two-time All-American.

4. He turned turned professional in 2011 and joined the Challenge Tour the following year.

5. Elvira won his first title in 2013 at The Foshan Open in China.

6. He finished 14th on the Order of Merit that year to earn a DP World Tour card.

7. Unfortunately, his initial experience on the circuit wasn’t successful, and he dropped back to the Challenge Tour after one season.

8. He recovered well, claiming three victories in 2015 to head back to the DP World Tour.

9. This time, Elvira settled in well to life on the circuit, finishing 44th on the Race to Dubai rankings. He was crowned Challenge Tour Graduate of the Year for 2016.

10. Elvira’s first DP World Tour win came at the 2021 Cazoo Open.

Nacho Elvira with the Cazoo Open trophy

Elvira won the Cazoo Open in 2021

11. He dedicated the win to 2018 European Ladies Amateur Champion Celia Barquin, who was murdered in 2018 at the age of 22.

12. Elvira’s second DP World Tour title came in the 2024 Soudal Open, where he held off Thomas Pieters.

13. His bother Manuel is also a golfer and, like Nacho, plays on the DP World Tour.

Manuel and Nacho Elvira during the SDC Championship

Nacho's brother, Manuel, is a fellow DP World Tour pro

14. Nacho's golfing hero is Seve Ballersteros, who was raised in the same region, Cantabria. He also admires Jose María Olazabal, Sergio García and Tiger Woods.

15. Elvira’s hobbies include paddle tennis and skiing.

Nacho Elvira Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Full NameIgnacio Elvira Mijares
Born17 February 1987, Madrid, Spain
Height1.85 m (6 ft 1 in)
CollegeTexas A&M University
Turned pro 2011
Former tourChallenge Tour
Current tourDP World Tour
Pro wins6

Nacho Elvira Professional Wins

Swipe to scroll horizontally
TourEventWinning Score
Challenge Tour2013 Foshan Open-14 (one shot)
Challenge Tour2015 Challenge de Madrid-21 (four shots)
Challenge Tour2015 Karnten Golf Open-21 (one shot)
Challenge Tour2015 Rolex Trophy-24 (two shots)
DP World Tour2021 Cazoo Open-16 (playoff)
DP World Tour2024 Soudal Open-18 (one shot)

Nacho Elvira Career Earnings

Swipe to scroll horizontally
YearMoney
2013€23,737.50
2014€194,692.06
2015€27,170.00
2016€824,367.00
2017€601,269.01
2018€566,796.95
2019€616,760.17
2020€117,449.23
2021€389,721.62
2022€376,026.10
2023€918,378.87
