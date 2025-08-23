Betfred British Masters Tee Times: Round Four
Matt Fitzpatrick leads the way with one round to play of the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry
The final round of the Betfred British Masters is shaping up to be a tight affair, with two shots separating the top four at The Belfry.
Heading the leaderboard going into Sunday's action is Matt Fitzpatrick, who is looking for his second title at the event having also won it 10 years ago.
He's at 12-under, helped by a third round of 68, and will go off at 12.50pm BST (7.50am EDT) in the final pairing alongside Alex Noren, who is just one shot back of the lead.
Marco Penge won his maiden DP World Tour title earlier in the year at the Hainan Classic, and he made that two victories at last week's Danish Golf Championship. Can he get a third title here?
He begins the final round two behind Fitzpatrick on 10 under and is paired with Nicolai Hojgaard on the same score, with the two teeing it up at 12.40pm BST (7.40am EDT).
Check out all the tee times for the final round of the Betfred British Masters.
Betfred British Masters Tee Times: Round Four
All times BST (EDT)
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
- 7.11am (2.11am): Matthew Baldwin, Thomas Aiken
- 7.20am (2.20am): Frederic LaCroix, Laurie Canter
- 7.29am (2.29am): Andrea Pavin, Jorge Campillo
- 7.38am (2.38am): Bernd Wiesberger, Joel Girbach
- 7.47am (2.47am): Johannes Veerman, Brandt Snedeker
- 7.56am (2.56am): Wenyi Ding, Joe Dean
- 8.05am (3.05am): Ricardo Gouveia, Clement Sordet
- 8.14am (3.14am): Guido Migliozzi, Matthew Jordan
- 8.28am (3.28am): Elvis Smylie, Ewen Ferguson
- 8.37am (3.37am): Callum Tarren, Maximilian Kieffer
- 8.46am (3.46am): Alejandro Del Rey, MJ Daffue
- 8.55am (3.55am): Jeff Winther, Richard Mansell
- 9.04am (4.04am): Veer Ahlawat, Pablo Ereno
- 9.13am (4.13am): Manuel Elvira, Jayden Schaper
- 9.22am (4.22am): John Parry, Aaron Rai
- 9.31am (4.31am): Jason Scrivener, Brandon Stone
- 9.40am (4.40am): Matthias Schwab, Daniel Brown
- 9.55am (4.55am): Rafa Cabrero Bello, Toby Hunt
- 10.05am (5.05am): Niklas Lemke, Kristoffer Reitan
- 10.15am (5.15am): Ross Fisher, Jason Gumberg
- 10.25am (5.25am): Mikael Lindberg, Angel Ayora
- 10.35am (5.35am): Darren Fichardt, Joel Moscatel
- 10.45am (5.45am): Marcel Siem, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 10.55am (5.55am): Marcel Schneider, Rasmus Neergard-Petersen
- 11.05am (6.05am): Angel Hidalgo, Davis Bryant
- 11.15am (6.15am): Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Danny Willett
- 11.30am (6.30am): Rasmus Hojgaard, Romain Langasque
- 11.40am (6.40am): Dan Bradbury, Jordan Smith
- 11.50am (6.50am): Ugo Coussaud, Kazuma Kobori
- 12.00pm (7.00am): Andy Sullivan, Haotong Li
- 12.10pm (7.10am): Julien Guerrier, Keita Nakajima
- 12.20pm (7.20am): Tom Vaillant, Matt Wallace
- 12.30pm (7.30am): Cameron Adam, Simon Forsstrom
- 12.40pm (7.40am): Nicolai Hojgaard, Marco Penge
- 12.50pm (7.50am): Alex Noren, Matt Fitzpatrick
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.