The final round of the Betfred British Masters is shaping up to be a tight affair, with two shots separating the top four at The Belfry.

Heading the leaderboard going into Sunday's action is Matt Fitzpatrick, who is looking for his second title at the event having also won it 10 years ago.

Can Matt Fitzpatrick win his second title at the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

He's at 12-under, helped by a third round of 68, and will go off at 12.50pm BST (7.50am EDT) in the final pairing alongside Alex Noren, who is just one shot back of the lead.

Marco Penge won his maiden DP World Tour title earlier in the year at the Hainan Classic, and he made that two victories at last week's Danish Golf Championship. Can he get a third title here?

He begins the final round two behind Fitzpatrick on 10 under and is paired with Nicolai Hojgaard on the same score, with the two teeing it up at 12.40pm BST (7.40am EDT).

Check out all the tee times for the final round of the Betfred British Masters.

Betfred British Masters Tee Times: Round Four

All times BST (EDT)

