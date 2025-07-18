The Open Betting Tips 2025: Post-Cut Picks To Win And Sleepers

Scottie Scheffler has pulled ahead after 36 holes of the 2025 Open after a stunning 64 on Friday afternoon, which is the lowest round of the championship so far.

The World No.1 was pre-tournament favorite and he's an even heavier favorite now with odds as low as -175 at the halfway stage.

Scheffler leads Matt Fitzpatrick by one with 36 holes left to play, with Brian Harman and Haotong Li a stroke further back. From there, there is a three stroke gap to five players on five-under, including Tyrrell Hatton and Robert MacIntyre.

Take a look at the latest odds and our picks to win and sleepers...

The Open betting odds

Outright winner odds from FanDuel Sportsbook (odds correct at time of publishing)

Scottie Scheffler -175

Matt Fitzpatrick +550

Brian Harman +1200

Haotong Li +2500

Rory McIlroy +2800

Tyrrell Hatton +2800

Robert MacIntyre +3000

Chris Gotterup +5500

Harris English +6500

Rasmus Højgaard +7500

Ludvig Åberg +12000

Tony Finau +12000

Xander Schauffele +12000

Nicolai Højgaard +12000

Sam Burns +15000

Justin Rose +20000

Keegan Bradley +20000

Jon Rahm +27000

Jordan Smith +30000

Tommy Fleetwood +35000

Harry Hall +40000

Justin Thomas +40000

Viktor Hovland +50000

Lee Westwood +50000

Shane Lowry +60000

Bryson DeChambeau +75000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +75000

Jordan Spieth +75000

Aaron Rai +75000

All other players priced at +100000 or higher

The Open leaderboard after 36 holes

-10 Scottie Scheffler (-175)

-9 Matt Fitzpatrick (+550)

-8 Brian Harman (+1200)

-8 Haotong Li (+2500)

-5 Rasmus Hojgaard (+7500)

-5 Tyrrell Hatton (+2800)

-5 Robert MacIntyre (+3000)

-5 Harris English (+6500)

-5 Chris Gotterup (+5500)

The Open betting: Post-cut picks

Barry Plummer Staff Writer

To Win: Tyrrell Hatton (+2800)

Tyrrell Hatton was a player that I identified as one of my best bets before the start of the tournament, and after two very impressive rounds I feel he is in a great position to contend over the weekend.

His links pedigree speaks for itself, with three Alfred Dunhill Links Championship titles in his career, but he has also been sticking around towards the top of the leaderboard in Major Championships more often.

Despite not being particularly accurate off the tee this week, he is scoring extremely well and if he can find a few more fairways this could be the week he takes a long overdue first Major title.

Sleeper: Tony Finau (+12000)

Tony Finau was a player that I seriously looked at before the Open kicked off on Thursday, but after a solid couple of rounds he has convinced me that I have to get involved over the weekend.

Finau's Open record is fantastic, with two top-10s and two top-20s in eight appearances. He was also 3rd at Royal Portrush in 2019, so I wouldn't be surprised to see him shake off some turbulent recent PGA Tour form to challenge once again on the Major stage.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

To Win: Brian Harman (+1200)

Personally, I believe either Scheffler or Harman will be lifting the Claret Jug on Sunday and, although my head says Scheffler, I'm going with my gut, which is Harman (definitely not because I backed him in 2023 when he won...).

As shown previously, Harman can excel in links conditions and, given the unpredictable nature of links golf, his game suits it incredibly well.

What's more, looking at the stats, he ranks fifth in par 3 scoring and second in par 4 scoring this week. If he can tighten up the par 5s, which have yielded plenty of birdies and eagles, I can see the left-hander lifting another Claret Jug on Sunday afternoon.

Sleeper: Chris Gotterup (+5500)

Going into the weekend of the Genesis Scottish Open, I felt that Gotterup didn't have much hope of winning, but how wrong I was, with the American fending off Rory McIlroy to claim the biggest victory of his career.

Shooting a six-under 65 on Friday at Portrush, which included two eagles, I can see the 25-year-old pushing on and really challenging once again, especially after his win no more than five days ago.

He showed he can mix it with the best and, with this new-found confidence behind him, I think Gotterup can really put it to those at the top of the leaderboard.

Jonny Leighfield Staff Writer

To Win: Tyrrell Hatton (+2800)

I picked the Englishman to win before the championship began at +3000, and I'm happy he's proving me right so far.

His links prowess is coming to the fore once again and he's looked really composed as he plots his way around Royal Portrush.

A near miss at the US Open appears to have given Hatton true belief that he can contend at these Majors, so I fully expect him to remain there or there abouts heading into the back nine on Sunday.

Sleeper: Chris Gotterup (+5500)

The Scottish Open champion is really in a groove right now and playing some inspired golf. A 65 on Friday fired him right up into the top-10 and has put him within striking distance. If he finds two more rounds in the mid-60s, there is every chance he could pull off the greatest two weeks of his life. Conditions are supposed to be fairly calm on Saturday, so look out for another 65, perhaps.

Elliott Heath News Editor

To Win: Robert MacIntyre (+3000)

Let's face it, Scottie Scheffler is rightly the bookmakers favorite at this stage and it is certainly hard to overlook him - but we want a bit of value, right?

MacIntyre is as gritty as they come and seems to be able to will himself into playing good golf, especially when you consider he had a poor Scottish Open last week.

He loves Portrush, having been T6 here in his debut, and is obviously somewhat of a links specialist having grown up in Scotland and winning the Scottish Open.

He's only five back at the halfway stage, and if Scheffler doesn't get it done this weekend, it could be because MacIntyre channels whatever he had at the Scottish Open last year and the US Open last month to get over the line for what would be an extraordinary victory.

Sleeper: Justin Rose (+20000)

Rose is eight back at the halfway stage, but we saw at The Masters that he has the ability to get extremely hot and mount a charge. He's going to need to do that this weekend, and I think he is more than capable.

The Englishman is gritty like MacIntyre and has the determination and belief in himself to play great golf when he needs to.

While he's a long way back and victory looks highly unlikely, I am expecting a big weekend for the former World No.1.