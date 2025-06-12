Oakmont Country Club Scorecard and Course Yardage

Regarded as one of America's toughest and best golf courses, Oakmont Country Club will be hosting its tenth US Open in 2025.

Famous for its slick greens, thick rough and Church Pew bunkers, it is a serious test for the world's best. Out of the 1,385 players who have played in a Major Championship at the course, only 27 of them have finished under-par after four days. That's some stat.

Located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, it has hosted the US Open more times than any other course, in fact it now leads that tally by three. Greats of the game such as Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus have all won the Major around this esteemed layout.

Here's a few key details that will help you get to know Oakmont Country Club a little better...

What Is The Course Yardage At Oakmont Country Club?

The course yardage around Oakmont for the US Open is 7,372 yards, 153 yards longer than when it hosted the Major in 2016.

Although extensive, it doesn't contend with some of the longest courses in America which reside around the 8,000 yard mark. This is topped by RainDance National at 8,463 yards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oakmont Country Club Scorecard

Oakmont provides a unique and tricky test for any golfer that plays the course. Its most prominent feature would be the length of its par 3s, with three of the four sitting at 200 yards or more.

The course also plays host to some incredibly tough Par 5s, two of which tally over 600 yards. It's not just the course's length that will provide difficulty for some players this week, though, as the infamous greens are known to be some of the fastest in the world and the rough is thick and juicy. The 168 bunkers provide little margin for error, too.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Oakmont Scorecard Hole Par Yardage 1 4 488 2 4 346 3 4 462 4 5 611 5 4 408 6 3 200 7 4 485 8 3 289 9 4 472 Front nine 35 3,761 10 4 447 11 4 391 12 5 632 13 3 182 14 4 379 15 4 507 16 3 236 17 4 312 18 4 502 Back nine 35 3,588 Overall 70 7,372

What Is Par For Oakmont At US Open?

Currently, Oakmont Country Club is a par 70. However, the Major venue was originally a par 71.

The course was designed by Henry Fownes, which was the architect's only project.

It took around a year to complete via 150 men and roughly 20 mule teams, as they transformed old farmland into a routing that was inspired by the famous Scottish links courses.

The new par of 70 has been in place since 2007.

What Is The Scoring Record At Oakmont Country Club?

In 1973 US Open, Johnny Miller produced one of the best final round performances ever seen in a Major.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Going into Sunday six strokes off the lead behind the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Arnold Palmer, Miller shot a staggering eight-under-par 63. This performance would propel him to his first Major win, beating John Schlee by one shot.

The American birdied the first four holes and hit all 18 greens in regulation on Sunday. In total, ten of his approach shots also finished within 10ft of the hole, in what was a magnificent ball-striking display