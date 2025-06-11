The US Open is known for narrow fairways, unyielding rough, hard, fast greens and plenty of length - but just which holes are the longest in the tournament's history?

Having the 2025 US Open return to Oakmont Country Club is an apt time to take a look, as the Pennsylvania course currently has the longest hole ever played in the US Open.

Oakmont is a record-sitting venue, as not only will it stage the US Open for a 10th time, more than any other course, but it also holds both records for the longest par 5 and par 3 ever recorded in the tournament.

The 12th hole at Oakmont appears five times in the list of the top 10 longest holes in US Open history, with the pinnacle coming the last time it had hosting duties in 2016, when the par 5 measured an eye watering 684 yards.

That record-setting yardage came in the first round of the 2016 US Open, while the third round measurement of 674 yards is only good enough for fourth best on the all-time list.

That's because the mammoth 18th hole at Erin Hills occupies the next two spots from hosting the US Open in 2017.

The closing hole was played at 676 yards in the second round, before USGA officials made the 72nd hole a real punisher with the 18th hole stretched out to 681 yards for Sunday's final round.

The 16th at The Olympic Club in San Francisco is the only other hole to crack the top 10, with a longest yardage of 671 played in the third round of the 2012 US Open.

Oakmont holds the record for the longest par 3 in the US Open, has both par 5s coming in at over 600 yards and has two 500-yard par 4s, so is a brutal test of big hitting.

And maybe this year they'll try to set a new record for the longest par 5 at some point during the 2025 US Open just to test out the world's best once again.

The longest par 5s in US Open history

