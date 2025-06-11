The Longest Par 5s In US Open History
The US Open returns to Oakmont this year, which holds the record for the longest par 5 in the tournament's history, but how long was it and which other holes made the list?
The US Open is known for narrow fairways, unyielding rough, hard, fast greens and plenty of length - but just which holes are the longest in the tournament's history?
Having the 2025 US Open return to Oakmont Country Club is an apt time to take a look, as the Pennsylvania course currently has the longest hole ever played in the US Open.
Oakmont is a record-sitting venue, as not only will it stage the US Open for a 10th time, more than any other course, but it also holds both records for the longest par 5 and par 3 ever recorded in the tournament.
The 12th hole at Oakmont appears five times in the list of the top 10 longest holes in US Open history, with the pinnacle coming the last time it had hosting duties in 2016, when the par 5 measured an eye watering 684 yards.
That record-setting yardage came in the first round of the 2016 US Open, while the third round measurement of 674 yards is only good enough for fourth best on the all-time list.
That's because the mammoth 18th hole at Erin Hills occupies the next two spots from hosting the US Open in 2017.
The closing hole was played at 676 yards in the second round, before USGA officials made the 72nd hole a real punisher with the 18th hole stretched out to 681 yards for Sunday's final round.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The 16th at The Olympic Club in San Francisco is the only other hole to crack the top 10, with a longest yardage of 671 played in the third round of the 2012 US Open.
Oakmont holds the record for the longest par 3 in the US Open, has both par 5s coming in at over 600 yards and has two 500-yard par 4s, so is a brutal test of big hitting.
And maybe this year they'll try to set a new record for the longest par 5 at some point during the 2025 US Open just to test out the world's best once again.
The longest par 5s in US Open history
- 684 yards 12th, first round, Oakmont (Pa.) C.C., 2016
- 681 yards 18th, fourth round, Erin Hills, Erin, Wis., 2017
- 676 yards 18th, second round, Erin Hills, Erin, Wis., 2017
- 674 yards 12th, third round, Oakmont (Pa.) C.C., 2016
- 671 yards 16th, third round, The Olympic Club (Lake Course), San Francisco, Calif., 2012
- 667 yards 12th, first round, Oakmont (Pa.) C.C., 2007
- 667 yards 12th, second round, Oakmont (Pa.) C.C., 2007
- 667 yards 12th, fourth round, Oakmont (Pa.) C.C., 2007
- 667 yards 18th, third round, Erin Hills, Erin, Wis., 2017
- 660 yards 16th, first round, The Olympic Club (Lake Course), San Francisco, Calif., 2012
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Shot Of The Week Already? Watch Zac Blair Hit Stunning 120 Yard Putt In US Open Practice
The PGA Tour pro produced a stunning – if unconventional – effort during a practice round at Oakmont
-
Bryson DeChambeau Gives Update On LIV Golf Contract
The Crusher's GC captain's LIV Golf deal ends in 2026, and now he has given an update on his future with the circuit