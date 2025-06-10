The Longest Par 3s In US Open History

A return to Oakmont for the 2025 US Open means a tough task for players wanting to win the third Major of the year - especially when tackling the longest par 3 in Major championship history.

The par-70 venue outside of Pittsburgh, which can measure in at 7,372 yards will host the US Open for a record-extending 10th time on June 12-15.

Large undulating greens, tough bunkering and thick, lush rough are the trademark of Oakmont, which always presents a difficult challenge for the world's best golfers.

Length is another trademark of Oakmont, with the two par 3s measuring over 600 yards, two 500-yard par 4s and a par 3 in the eighth that already holds the record for the longest in US Open history.

The 8th hole is listed on the Oakmont card at 289 yards, which just at that is an absolute monster of a par 3 even by US Open standards.

But when Oakmont last hosted the US Open in 2016 they stratched the eighth out to 299 yards in the final round, and in the previous tournament in 2007 it was one yard further at a full 300 yards.

In fact, the eighth hole at Oakmont appears five times in the top eight longest par 3s ever played in the US Open - with the seventh and 11th at Los Angeles Country Club the only others to eclipse 290 yards.

Although traditional guidelines suggest 250 yards should be the mximum length of a par 3, with modern equipment still stretching out hitting distances, those yardages are increasing.

And while it's usually much shorter holes that dominate the lists of the best par 3s in the world, this monster at Oakmont represents a traditional US Open test - and who knows they could go for the record again this year an eclipse thr 300-yard mark.

Longest par 3s in US Open history

