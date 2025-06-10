The Longest Par 3s In US Open History
The US Open returns to Oakmont in 2025, a course which boasts the longest par 3 in the tournament's history, but how long is it and which other holes are on the list?
A return to Oakmont for the 2025 US Open means a tough task for players wanting to win the third Major of the year - especially when tackling the longest par 3 in Major championship history.
The par-70 venue outside of Pittsburgh, which can measure in at 7,372 yards will host the US Open for a record-extending 10th time on June 12-15.
Large undulating greens, tough bunkering and thick, lush rough are the trademark of Oakmont, which always presents a difficult challenge for the world's best golfers.
Length is another trademark of Oakmont, with the two par 3s measuring over 600 yards, two 500-yard par 4s and a par 3 in the eighth that already holds the record for the longest in US Open history.
The 8th hole is listed on the Oakmont card at 289 yards, which just at that is an absolute monster of a par 3 even by US Open standards.
But when Oakmont last hosted the US Open in 2016 they stratched the eighth out to 299 yards in the final round, and in the previous tournament in 2007 it was one yard further at a full 300 yards.
In fact, the eighth hole at Oakmont appears five times in the top eight longest par 3s ever played in the US Open - with the seventh and 11th at Los Angeles Country Club the only others to eclipse 290 yards.
Although traditional guidelines suggest 250 yards should be the mximum length of a par 3, with modern equipment still stretching out hitting distances, those yardages are increasing.
And while it's usually much shorter holes that dominate the lists of the best par 3s in the world, this monster at Oakmont represents a traditional US Open test - and who knows they could go for the record again this year an eclipse thr 300-yard mark.
Longest par 3s in US Open history
- 300 yards 8th, fourth round, Oakmont (Pa.) C.C., 2007
- 299 yards 8th, fourth round, Oakmont (Pa.) C.C., 2016
- 299 yards 7th, second round, The Los Angeles (Calif.) C.C. (North Course), 2023
- 297 yards 11th, second round, The Los Angeles (Calif.) C.C. (North Course), 2023
- 295 yards 11th, fourth round, The Los Angeles (Calif.) C.C. (North Course), 2023
- 281 yards 8th, second round, Oakmont (Pa.) C.C., 2007
- 281 yards 8th, second round, Oakmont (Pa.) C.C., 2016
- 279 yards 8th, third round, Oakmont (Pa.) C.C., 2007
- 277 yards 7th, third round, The Los Angeles (Calif.) C.C. (North Course), 2023
- 273 yards 11th, third round, The Los Angeles (Calif.) C.C. (North Course), 2023
- 272 yards 7th, fourth round, The Los Angeles (Calif.) Country Club (North Course), 2023
- 266 yards 3rd, fourth round, Merion G.C. (East Course), Ardmore, Pa., 2013
- 264 yards 2nd, fourth round, Shinnecock Hills G.C., Southampton, N.Y., 2018
- 261 yards 8th, first round, Oakmont (Pa.) C.C., 2007
- 258 yards 8th, first round, Oakmont (Pa.) C.C., 2016
- 258 yards 7th, first round, The Los Angeles (Calif.) C.C. (North Course), 2023
- 256 yards 3rd, third round, The Olympic Club (Lake Course), San Francisco, Calif., 2012
- 254 yards 17th, third round, Merion G.C. (East Course), Ardmore, Pa.), 2013
- 254 yards 11th, first round, The Los Angeles (Calif.) C.C. (North Course), 2023
- 253 yards 8th, Oakmont (Pa.) C.C., 1927
- 253 yards 8th, Oakmont (Pa.) C.C., 1935
- 253 yards 8th, Oakmont (Pa.) C.C., 1962
- 252 yards 15th, third round, Chambers Bays, University Place, Wash.,2015
- 252 yards 6th, first round, Erin Hills, Erin, Wis., 2017
- 252 yards 2nd, first round, Shinnecock Hills G.C., Southampton, N.Y., 2018
