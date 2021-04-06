The Scot will be presenting the BBC's highlights of the 2021 Masters

Who Is Eilidh Barbour?

Scottish presenter Eilidh Barbour is the lead anchor for the BBC’s golf coverage for events like The Masters – but who is she?

She presents different sports up and down the country and has covered a host of global sporting events, such as the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, Euro 2016 and the 2015 Women’s World Cup.

Eilidh Barbour has worked for both BT Sport and the BBC on football and also worked with Sky Sports for a year to replace Hayley McQueen who was on maternity leave.

The Scot has anchored BBC’s golf coverage at the Masters for the past few years and will once again front the highlights shows for the 2021 Masters tournament.

During the Winter Olympics she got to work alongside her hero, Hazel Irvine, who she actually wrote to as a teenager sharing her admiration for her.

She replaced her idol as lead anchor for the Masters three years ago after Hazel stepped down from the role as BBC golf lead, following 25 years in the position.

Related: What Would A Regular Golfer Shoot At Augusta National

Eilidh said this to the Scottish Daily Record after taking over the role from the highly regarded presenter: “She was brilliant showing me how she did that role because it was different from what I have done in the past.

“She has always said if I ever need to give her a call, feel free.”

Eilidh was born in Scotland, more specifically Dunkeld, Perthshire, and studied at the University of Stirling, finishing her studies in 2005.

After that she went on to teach English for a year in South Korea in 2006.

She then pressed on with her media career and began to work for the BBC by presenting the sports news on the BBC News Channel in September 2014.

As well as TV, she has also covered golf for BBC Radio 5 Live and has presented highly established sports shows such as Football Focus, Final Score, and The Women’s Football show.

She has always had a keen interest in golf from an early age and also plays the sport herself in her spare time.

Eilidh has actively campaigned for more women to play golf.

Away from golf and the day job, Eilidh enjoys playing football and going for hikes in the Scottish mountains.