Why Quail Hollow's Infamous Green Mile Is Likely To Decide The PGA Championship
The PGA Championship will likely be decided by Quail Hollow's punishing finishing stretch - known as the Green Mile
It's one of the toughest finishing stretches on the PGA Tour, and now the Green Mile at Quail Hollow will likely have a huge say in determining the 2025 PGA Championship winner.
The Green Mile is the name given to the final three holes at Quail Hollow, which represent one of the toughest finishing stretches in Major championship history and regularly the toughest on the PGA Tour.
Measuring in at around 1,270 yards for the par-4, par-3, par-4 combination, carnage usually ensues as players try and cling on to their score during a white knuckle ride to the finish.
Quail Hollow ranked as the hardest PGA Tour course on the calendar when it last hosted the PGA Championship in 2017, playing tougher than Augusta National, Royal Birkdale and Erin Hills hosting the three other Majors.
And toughest of all was the closing stretch, with water a constant threat, difficult tee shots and nerve-jangling approaches resulting in the field collectively losing around a stroke over the Green Mile throughout the tournament.
Only three of the 156 players finished under par for the Green Mile back in 2017, with 88 double bogeys and 12 triple bogeys or worse recorded down the final three holes - where 91 balls were gobbled up by the water.
The 16th, 17th and 18th ranked as the third, fifth and first hardest holes on the golf course at the 2017 PGA Championship, just showing what a punishing finish eventual champion Justin Thomas had to get through.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
He played them in level par on Sunday with a rare birdie on 16 and a more common bogey at the last - which is such a daunting prospect if you're in contention knowing the hardest hole on the entire course is the final one to tackle when trying to win the Wanamaker Trophy.
Even when the course isn't set up for a Major, the Green Mile is a challenge - Rory McIlroy claimed victory at Quail Hollow in 2021 and 2024 while playing the final three holes in one and two over par respectively.
What holes are the Green Mile at Quail Hollow?
Hole 16: Par-4 | 529 yards
A lengthened par-4 that's only a few yards shorter than one of the par-5s on the course, the 16th only has two bunkers but they're beautifully positioned to catch players out.
Even if players avoid the fairway bunker on the inside right of the dogleg, they're left with a daunting approach downhill to a green that's flanked by water long and left and the one bunker right - trouble everywhere!
Hole 17: Par-3 | 223 yards
A long par-3 that's pretty much all carry over the water, as a lot of knee-trembling short holes are, with the wet stuff dominating the view down the left of the hole and behind the green.
There is a bail out to the right but it leaves a chip back up the hill off a tight lie, to a green that slopes back down towards the water on the opposite side - double bogeys are lurking here.
Hole 18: Par-4 | 494 yards
The toughest hole on the PGA Tour in 2024, the 18th at Quail Hollow allowed just 13 birdies and played to a 4.5 average thanks to the snaking creek running all the way down the left of the hole and constantly in play.
There's such a narrow landing spot and players need to hit driver, before having to hit approaches to a green with a massive false front and that creek again lurking off the left.
Getting a par on this hole is an achievement in itself at anytime, getting one when it's the 18th hole is a different story, and having it as the 72nd hole of a Major championship is just cruel.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Tour Edge Hot Launch X525 Driver Review
PGA Professional Joe Ferguson has been spending some time with a new ‘anti-slice’ driver from Tour Edge Golf - the Hot Launch X525…
-
Will A LIV Golfer Win The PGA Championship? We Took A Look At The Odds...
There are 15 LIV Golfers in the field this week at Quail Hollow, take a look at how the bookmakers are rating their odds...
-
Bryson DeChambeau And Jon Rahm Head LIV Golfers’ Betting Odds At The PGA Championship
There are 15 LIV Golfers in the field this week at Quail Hollow, take a look at how the bookmakers are rating their odds...
-
What Is The Lowest Score In The PGA Championship?
Two players share the record for the lowest-ever round in PGA Championship history - and they were both recorded at Valhalla last year
-
Could Rory McIlroy Win All Four Majors This Year? The Betting Odds Say There's A Chance But What's The Reality?
The odds suggest that the stars could well have aligned for Rory McIlroy to have a shot at a calendar Grand Slam, but in reality it's a very different story
-
Two-Time Winner Vijay Singh Extends PGA Championship Absence To Seven Years
The two-time PGA Championship winner has pulled out of the event at Quail Hollow but is still expected to play a different Major this week
-
Quail Hollow Closed To Fans For Monday’s PGA Championship Practice Day
The prospect of inclement weather means no spectators will be allowed at Quail Hollow for Monday's first practice sessions ahead of the PGA Championship
-
Xander Schauffele Gets To Host His Own Champions Dinner At The PGA Championship… Here’s What He’s Serving (And Gifting)
Xander Schauffele's menu for Tuesday night's dinner has been revealed - and it looks pretty tasty
-
PGA Championship Weather Forecast 2025: Unsettled Start To The Week Ahead Of Brighter Outlook At Quail Hollow
The second Major of the year takes place at Quail Hollow in North Carolina, but how is the weather forecast shaping up?
-
The Public Cannot Play Quail Hollow But Here Are 6 Historic PGA Championship Venues Where You Can
While places like Quail Hollow and Valhalla are out of action for the public, there are still several other former PGA Championship venues you can consider...