Why Quail Hollow's Infamous Green Mile Is Likely To Decide The PGA Championship

The PGA Championship will likely be decided by Quail Hollow's punishing finishing stretch - known as the Green Mile

The 2025 PGA Championshio is being held at Quail Hollow
It's one of the toughest finishing stretches on the PGA Tour, and now the Green Mile at Quail Hollow will likely have a huge say in determining the 2025 PGA Championship winner.

The Green Mile is the name given to the final three holes at Quail Hollow, which represent one of the toughest finishing stretches in Major championship history and regularly the toughest on the PGA Tour.

Measuring in at around 1,270 yards for the par-4, par-3, par-4 combination, carnage usually ensues as players try and cling on to their score during a white knuckle ride to the finish.

Quail Hollow ranked as the hardest PGA Tour course on the calendar when it last hosted the PGA Championship in 2017, playing tougher than Augusta National, Royal Birkdale and Erin Hills hosting the three other Majors.

And toughest of all was the closing stretch, with water a constant threat, difficult tee shots and nerve-jangling approaches resulting in the field collectively losing around a stroke over the Green Mile throughout the tournament.

Only three of the 156 players finished under par for the Green Mile back in 2017, with 88 double bogeys and 12 triple bogeys or worse recorded down the final three holes - where 91 balls were gobbled up by the water.

The 16th, 17th and 18th ranked as the third, fifth and first hardest holes on the golf course at the 2017 PGA Championship, just showing what a punishing finish eventual champion Justin Thomas had to get through.

He played them in level par on Sunday with a rare birdie on 16 and a more common bogey at the last - which is such a daunting prospect if you're in contention knowing the hardest hole on the entire course is the final one to tackle when trying to win the Wanamaker Trophy.

Even when the course isn't set up for a Major, the Green Mile is a challenge - Rory McIlroy claimed victory at Quail Hollow in 2021 and 2024 while playing the final three holes in one and two over par respectively.

What holes are the Green Mile at Quail Hollow?

The 18th hole at Quail Hollow, hosting the 2025 PGA Championship

The 18th hole at Quail Hollow was the hardest on the PGA Tour in 2024

Hole 16: Par-4 | 529 yards

The 16th at Quail Hollow

A lengthened par-4 that's only a few yards shorter than one of the par-5s on the course, the 16th only has two bunkers but they're beautifully positioned to catch players out.

Even if players avoid the fairway bunker on the inside right of the dogleg, they're left with a daunting approach downhill to a green that's flanked by water long and left and the one bunker right - trouble everywhere!

Hole 17: Par-3 | 223 yards

The 17th hole at Quail Hollow

A long par-3 that's pretty much all carry over the water, as a lot of knee-trembling short holes are, with the wet stuff dominating the view down the left of the hole and behind the green.

There is a bail out to the right but it leaves a chip back up the hill off a tight lie, to a green that slopes back down towards the water on the opposite side - double bogeys are lurking here.

Hole 18: Par-4 | 494 yards

The 18th at Quail Hollow

The toughest hole on the PGA Tour in 2024, the 18th at Quail Hollow allowed just 13 birdies and played to a 4.5 average thanks to the snaking creek running all the way down the left of the hole and constantly in play.

There's such a narrow landing spot and players need to hit driver, before having to hit approaches to a green with a massive false front and that creek again lurking off the left.

Getting a par on this hole is an achievement in itself at anytime, getting one when it's the 18th hole is a different story, and having it as the 72nd hole of a Major championship is just cruel.

Contributor

Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website.  Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush. 

