Why Quail Hollow's Infamous Green Mile Is Likely To Decide The PGA Championship

It's one of the toughest finishing stretches on the PGA Tour, and now the Green Mile at Quail Hollow will likely have a huge say in determining the 2025 PGA Championship winner.

The Green Mile is the name given to the final three holes at Quail Hollow, which represent one of the toughest finishing stretches in Major championship history and regularly the toughest on the PGA Tour.

Measuring in at around 1,270 yards for the par-4, par-3, par-4 combination, carnage usually ensues as players try and cling on to their score during a white knuckle ride to the finish.

Quail Hollow ranked as the hardest PGA Tour course on the calendar when it last hosted the PGA Championship in 2017, playing tougher than Augusta National, Royal Birkdale and Erin Hills hosting the three other Majors.

And toughest of all was the closing stretch, with water a constant threat, difficult tee shots and nerve-jangling approaches resulting in the field collectively losing around a stroke over the Green Mile throughout the tournament.

Only three of the 156 players finished under par for the Green Mile back in 2017, with 88 double bogeys and 12 triple bogeys or worse recorded down the final three holes - where 91 balls were gobbled up by the water.

The 16th, 17th and 18th ranked as the third, fifth and first hardest holes on the golf course at the 2017 PGA Championship, just showing what a punishing finish eventual champion Justin Thomas had to get through.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He played them in level par on Sunday with a rare birdie on 16 and a more common bogey at the last - which is such a daunting prospect if you're in contention knowing the hardest hole on the entire course is the final one to tackle when trying to win the Wanamaker Trophy.

Even when the course isn't set up for a Major, the Green Mile is a challenge - Rory McIlroy claimed victory at Quail Hollow in 2021 and 2024 while playing the final three holes in one and two over par respectively.

What holes are the Green Mile at Quail Hollow?

The 18th hole at Quail Hollow was the hardest on the PGA Tour in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hole 16: Par-4 | 529 yards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A lengthened par-4 that's only a few yards shorter than one of the par-5s on the course, the 16th only has two bunkers but they're beautifully positioned to catch players out.

Even if players avoid the fairway bunker on the inside right of the dogleg, they're left with a daunting approach downhill to a green that's flanked by water long and left and the one bunker right - trouble everywhere!

Hole 17: Par-3 | 223 yards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A long par-3 that's pretty much all carry over the water, as a lot of knee-trembling short holes are, with the wet stuff dominating the view down the left of the hole and behind the green.

There is a bail out to the right but it leaves a chip back up the hill off a tight lie, to a green that slopes back down towards the water on the opposite side - double bogeys are lurking here.

Hole 18: Par-4 | 494 yards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The toughest hole on the PGA Tour in 2024, the 18th at Quail Hollow allowed just 13 birdies and played to a 4.5 average thanks to the snaking creek running all the way down the left of the hole and constantly in play.

There's such a narrow landing spot and players need to hit driver, before having to hit approaches to a green with a massive false front and that creek again lurking off the left.

Getting a par on this hole is an achievement in itself at anytime, getting one when it's the 18th hole is a different story, and having it as the 72nd hole of a Major championship is just cruel.