How A Decision 89 Years Ago Changed The Masters Forever

Augusta National, venue for The Masters, is arguably the world's most iconic golf course.

Seen each and every April, fans know the par 72 layout as well as their local course, with most die-hard golf watchers able to pick out each and every hole from the famous Georgia venue.

From the tricky opener up the hill to the sweeping dogleg par 5 2nd, we have all grown to know and love the start to the Masters course, and remember Jon Rahm's four-putt on the 1st in 2023 as well as Louis Oosthuizen's albatross 2 on the 2nd in 2012.

But those holes were actually the 10th and 11th originally, where the famed Amen Corner was holes 2, 3 and 4 after the now-10th played as the 1st hole.

A decision made 89 years ago changed that, when Augusta swapped the nines, and it's safe to say it was a good one.

"I did not know that. You just told me something I've never heard," Jack Nicklaus said per the Augusta Chronicle. "I like it better this way. I think the whole back nine is a lot more exciting than the front nine. I think we all feel that way."

The Chronicle also quoted Augusta native Charles Howell III, who said: "I would think that's one of the best decisions I've ever heard relating to that golf tournament."

Almost every iconic Masters moment through the years has happened on the back nine. From birdies and disaster at the par 3 12th and eagles at the 13th, the stretch from 10-16 is as good as it gets in professional golf with birdie chances and water lurking wherever you turn.

So why were the nines reversed? The decision was due to two reasons according to reports, one being that holes 10-18 being harder and officials wanted players to begin on the easier nine. The second reason was due to the current front nine being on higher ground, and therefore able to play earlier on frosty mornings.