Quiz! Can You Name Every Winner Of The Masters?

In this quiz we ask you to name every winner of The Masters Tournament since the inaugural event was held back in 1934. To make it a little easier we’ve added a clue for each. You may already have had a try and naming all The Open winners of the 20th Century, or those who’ve lifted the Claret Jug in the 21st Century. Now have a try at naming the players who’ve won The Masters at Augusta:

Played over the same course each year and packed with tradition and character, The Masters is, perhaps, the most iconic tournament in world golf. Since it was first held in 1934, it’s been won by many of the greats of the game.

Augusta National Golf Club was co-founded by the great amateur Bobby Jones, together with a Wall Street banker named Clifford Roberts. Jones had the vision to turn 365-acres of an old indigo plantation into, what would become, the world’s most famous golf course, working alongside British course architect Dr. Alister MacKenzie.

It was Jones’ fame as a golfer that facilitated the early invitational tournaments at Augusta. When he sent out invites to America’s best players; they responded. The first of these competitions, held in 1934, was called the Augusta National Invitation Tournament. It was not until 1939 the events were referred to as “The Masters.”

Jones played in the inaugural invitational tournament of 1934 despite the fact he’d retired from competitive golf four years earlier. It was an indication of his skill that he still finished a creditable 13th

For many golfers, The Masters heralds the start of a new playing season. TV pictures of lush green fairways, blooming azaleas, blue skies and towering pines spur keen amateurs up and down the country to retrieve their clubs from under the stairs and head back for the fairways.

Many of the top players also view The Masters as the true start of their season. Yes, there have been big-money events in the deserts of the Middle East and across the USA, but this is where it gets really serious. Amid the azaleas and the dogwoods, following the footsteps of the greatest golfers from the last 90 years, the elite striving to expand their wardrobes with the addition of the golfing world’s most coveted garment – a Green Jacket.