What Is The Course Record At Augusta National?
Two men share the Masters course record of 63 at Augusta National Golf Club
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Augusta National is one of the most famous golf courses in the world and notoriously one of the most difficult, too.
The iconic Masters venue is home to some of most testing greens that the world's best encounter and course knowledge pays around Augusta. It usually takes years to truly learn Augusta National's intricacies and disaster zones of where to hit it and where not to.
The course is a par 72 with ten par 4s, four par 3s and four par 5s. So what is the course record?
In The Masters, the course record is 63 and nine-under-par. That's the same low score as both the PGA Championship and US Open, with The Open the only men's Major that has seen a 62 scored.
Only two men have shot 63s in Masters history. Nick Price set the course record in 1986 - the 50th Masters and the year that 48-year-old Jack Nicklaus rolled back the years and won his sixth Green Jacket and final Major.
Price carded a 63 in the third round, with a front nine of 33 and a back nine of 30. The Zimbabwean, who won three Majors, never won The Masters but did record his best ever finish that week with a 5th place.
Greg Norman, another player to have never won The Masters, matched Price's course record of 63 ten years later at the infamous 1996 Masters. Norman opened the week with a 63, where he also went out in 33 and came home in 30, and held a six stroke lead heading into the final round.
Norman posted a 78 and was caught by Nick Faldo, who carded a 67 to win by five and slip on the Green Jacket for a third time. Norman ended the week in second-place, his third runner-up finish at Augusta.
A number of players have shot 64 during The Masters, most recently Rory McIlroy in 2022. The Northern Irishman holed a bunker shot on the 18th to shoot 64 and finish in 2nd place, his best Masters finish to date.
The amateur course record at The Masters was set by Ken Venturi in the first round of the 1956 tournament. Venturi carded a 66, which no amateur has beaten to this day. The American held a four stroke lead into the final round but closed with an 80 to finish 2nd. He finished 2nd again in 1960 and went on to win the 1964 US Open. No amateur has ever won The Masters.
The non-Masters course record at Augusta National is said to have been scored by Jeff Knox. Knox, the former Masters non-playing marker, reportedly holds the course record of 61, 11-under-par.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-6. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Scotty Cameron Super Select Newport 2.5 Plus Putter Review
Joel Tadman tests the latest putter from Scotty Cameron to see if the performance aligns with the premium price tag
By Joel Tadman • Published
-
What Is The Scoring Record At The Masters? And Who Holds It?
One golfer in Masters history has reached 20-under-par over four rounds at Augusta National
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
What Is The Scoring Record At The Masters? And Who Holds It?
One golfer in Masters history has reached 20-under-par over four rounds at Augusta National
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
10 Things You Can't Do At Augusta National
Augusta National, annual host of the Masters, has some fairly strict rules and regulations
By Nick Bonfield • Published
-
Augusta National Golf Club Scorecard, Yardage And Par
The iconic Masters course measures 7,545 yards with a par of 72
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Why Do The Caddies Wear White Boiler Suits At The Masters?
Traditionally the caddies at The Masters wear the same uniforms with white jumpsuits and green caps. But why?
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Augusta National Hole Names And Hole-By-Hole Guide
Augusta National was formerly a plant nursery, and all the holes are named after flowers that line the course...
By Roderick Easdale • Published
-
10 Perks Of Winning The Masters
Winning the Masters opens up a whole world of new perks...
By Michael Weston • Published
-
Who Is Jeff Knox? The Former Masters Marker
The famous Augusta National member who outscored Rory McIlroy during the 2014 Masters
By Matt Cradock • Last updated
-
Why Cam Smith Is Going To Win The Masters
This year’s Masters is set to be a thriller with a bevy of talented players hoping to contend. Fergus Bisset thinks Cam Smith could outshine them all.
By Fergus Bisset • Last updated