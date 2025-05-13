Major tournaments were never meant to be easy, with courses frequently set up to give players as stern a test as possible.

Because of that, only a few players have ever shot as low as 62 in a men’s Major. Incredibly, the first player to achieve it did so 44 years after the previous record of 63 was set by Johnny Miller, on his way to winning the 1973 US Open at Oakmont. Here are the players who have bettered Miller’s single-round score by one in a Major since that famous day.

Branden Grace

2017 Open, Royal Birkdale, 3rd Round

Branden Grace wasn't aware he had set a new record (Image credit: Getty Images)

By 2017, it looked as though Branden Grace would claim a Major title sooner rather than later, having carded top-five placings twice in both the US Open and PGA Championship in previous years, and he was at it again at that year’s edition of The Open at Royal Birkdale.

In the end, he once again missed out, finishing T6 as Jordan Spieth took the title, while he still has yet to win a Major. However, he made history along the way with an eight-under third round of 62 to finally better the record initially set by Miller all those years ago.

From Grace reaction after he rolled in his par putt at the 18th, you would never have known he had just created history, but that’s because nor did he. Afterwards, he said: “I thought if I could make a couple more on the back nine, then it was going to be a great score. I had no idea that 62 was the lowest ever.”

Rickie Fowler

2023 US Open, Los Angeles Country Club, 1st Round

Rickie Fowler matched the record in the 2023 US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Grace’s record stood for almost six years before Rickie Fowler matched it in the first round of the US Open.

Typically, US Open courses are set up to be notoriously difficult, but that wasn’t the case on the first day of the 2023 edition at Los Angeles Country Club, with birdies coming thick and fast throughout the day.

Like Grace, Fowler was looking for his first Major title, and he gave himself the perfect start with an eight-under 62 to head to the clubhouse with the lead – and a share of a special moment in men’s Major history.

Afterwards, he said: "I knew where I was at. I would say from the middle of the round up until the 9th green, our last hole, I didn't really know or see any scores."

Fowler was still in contention for the title heading into the final round before a disappointing 75 saw him place T5.

Xander Schauffele

2023 US Open, Los Angeles Country Club, 1st Round

2024 PGA Championship, Valhalla, 1st Round

Xander Schauffele matched the record for the second time at the 2024 PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fowler didn’t hold the clubhouse lead for long that afternoon, with Xander Schauffele joining him at the top of the leaderboard minutes later following his own record-equaling single round Major score.

Afterwards, he admitted to being surprised at the scoring opportunities that presented themselves in the opening round, saying: “It's not really what you expect playing a US Open. But monkey see, monkey do. Was just chasing Rickie up the leaderboard. Glad he was just in front of me.”

Xander Schauffele joined Rickie Fowler as joint record holder minutes after Fowler's achievement (Image credit: Getty Images)

That was as good as it got for Schauffele, by some distance, with further rounds of 70, 73 and 72 leaving him settling for T10.

Less than a year later, Schauffele equalled the scoring record again, this time at Valhalla in the first round of the PGA Championship. This time, he made nine birdies during his blemish-free round to lead by three.

Asked which of his 62s was the better round afterwards, Schauffele was non-committal, saying: “I don't know. I can't nit-pick. I'll take a 62 in any Major any day.”

Unlike the previous year’s US Open, Schauffele built on that platform, eventually going on to claim his maiden Major title.

Shane Lowry

2024 PGA Championship, Valhalla, 1st Round

Shane Lowry almost set a new outright record in the 2024 PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like the previous year's US Open, the 2024 PGA Championship soon had its second joint-record holder, when, in the third round, Shane Lowry became the fourth player to card a 62 at a Major.

This had a more bittersweet feel to it, though, as Lowry had a golden opportunity to set the record outright. On the par-5 18th, the Irishman faced a birdie putt from 11 feet 6 inches to set a unique piece of history.

He sized up his opportunity before gently rolling his ball towards the hole. It looked promising, until it broke left with a couple of feet to go, stopping just four inches away from glory.

Afterwards, Lowry admitted he had known exactly what was on the line, saying: “I enjoyed every minute of it, obviously. Probably the most disappointed anyone can ever be shooting 62. I knew what was at stake. Just didn't hit the ball hard enough. Had it on a good read and just broke away from the hole. Look, I went out there with a job to do today, and my job was to try to get myself back in the tournament, and I definitely did that.”

While Lowry was in contention heading into the final round, he couldn’t capitalize on his brilliant third round, finishing T6 after a 70 on the Sunday.