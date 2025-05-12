What Is The Lowest Score In The PGA Championship?
Two players share the record for the lowest-ever round in PGA Championship history - and they were both recorded at Valhalla last year
If you're going to go low, really low, you might as may save your best stuff for the Major Championships.
These players have written themselves into the history books with some seriously low scoring in the PGA Championship.
Of course, shooting the lowest round in the tournament's history doesn't guarantee you the title, but it's a nice record to have.
What is the lowest round at the PGA Championship?
Xander Schauffele and Shane Lowry hold the record for the lowest-ever round in the PGA Championship.
The former shot a nine-under 62 at Valhalla Golf Club in the first round of the 2024 contest, which helped him to win his first Major Championship.
Lowry shot his 62 in the third round of the same tournament.
Prior to last year's tournament, 63 had been shot 18 times, two of which belong to Brooks Koepka.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
It would be unfair if we didn't mention those players who held the record before Schauffele and Lowry went really low at Valhalla.
So, the list of 63s at the PGA Championship are as follows:
- 1975 - Bruce Crampton, second round, -7, Firestone
- 1982 - Raymond Floyd, first round, -7, Southern Hills
- 1984 - Gary Player, second round, -9, Shoal Creek
- 1993 - Vijay Singh, second round, -8, Inverness Club
- 1995 - Michael Bradley, first round, -8, Riviera
- 1995 - Brad Faxon, fourth round, -8, Riviera
- 2000 - Jose Maria Olazabal, third round, -9, Valhalla
- 2001 - Mark O’Meara, second round, -7, Atlanta
- 2005 - Thomas Bjorn, third round, -7, Baltusrol
- 2007 - Tiger Woods, second round, -7, Southern Hills
- 2011 - Steve Stricker, first round, -7, Atlanta
- 2013 - Jason Dufner, second round, -7, Oak Hill
- 2015 - Hiroshi Iwata, second round, -9, Whistling Straits
- 2016 - Robert Streb, second round, -7, Baltusrol
- 2018 - Charl Schwartzel, second round, -7, Bellerive
- 2018 - Brooks Koepka, second round, -7, Bellerive
- 2019 - Brooks Koepka, first round, -7, Bethpage State Park
- 2022 - Bubba Watson, second round, -7, Southern Hills
What is the lowest total score in the PGA Championship?
Schauffele's four-round total of 263, which he posted at Valhalla in 2024, is the lowest 72-hole aggregate total.
The American's 21 under is also the lowest 72-hole total in relation to par.
Schauffele, who also shot 62 in the opening round of the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club in 2023, backed up his 62 on Thursday with rounds of 68, 68 and 65 to take the title.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Could Rory McIlroy Win All Four Majors This Year? The Betting Odds Say There's A Chance But What's The Reality?
The odds suggest that the stars could well have aligned for Rory McIlroy to have a shot at a calendar Grand Slam, but in reality it's a very different story
-
Two-Time Winner Vijay Singh Extends PGA Championship Absence To Seven Years
The two-time PGA Championship winner has pulled out of the event at Quail Hollow but is still expected to play a different Major this week
-
Quail Hollow Closed To Fans For Monday’s PGA Championship Practice Day
The prospect of inclement weather means no spectators will be allowed at Quail Hollow for Monday's first practice sessions ahead of the PGA Championship
-
Xander Schauffele Gets To Host His Own Champions Dinner At The PGA Championship… Here’s What He’s Serving (And Gifting)
Xander Schauffele's menu for Tuesday night's dinner has been revealed - and it looks pretty tasty
-
PGA Championship Weather Forecast 2025: Unsettled Start To The Week Ahead Of Brighter Outlook At Quail Hollow
The second Major of the year takes place at Quail Hollow in North Carolina, but how is the weather forecast shaping up?
-
Big Names And Notable Players Missing The 2025 PGA Championship
The PGA Championship will be without a couple of star names as well as a number of LIV Golfers and notable players who just missed out via the world rankings
-
Which LIV Golfers Will Feel Hard Done By After Missing Out On PGA Championship Invites?
David Puig and Tom McKibbin got late PGA Championship invites but players above them in the LIV Golf standings and two event winners this year missed out
-
Defending Champion Xander Schauffele Headlines 2025 PGA Championship Field
The overwhelming majority of the 2025 PGA Championship field has been revealed, with an eclectic group of names set to tee it up at Quail Hollow