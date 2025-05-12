What Is The Lowest Score In The PGA Championship?

If you're going to go low, really low, you might as may save your best stuff for the Major Championships.

These players have written themselves into the history books with some seriously low scoring in the PGA Championship.

Of course, shooting the lowest round in the tournament's history doesn't guarantee you the title, but it's a nice record to have.

What is the lowest round at the PGA Championship?

Xander Schauffele and Shane Lowry hold the record for the lowest-ever round in the PGA Championship.

The former shot a nine-under 62 at Valhalla Golf Club in the first round of the 2024 contest, which helped him to win his first Major Championship.

Lowry shot his 62 in the third round of the same tournament.

Prior to last year's tournament, 63 had been shot 18 times, two of which belong to Brooks Koepka.

It would be unfair if we didn't mention those players who held the record before Schauffele and Lowry went really low at Valhalla.

So, the list of 63s at the PGA Championship are as follows:

1975 - Bruce Crampton, second round, -7, Firestone

1982 - Raymond Floyd, first round, -7, Southern Hills

1984 - Gary Player, second round, -9, Shoal Creek

1993 - Vijay Singh, second round, -8, Inverness Club

1995 - Michael Bradley, first round, -8, Riviera

1995 - Brad Faxon, fourth round, -8, Riviera

2000 - Jose Maria Olazabal, third round, -9, Valhalla

2001 - Mark O’Meara, second round, -7, Atlanta

2005 - Thomas Bjorn, third round, -7, Baltusrol

2007 - Tiger Woods, second round, -7, Southern Hills

2011 - Steve Stricker, first round, -7, Atlanta

2013 - Jason Dufner, second round, -7, Oak Hill

2015 - Hiroshi Iwata, second round, -9, Whistling Straits

2016 - Robert Streb, second round, -7, Baltusrol

2018 - Charl Schwartzel, second round, -7, Bellerive

2018 - Brooks Koepka, second round, -7, Bellerive

2019 - Brooks Koepka, first round, -7, Bethpage State Park

2022 - Bubba Watson, second round, -7, Southern Hills

What is the lowest total score in the PGA Championship?

Schauffele's four-round total of 263, which he posted at Valhalla in 2024, is the lowest 72-hole aggregate total.

The American's 21 under is also the lowest 72-hole total in relation to par.

Schauffele, who also shot 62 in the opening round of the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club in 2023, backed up his 62 on Thursday with rounds of 68, 68 and 65 to take the title.