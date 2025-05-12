What Is The Lowest Score In The PGA Championship?

Two players share the record for the lowest-ever round in PGA Championship history - and they were both recorded at Valhalla last year

Going low at Valhalla in 2024: Xander Schauffele and Shane Lowry
Michael Weston
If you're going to go low, really low, you might as may save your best stuff for the Major Championships.

These players have written themselves into the history books with some seriously low scoring in the PGA Championship.

Of course, shooting the lowest round in the tournament's history doesn't guarantee you the title, but it's a nice record to have.

What is the lowest round at the PGA Championship?

Xander Schauffele reacts to shooting a 62 at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla

Xander Schauffele briefly held the record on his own for the lowest-ever round in PGA Championship history, but he was soon joined by Shane Lowry

Xander Schauffele and Shane Lowry hold the record for the lowest-ever round in the PGA Championship.

The former shot a nine-under 62 at Valhalla Golf Club in the first round of the 2024 contest, which helped him to win his first Major Championship.

Lowry shot his 62 in the third round of the same tournament.

Prior to last year's tournament, 63 had been shot 18 times, two of which belong to Brooks Koepka.

It would be unfair if we didn't mention those players who held the record before Schauffele and Lowry went really low at Valhalla.

So, the list of 63s at the PGA Championship are as follows:

  • 1975 - Bruce Crampton, second round, -7, Firestone
  • 1982 - Raymond Floyd, first round, -7, Southern Hills
  • 1984 - Gary Player, second round, -9, Shoal Creek
  • 1993 - Vijay Singh, second round, -8, Inverness Club
  • 1995 - Michael Bradley, first round, -8, Riviera
  • 1995 - Brad Faxon, fourth round, -8, Riviera
  • 2000 - Jose Maria Olazabal, third round, -9, Valhalla
  • 2001 - Mark O’Meara, second round, -7, Atlanta
  • 2005 - Thomas Bjorn, third round, -7, Baltusrol
  • 2007 - Tiger Woods, second round, -7, Southern Hills
  • 2011 - Steve Stricker, first round, -7, Atlanta
  • 2013 - Jason Dufner, second round, -7, Oak Hill
  • 2015 - Hiroshi Iwata, second round, -9, Whistling Straits
  • 2016 - Robert Streb, second round, -7, Baltusrol
  • 2018 - Charl Schwartzel, second round, -7, Bellerive
  • 2018 - Brooks Koepka, second round, -7, Bellerive
  • 2019 - Brooks Koepka, first round, -7, Bethpage State Park
  • 2022 - Bubba Watson, second round, -7, Southern Hills

What is the lowest total score in the PGA Championship?

Xander Schauffele celebrates winning the PGA Championship

Schauffele celebrates winning his first Major Championship title

Schauffele's four-round total of 263, which he posted at Valhalla in 2024, is the lowest 72-hole aggregate total.

The American's 21 under is also the lowest 72-hole total in relation to par.

Schauffele, who also shot 62 in the opening round of the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club in 2023, backed up his 62 on Thursday with rounds of 68, 68 and 65 to take the title.

