Augusta National Women’s Amateur Field 2023

The fourth Augusta National Women’s Amateur, which takes place the week before The Masters, features the strongest field in its short history.

Every player in the top 10 of the women's World Amateur Golf Ranking will be competing, including World No.1, American Rose Zhang. The Stanford sophomore’s best finish in the tournament to date came two years ago when she finished tied for third.

She’ll surely be confident of claiming her first title this year, particularly in light of her recent run, which included six wins in seven starts up to the Judi Inkster Meadow Club Collegiate, which concluded on 7 March.

Zhang will face plenty of strong competition, though, not least from World No.2 Ingrid Lindblad. The Swede, who finished runner-up in 2022, created plenty of headlines last year when she finished as leading amateur in the US Women’s Open with a tie for 11th.

That performance included a first round six-under 65 - the lowest ever by an amateur in the tournament, proving she is well equipped to handle the big occasion. Lindblad also played in the 2022 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, a tournament co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and LET. Once again, she performed creditably, finishing tied for seventh among the women and tied for 33rd overall.

Last year, American Anna Davis edged out Lindblad and Latanna Stone by one shot to claim victory and, in doing so, become the youngest winner of the tournament to date, aged just 16. The World No.8 returns this year to defend her title, along with the compatriot she defeated.

Elsewhere, 2021 champion Tsubasa Kajitani returns after missing out on last year’s tournament. Two years ago, the Japanese player beat Emilia Migliaccio in a playoff to claim the title. Migliaccio returns too, hoping to put the disappointment of that narrow defeat behind her.

Japanese World No.3 Saki Baba, who has held her own in pro tournaments, including the LPGA Tour’s Honda Thailand Classic last month, where she finished 34th, also plays, while there are also appearances from Amari Avery, Jensen Castle, Megha Ganne, Rachel Heck and Rachel Kuehn, who, like Zhang, were all part of the US’s Curtis Cup team that cruised to a ruthless victory over Great Britain & Ireland in 2022.

Aside from the favourites, other intriguing names in the field include Jennie Park, who – incredibly - made 36 consecutive pars in collegiate tournament the UCF Women’s Challenge at the University of Central Florida’s Eagle Creek Golf Club last month.

There’s also an appearance from Carolina Lopez-Chacarra, sister of LIV Golf player Eugenio and an accomplished player in her own right, with three wins to her name and a ranking of World No.23.

The first 36 holes are played at Georgia’s Champions Retreat Golf Club before the 30 who make the cut head to Augusta National for the final round.

Below is the full field for the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur

Augusta National Women's Amateur Field

Yuna Araki

Kajsa Arwefjall

Amari Avery

Saki Baba

Jenny Bae

Jess Baker

Justice Bosio

Helen Briem

Phoebe Brinker

Jensen Castle

Briana Chacon

Anna Chen

Monet Chun

Jennifer Cleary

Gianna Clemente

Hannah Darling

Anna Davis

Savannah de Bock

Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio

Maisie Filler

Laney Frye

Eila Galitsky

Megha Ganne

Kendall Griffin

Mizuki Hashimoto

Charlotte Heath

Ting-Hsuan Huang

Sabrina Iqbal

Nika Ito

Julia Johnson

Tsubasa Kajitani

Minsol Kim

Rachel Kuehn

Andrea Lignell

Jiyoo Lim

Ingrid Lindblad

Carolina Lopez-Chacarra

Julia Lopez Ramirez

Hsin-Yu Lu

Caitlyn Macnab

Antonia Malate

Maria Jose Marin

Caley McGinty

Carolina Melgrati

Ashley Menne

Emilia Migliaccio

Anna Morgan

Hinano Muguruma

Meja Ortengren

Bohyun Park

Jennie Park

Amanda Sambach

Megan Schofill

Kaitlyn Schroeder

Brooke Seay

Erica Shepherd

Mamika Shinchi

Bailey Shoemaker

Latanna Stone

Chiara Tamburlini

Carla Tejedo

Sayaka Teroako

Miku Ueta

Crystal Wang

Amelia Williamson

Yana Wilson

Lottie Woad

Jeneath Wong

Fiona Xu

Rin Yoshida

Rose Zhang

Yahui Zhang

How Do You Qualify For The Augusta National Women's Amateur? There are 10 ways to qualify for the Augusta National Women's Amateur: 1. Reigning US Women's Amateur champion. 2. Reigning Women’s Amateur champion 3. Reigning Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific champion 4. Reigning R&A Girls Amateur champion 5. Reigning US Girls' Junior champion 6. Reigning Girls Junior PGA Champion 7. Past champions of the Augusta National Women's Amateur within the last five years 8. The 30 highest ranked players from the USA based on the prior year's (2022) final Women's World Amateur Golf Ranking who haven't otherwise qualified 9. The 30 highest ranked players not otherwise qualified, as listed on the prior year's (2022) final Women's World Amateur Ranking 10. Players receiving special invitations from the Augusta National Women's Amateur Committee