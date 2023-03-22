Augusta National Women’s Amateur Field 2023
American Anna Davis returns to defend her title as part of the strongest field in the tournament’s history
The fourth Augusta National Women’s Amateur, which takes place the week before The Masters, features the strongest field in its short history.
Every player in the top 10 of the women's World Amateur Golf Ranking will be competing, including World No.1, American Rose Zhang. The Stanford sophomore’s best finish in the tournament to date came two years ago when she finished tied for third.
She’ll surely be confident of claiming her first title this year, particularly in light of her recent run, which included six wins in seven starts up to the Judi Inkster Meadow Club Collegiate, which concluded on 7 March.
Zhang will face plenty of strong competition, though, not least from World No.2 Ingrid Lindblad. The Swede, who finished runner-up in 2022, created plenty of headlines last year when she finished as leading amateur in the US Women’s Open with a tie for 11th.
That performance included a first round six-under 65 - the lowest ever by an amateur in the tournament, proving she is well equipped to handle the big occasion. Lindblad also played in the 2022 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, a tournament co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and LET. Once again, she performed creditably, finishing tied for seventh among the women and tied for 33rd overall.
Last year, American Anna Davis edged out Lindblad and Latanna Stone by one shot to claim victory and, in doing so, become the youngest winner of the tournament to date, aged just 16. The World No.8 returns this year to defend her title, along with the compatriot she defeated.
Elsewhere, 2021 champion Tsubasa Kajitani returns after missing out on last year’s tournament. Two years ago, the Japanese player beat Emilia Migliaccio in a playoff to claim the title. Migliaccio returns too, hoping to put the disappointment of that narrow defeat behind her.
Japanese World No.3 Saki Baba, who has held her own in pro tournaments, including the LPGA Tour’s Honda Thailand Classic last month, where she finished 34th, also plays, while there are also appearances from Amari Avery, Jensen Castle, Megha Ganne, Rachel Heck and Rachel Kuehn, who, like Zhang, were all part of the US’s Curtis Cup team that cruised to a ruthless victory over Great Britain & Ireland in 2022.
Aside from the favourites, other intriguing names in the field include Jennie Park, who – incredibly - made 36 consecutive pars in collegiate tournament the UCF Women’s Challenge at the University of Central Florida’s Eagle Creek Golf Club last month.
There’s also an appearance from Carolina Lopez-Chacarra, sister of LIV Golf player Eugenio and an accomplished player in her own right, with three wins to her name and a ranking of World No.23.
The first 36 holes are played at Georgia’s Champions Retreat Golf Club before the 30 who make the cut head to Augusta National for the final round.
Below is the full field for the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Augusta National Women's Amateur Field
- Yuna Araki
- Kajsa Arwefjall
- Amari Avery
- Saki Baba
- Jenny Bae
- Jess Baker
- Justice Bosio
- Helen Briem
- Phoebe Brinker
- Jensen Castle
- Briana Chacon
- Anna Chen
- Monet Chun
- Jennifer Cleary
- Gianna Clemente
- Hannah Darling
- Anna Davis
- Savannah de Bock
- Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio
- Maisie Filler
- Laney Frye
- Eila Galitsky
- Megha Ganne
- Kendall Griffin
- Mizuki Hashimoto
- Charlotte Heath
- Ting-Hsuan Huang
- Sabrina Iqbal
- Nika Ito
- Julia Johnson
- Tsubasa Kajitani
- Minsol Kim
- Rachel Kuehn
- Andrea Lignell
- Jiyoo Lim
- Ingrid Lindblad
- Carolina Lopez-Chacarra
- Julia Lopez Ramirez
- Hsin-Yu Lu
- Caitlyn Macnab
- Antonia Malate
- Maria Jose Marin
- Caley McGinty
- Carolina Melgrati
- Ashley Menne
- Emilia Migliaccio
- Anna Morgan
- Hinano Muguruma
- Meja Ortengren
- Bohyun Park
- Jennie Park
- Amanda Sambach
- Megan Schofill
- Kaitlyn Schroeder
- Brooke Seay
- Erica Shepherd
- Mamika Shinchi
- Bailey Shoemaker
- Latanna Stone
- Chiara Tamburlini
- Carla Tejedo
- Sayaka Teroako
- Miku Ueta
- Crystal Wang
- Amelia Williamson
- Yana Wilson
- Lottie Woad
- Jeneath Wong
- Fiona Xu
- Rin Yoshida
- Rose Zhang
- Yahui Zhang
How Do You Qualify For The Augusta National Women's Amateur?
There are 10 ways to qualify for the Augusta National Women's Amateur:
1. Reigning US Women's Amateur champion.
2. Reigning Women’s Amateur champion
3. Reigning Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific champion
4. Reigning R&A Girls Amateur champion
5. Reigning US Girls' Junior champion
6. Reigning Girls Junior PGA Champion
7. Past champions of the Augusta National Women's Amateur within the last five years
8. The 30 highest ranked players from the USA based on the prior year's (2022) final Women's World Amateur Golf Ranking who haven't otherwise qualified
9. The 30 highest ranked players not otherwise qualified, as listed on the prior year's (2022) final Women's World Amateur Ranking
10. Players receiving special invitations from the Augusta National Women's Amateur Committee
Who Are The Previous Winners Of The Augusta National Women's Amateur?
Jennifer Kupcho won the first Augusta National Women's Amateur in 2019. The American, who has since gone on to claim three LPGA Tour titles, including the 2022 Chevron Championship, beat Maria Fassi by four shots. After the tournament was cancelled in 2020 because of Covid-19, it returned in 2021 with Tsubasa Kajitani winning after a playoff. The 2022 title went to American Anna Davis.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
