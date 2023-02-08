Golfer Makes 36 Consecutive Pars In Collegiate Tournament

As any player knows, consistency is one of the most important, and frequently elusive, elements of the game. In one round, you can hit a hot streak that has you dreaming of a future on a professional tour, before the next leaves you feeling like reconstructing your entire game.

For one player, though, consistency was the least of her worries during a recent tournament, where, following the first two rounds, she had achieved an astonishing 36 straight pars. The extraordinary performance came from Jennie Park, who was representing Texas A&M Aggies in the UCF Women’s Challenge at the University of Central Florida’s Eagle Creek Golf Club.

36 straight pars

In the tournament, which was held between 5 and 7 February, the Aggies finished ninth as Wake Forest took the title. That was despite Park breaking her run in the third and final round, where she carded a three-under 69, eventually finishing tied for 26th.

Park is one of the most promising amateurs, and has been invited to play in the prestigious Augusta National Women’s Amateur, which takes place between 29 March and April 1 - a tournament where the first 36 holes will take place at Georgia’s Champions Retreat Golf Club before the 30 who make the cut battle it out at Augusta National in the final round.

Given Park’s extraordinary consistency leading up to the tournament, it appears she only needs to make a few tweaks to her game to be in with an excellent chance of making the final round, and demonstrating her abilities - hopefully with some birdies or better - on one of the most famous courses of all.