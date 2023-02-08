Golfer Makes 36 Consecutive Pars In Collegiate Tournament
Jennie Park of Texas A&M Aggies achieved the feat in her first two rounds of a tournament in Florida
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
As any player knows, consistency is one of the most important, and frequently elusive, elements of the game. In one round, you can hit a hot streak that has you dreaming of a future on a professional tour, before the next leaves you feeling like reconstructing your entire game.
For one player, though, consistency was the least of her worries during a recent tournament, where, following the first two rounds, she had achieved an astonishing 36 straight pars. The extraordinary performance came from Jennie Park, who was representing Texas A&M Aggies in the UCF Women’s Challenge at the University of Central Florida’s Eagle Creek Golf Club.
36 straight pars pic.twitter.com/IlKV5FxLYgFebruary 6, 2023
In the tournament, which was held between 5 and 7 February, the Aggies finished ninth as Wake Forest took the title. That was despite Park breaking her run in the third and final round, where she carded a three-under 69, eventually finishing tied for 26th.
Park is one of the most promising amateurs, and has been invited to play in the prestigious Augusta National Women’s Amateur, which takes place between 29 March and April 1 - a tournament where the first 36 holes will take place at Georgia’s Champions Retreat Golf Club before the 30 who make the cut battle it out at Augusta National in the final round.
Given Park’s extraordinary consistency leading up to the tournament, it appears she only needs to make a few tweaks to her game to be in with an excellent chance of making the final round, and demonstrating her abilities - hopefully with some birdies or better - on one of the most famous courses of all.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
LIV Players 'Will Be Missed' But Ryder Cup Won't Be 'Devalued' - Justin Rose
The Englishman says his Ryder Cup teammates of the past who have joined LIV Golf "will be missed" in Rome later this year
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Social Media Celebrates Golfer Who Walked Miles To His Course In Dreadful Conditions
The image of a man seeking a round in terrible conditions has struck a chord with golf fans
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Winners Of Women’s Golf Day’s Inspire Action Awards Announced
The annual awards recognise the roles of individuals and organisations in helping women and girls through golf
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Pro Reveals Huge Financial Cost Of Developmental Tour Entry Fees
Epson Tour pro Kenzie Wright spent over twice what she earned on entry fees and yardage books in 2022
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Michelle Wie West Joins Forces With R&A To Help Develop Future Stars
The 33-year-old will lend her high profile, knowledge and experience to the task of inspiring the next generation
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Brooke Henderson Secures Commanding LPGA Tour Season Opening Title
The Canadian dismantled the competition, as she picked up her 13th LPGA Tour title in dominant fashion
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
LPGA Tour Stars Headline Huge Sunningdale Foursomes Field
A number of huge names are set to compete at the Sunningdale Foursomes
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'He's The Best' - Nelly Korda Reacts To Brother's 'Worst Athlete In The Family' Comment
Speaking at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Nelly was very praising of her brother, Sebastian
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'Focus Should Be On Golf' - LPGA Stars Frustrated With Locker Room Saga
LPGA stars upset with "silly" locker room drama taking focus off Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions Purse, Prize Money And Field
Some of the world’s best players compete for a $1.5m purse in the LPGA Tour's season opener in Florida
By Mike Hall • Published