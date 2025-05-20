8 Big Names Missing US Women's Open
We take a look at some of the big names and notable players who have missed out on this year's US Women's Open at Erin Hills
The 80th US Women's Open is almost upon us as Wisconsin's Erin Hills hosts the Major for the first time.
Erin Hills returns to our screens after Brooks Koepka's maiden Major triumph at the 2017 men's US Open, and there's set to be a stacked field for the second's women's Major of the year where Yuka Saso defends her title.
The Japanese star triumphed at Lancaster Country Club last year, where she beat Hinako Shibuno by three to win her second US Open crown.
She is back to defend this year along with the majority of the world's best female golfers - but which big names and notable players won't be teeing it up?
Alison Lee
Two-time Ladies European Tour winner and two-time US Solheim Cup player Alison Lee misses her first US Women's Open since 2020 this year, and she has a good reason why.
That's because the Californian has recently had her first child, having given birth in late April.
Lee's return date is currently unknown.
Georgia Hall
2017 Ricoh Women's British Open (now AIG Women's Open) champion Georgia Hall has had a surprising drop-off in form over recent times, with just one top-10 and five missed cuts from eight starts so far in 2025.
The current World No.95 is not in the US Women's Open field and misses the championship for the first time since 2016, while it will be the first Major she isn't playing in since the 2017 ANA Inspiration (now Chevron Championship).
Ji Yai Shin
Korean superstar Jiyai Shin, who has over 60 professional wins and two Major titles, misses her first US Open since 2022.
Shin currently ranks 30th in the world so she is eligible for the field but will not be teeing it up at Erin Hills.
The 37-year-old was T2nd at the 2024 AIG Women's Open and has a best finish of T2 in the US Women's Open, coming in 2023 at Pebble Beach.
Ally Ewing
Three-time LPGA Tour winner and four-time Solheim Cup player Ally Ewing ranks 35th in the world but is not playing this year's championship after finishing T4 in the most recent US Women's Open.
That's because Ewing announced her surprise retirement last year at the age of 31, saying she was hanging the clubs up with a "heavy but grateful heart."
Xiyu 'Janet' Lin
Olympic bronze medallist Xiyu 'Janet' Lin misses her first US Women's Open since 2019 and has made nine appearances in the Major.
The Chinese star currently ranks 48th in the world so is eligible for the field but could well be struggling with injury after missing her last two cuts.
Lin has three LET wins and seven China LPGA Tour victories, with a best Major finish of T3 coming at the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
Lucy Li
Lucy Li played in the 2014 US Women's Open at the age of 11, the youngest in history, and she has played in the championship in three of the last four years.
Li, now 22, also played in last month's Chevron Championship, where she recorded a solid T30 finish.
The Californian has two wins on the Epson Tour and currently ranks 79th in the world.
Ryann O'Toole
2021 Women's Scottish Open champion Ryann O'Toole narrowly missed out on making the field after losing in a playoff to Yani Tseng at the Arizona Country Club qualifier.
The four-time pro winner has played in each of the last six US Women's Opens and has made nine starts in total, with a best finish of T9 in her 2011 debut.
Emily Pedersen
European Solheim Cup star Emily Pedersen misses out on the field despite finishing T24th at the Chevron Championship last month.
The Dane, who has five Ladies European Tour wins, has made four previous US Women's Open appearances with a best finish of T23 in 2021.
Pedersen has slipped to 143rd in the world rankings and has not managed a top-20 on tour this year, yet.
Other notable players missing the US Women's Open
- Ye Won Lee (world no.25)
- Jiyoung Park (no.52)
- Da Som Ma (no.56)
- Marina Alex (no.86) - retired
- Bailey Tardy (no.114)
- Alexa Pano (no.131)
- Aditi Ashok (no.48)
- Bianca Pagdanganan (no.55)
- Cheyenne Knight (no.99)
- Mone Inami (no.57)
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
