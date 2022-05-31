US Women's Open Prize Money, Field And Tee Times

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

US Women's Open 2022

The second Major of the women’s golfing calendar kickstarts at Pine Needles this week with the 77th edition of the US Women’s Open.

Olympic champion and World No.2, Nelly Korda, returns to action after recovering from a blood clot in her arm. The American, who underwent surgery in April, has missed the last two months of the season as a result. Korda is joined by 10-time Major champion, Annika Sorenstam, and Michelle Wie-West, who recently revealed plans to step away from the professional game.

World No.1, Ko Jin-young, is in the marquee group and paired with the American duo of Lexi Thompson and Jennifer Kupcho. Kupcho, who only turned professional in 2019, earned her first LPGA Tour and Major victory at the Chevron Championship earlier this year with a convincing four-stroke victory from nearest challenger Jessica Korda in what was the final playing of the tournament at Mission Hills.

Thompson returns to the scene where she made her US Women’s Open debut at the age of 12 with the now 27-year-old looking to avenge her performance at last year’s tournament. The American looked set to claim her second Major championship but surrendered a five-shot lead in the closing nine holes to miss out on a playoff. Thompson is without a win since the 2019 ShopRite LPGA Classic.

Yuka Saso is the defending champion this week having defeated Nasa Hatoaka on the third hole of a sudden-death playoff at Olympic Club. Like Kupcho, the victory was her first tour and Major title. She will tee it up alongside reigning US Women’s Amateur champion, Jensen Castle, and 2021 Women’s British Open winner, Anna Nordqvist. The Swede is the only non-American woman to have won Major championships in three different decades (2000s, 2010s and 2020s).

Pine Needles will make history this week when it hosts the US Women’s Open for the fourth time – more than any one venue. Past champions at the Donald Ross designed course include Annika Sorenstam (1996), Karrie Webb (2001) and Cristie Kerr (2007).

Having undergone significant restoration in 2017, under the watchful eye of Kyle Franz, the course will play considerably different to 2007. The bunkers have been almost entirely rebuilt with the rough removed and replaced with wiregrass and sandy areas. The redesign of the greens now means Pine Needles has more hole locations to chose from.

Players will compete for an unprecedented $10m purse after the USGA announced a significant investment in the tournament. The winner is set to receive a cheque for $1.8 million; the second highest in the tournament's history.

2022 US Women's Open Field

Alyaa Abdulghany

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Julianne Alvarez

Na Rin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Dottie Ardina

Saki Baba (a)

Pia Babnik

Malak Bouraeda (a)

Celine Boutier

Blakesly Brock (a)

Jensen Castle (a)

Matilda Castren

Tiffany Chan

Hyejin Choi

Na Yeon Choi

Kylee Choi (a)

In Gee Chun

Carlota Ciganda

Allisen Corpuz

Daniela Darquea

Anna Davis (a)

Bailey Davis (a)

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Louise Duncan (a)

Allison Emrey

Ally Ewing

Alexandra Forsterling (a)

Laney Frye (a)

Annabell Fuller (a)

Ayaka Furue

Isi Gabsa

Mariel Galdiano

Nicole Garcia

Sofia Garcia

Ami Gianchandani (a)

Lauren Gomez (a)

Hannah Green

Jaye Marie Green

Melanie Green (a)

Ingrid Gutierrez

Georgia Hall

Lydia Hall

Mayu Hamada

Mina Harigae

Lauren Hartlage

Nasa Hataoka

Natsumi Hayakawa (a)

Muni He

Brooke Henderson

Jillian Hollis

Charley Hull

Sara Im (a)

Nika Ito (a)

Eun-Hee Ji

Linnea Johansson

Alicia Joo (a)

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Sarah Kemp

Megan Khang

Karissa Kilby (a)

A Lim Kim

Grace Kim

Hyo Joo Kim

In-kyung Kim

Karen Kim

Lauren Kim

Sei Young Kim

Auston Kim (a)

Lauren Kim (a)

Minsol Kim (a)

Frida Kinhult

Cheyenne Knight

Jin Young Ko

Lydia Ko

Sakura Koiwai

Jessica Korda

Nelly Korda

Jennifer Kupcho

Brittany Lang

Bronte Law

Maude Leblanc

Alison Lee

Andrea Lee

IL Hee Lee

Minjee Lee

Mirim Lee

So Mi Lee

Jeonghyun Lee (a)

Jeongeun Lee6

Gabby Lemieux

Stacy Lewis

Lucy Li

Xiyu Lin

Pernilla Lindberg

Ingrid Lindblad (a)

Wenbo Liu

Gaby Lopez

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Caroline Masson

Emma McMyler (a)

Stephanie Meadow

Lauren Miller (a)

Anna Morgan (a)

Yuna Nishimura

Yealimi Noh

Anna Nordqvist

Amy Olson

Yuri Onishi

Ryann O'Toole

Bianca Pagdanganan

Alexa Pano

Annie Park

Sung Hyun Park

Bohyun Park (a)

Catherine Park (a)

Pornanong Phatlum

Sophia Popov

Robynn Ree

Melissa Reid

Paula Reto

Pauline Roussin-bouchard

Gabriela Ruffels

Hae Ran Ryu

So Yeon Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Mao Saigo

Lizette Salas

Yuka Saso

Kathleen Scavo

Hinako Shibuno

Bailey Shoemaker (a)

Smilla Sonderby

Annika Sorenstam

Angela Stanford

Maja Stark

Marissa Steen

Ai Suzuki

Yuna Takagi

Patty Tavatanakit

Atthaya Thitikul

Lexi Thompson

Momoko Ueda

Lilia Vu

Michelle Wie West

Bethany Wu

Britney Yada

Amy Yang

Angel Yin

Rose Zhang (a)

Yunxuan Zhang (a)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

US Women's Open Tee Times - Round One

Play will commence from both the 1st and 9th tee. All times listed are Eastern Time (ET).

Tee No.1

7:15 a.m. – Allison Emrey, Nicole Garcia, Lauren Miller

7:26 a.m. – Kathleen Scavo, Alicia Joo, Jillian Hollis

7:37 a.m. – Grace Kim, Minsol Kim, Catherine Park

7:48 a.m. – Bailey Davis, Gemma Dryburgh, Amanda Doherty

7:59 a.m. – Allisen Corpuz, Annie Park, Lilia Vu

8:10 a.m. – Eun-Hee Ji, Andrea Lee, Ai Suzuki

8:21 a.m. – Alison Lee, Amy Olson, Matilda Castren

8:32 a.m. – Yuka Saso, Jensen Castle, Anna Nordqvist

8:43 a.m. – Mirim Lee, Angel Yin, Brittany Altomare

8:54 a.m. – Maja Stark, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Sakura Koiwai

9:05 a.m. – Hannah Green, Jessica Korda, Lydia Ko

9:16 a.m. – Pornanong Phatlum, Jaye Marie Green, Mayu Hamada

9:27 a.m. – Beth Wu, Auston Kim, Linnea Johansson

12:45 p.m. – Blakesly Brock, Alexa Pano, Sofia Garcia

12:56 p.m. – Gabriela Ruffels, Laney Frye, Cheyenne Knight

1:07 p.m. – Robynn Ree, Muni He, Malak Bouraeda

1:18 p.m. – Na Yeon Choi, Pernilla Lindberg, In-Kyung Kim

1:29 p.m. – Momoko Ueda, Moriya Jutanugarn, Bohyun Park

1:40 p.m. – Hinako Shibuno, Georgia Hall, Sophia Popov

1:51 p.m. – In Gee Chun, Megan Khang, Ryann O’Toole

2:02 p.m. – Mina Harigae, Carlota Ciganda, Hyejin Choi

2:13 p.m. – Hyo Joo Kim, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Xiyu Janet Lin

2:24 p.m. – Danielle Kang, Nelly Korda, Atthaya Thitikul

2:35 p.m. – Rose Zhang, Lucy Li, Anna Davis

2:46 p.m. – Lauren Hartlage, Ami Gianchandani, Julianne Alvarez

2:57 p.m. – Jeonghyun Lee, Britney Yada, Yunxuan Michelle Zhang

Tee No. 9

7:00 a.m. – Anna Morgan, Gabby Lemieux, Ingrid Gutierrez

7:11 a.m. – Lauren Kim, Mariel Galdiano, Melanie Green

7:22 a.m. – Emma McMyler, Sarah Kemp, Dottie Ardina

7:33 a.m. – Caroline Masson, Angela Stanford, Mel Reid

7:44 a.m. – So Mi Lee,Pia Babnik, Louise Duncan

7:55 a.m. – Ariya Jutanugarn, Stacy Lewis, Yealimi Noh

8:06 a.m. – Marina Alex, Wayne, Ally Ewing, Gaby Lopez

8:17 a.m. – A Lim Kim, Mao Saigo, Madelene Sagstrom

8:28 a.m. – Nasa Hataoka, Minjee Lee, Brooke Henderson

8:39 a.m. – Lexi Thompson, Jennifer Kupcho, Jin Young Ko

8:50 a.m. – Annika Sorenstam, So Yeon Ryu, Ingrid Lindblad

9:01 a.m. – Tiffany Chan, Lauren Gomez, Daniela Darquea

9:12 a.m. – Nika Ito, Alyaa Abdul, Kylee Choi

12:30 p.m. – Frida Kinhult, Saki Baba, Yuna Takagi

12:41 p.m. – Isi Gabsa, Marissa Steen, Karissa Kilby

12:52 p.m. – Lauren Kim, Wenbo Liu, Lydia Hall

1:03 p.m. – Bianca Pagdanganan, Maude-Aimee LeBlanc, Sara Im

1:14 p.m. – Stephanie Meadow, Annabell Fuller, Bronte Law

1:25 p.m. – Pauline Roussin, Paula Reto, Bailey Shoemaker

1:36 p.m. – Michelle Wie West, Brittany Lang, Sung Hyun Park

1:47 p.m. – Hae Ran Ryu, Yuna Nishimura, Amy Yang

1:58 p.m. – Celine Boutier, Patty Tavatanakit, Sei Young Kim

2:09 p.m. – Lizette Salas, Leona Maguire, Jeongeun Lee6

2:20 p.m. – Na Rin An, Ayaka Furue, Charley Hull

2:31 p.m. – Alexandra Forsterling, Yuri Onishi, Smilla Sonderby

2:42 p.m. – Ilhee Lee, Karen Kim, Natsumi Hayakawa

US Women's Open Tee Times - Round Two

Tee No. 1

7:15 a.m. – Frida Kinhult, Saki Baba, Yuna Takagi

7:26 a.m. – Isi Gabsa, Marissa Steen, Karissa Kilby

7:37 a.m. – Lauren Kim, Wenbo Liu, Lydia Hall

7:48 a.m. – Bianca Pagdanganan, Maude-Aimee LeBlanc, Sara Im

7:59 a.m. – Stephanie Meadow, Annabell Fuller, Bronte Law

8:10 a.m. – Pauline Roussin, Paula Reto, Bailey Shoemaker

8:21 a.m. – Michelle Wie West, Brittany Lang, Sung Hyun Park

8:32 a.m. – Hae Ran Ryu, Yuna Nishimura, Amy Yang

8:43 a.m. – Celine Boutier, Patty Tavatanakit, Sei Young Kim

8:54 a.m. – Lizette Salas, Leona Maguire, Jeongeun Lee6

9:05 a.m. – Na Rin An, Ayaka Furue, Charley Hull

9:16 a.m. – Alexandra Forsterling, Yuri Onishi, Smilla Sonderby

9:27 a.m. – Ilhee Lee, Karen Kim, Natsumi Hayakawa

12:45 p.m. – Anna Morgan, Gabby Lemieux, Ingrid Gutierrez

12:56 p.m. – Lauren Kim, Mariel Galdiano, Melanie Green

1:07 p.m. – Emma McMyler, Sarah Kemp, Dottie Ardina

1:18 p.m. – Caroline Masson, Angela Stanford, Mel Reid

1:29 p.m. – So Mi Lee,Pia Babnik, Louise Duncan

1:40 p.m. – Ariya Jutanugarn, Stacy Lewis, Yealimi Noh

1:51 p.m. – Marina Alex, Wayne, Ally Ewing, Gaby Lopez

2:02 p.m. – A Lim Kim, Mao Saigo, Madelene Sagstrom

2:13 p.m. – Nasa Hataoka, Minjee Lee, Brooke Henderson

2:24 p.m. – Lexi Thompson, Jennifer Kupcho, Jin Young Ko

2:35 p.m. – Annika Sorenstam, So Yeon Ryu, Ingrid Lindblad

2:46 p.m. – Tiffany Chan, Lauren Gomez, Daniela Darquea

2:57 p.m. – Nika Ito, Alyaa Abdul, Kylee Choi

Tee No. 9

7:00 a.m. – Blakesly Brock, Alexa Pano, Sofia Garcia

7:11 a.m. – Gabriela Ruffels, Laney Frye, Cheyenne Knight

7:22 a.m. – Robynn Ree, Muni He, Malak Bouraeda

7:33 a.m. – Na Yeon Choi, Pernilla Lindberg, In-Kyung Kim

7:44 a.m. – Momoko Ueda, Moriya Jutanugarn, Bohyun Park

7:55 a.m. – Hinako Shibuno, Georgia Hall, Sophia Popov

8:06 a.m. – In Gee Chun, Megan Khang, Ryann O’Toole

8:17 a.m. – Mina Harigae, Carlota Ciganda, Hyejin Choi

8:28 a.m. – Hyo Joo Kim, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Xiyu Janet Lin

8:39 a.m. – Danielle Kang, Nelly Korda, Atthaya Thitikul

8:50 a.m. – Rose Zhang, Lucy Li, Anna Davis

9:01 a.m. – Lauren Hartlage, Ami Gianchandani, Julianne Alvarez

9:12 a.m. – Jeonghyun Lee, Britney Yada, Yunxuan Michelle Zhang

12:30 p.m. – Allison Emrey, Nicole Garcia, Lauren Miller

12:41 p.m. – Kathleen Scavo, Alicia Joo, Jillian Hollis

12:52 p.m. – Grace Kim, Minsol Kim, Catherine Park

1:03 p.m. – Bailey Davis, Gemma Dryburgh, Amanda Doherty

1:14 p.m. – Allisen Corpuz, Annie Park, Lilia Vu

1:25 p.m. – Eun-Hee Ji, Andrea Lee, Ai Suzuki

1:36 p.m. – Alison Lee, Amy Olson, Matilda Castren

1:47 p.m. – Yuka Saso, Jensen Castle, Anna Nordqvist

1:58 p.m. – Mirim Lee, Angel Yin, Brittany Altomare

2:09 p.m. – Maja Stark, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Sakura Koiwai

2:20 p.m. – Hannah Green, Jessica Korda, Lydia Ko

2:31 p.m. – Pornanong Phatlum, Jaye Marie Green, Mayu Hamada

2:42 p.m. – Beth Wu, Auston Kim, Linnea Johansson

US Women's Open Venue

The 2022 US Women's Open will be held at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in North Carolina.

Pine Needles will make history this week when it hosts the prestigious Championship for the fourth time - more than any one venue. Past champions at the Donald Ross designed course include Annika Sorenstam (1996), Karrie Webb (2001) and Cristie Kerr (2007).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who won the 2021 US Women's Open?

Yuka Saso won her first LPGA Tour victory, and her first Major title, at the 2021 Women's Open when she defeated Nasa Hataoka on the third hole of a sudden-death playoff.

American Lexi Thompson looked poised to claim her second Major title but surrendered a five shot lead in the final nine holes to narrowly miss out on the playoff by a single stroke.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

US Women's Open purse and prize money 2022

The purse for the US Women's Open is a whopping $10 million with the winner set to receive $1.8 million - the most lucrative cheque in the tournament's history. The total prize purse is nearly double the $5.5 million from 2021.

Additionally, the USGA intends to increase the purse to $12 million over the next five years.