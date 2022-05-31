US Women's Open Prize Money, Field And Tee Times
Take a look at who is playing in the second Major of the women's golfing calendar and what is at stake
US Women's Open 2022
The second Major of the women’s golfing calendar kickstarts at Pine Needles this week with the 77th edition of the US Women’s Open.
Olympic champion and World No.2, Nelly Korda, returns to action after recovering from a blood clot in her arm. The American, who underwent surgery in April, has missed the last two months of the season as a result. Korda is joined by 10-time Major champion, Annika Sorenstam, and Michelle Wie-West, who recently revealed plans to step away from the professional game.
World No.1, Ko Jin-young, is in the marquee group and paired with the American duo of Lexi Thompson and Jennifer Kupcho. Kupcho, who only turned professional in 2019, earned her first LPGA Tour and Major victory at the Chevron Championship earlier this year with a convincing four-stroke victory from nearest challenger Jessica Korda in what was the final playing of the tournament at Mission Hills.
Thompson returns to the scene where she made her US Women’s Open debut at the age of 12 with the now 27-year-old looking to avenge her performance at last year’s tournament. The American looked set to claim her second Major championship but surrendered a five-shot lead in the closing nine holes to miss out on a playoff. Thompson is without a win since the 2019 ShopRite LPGA Classic.
Yuka Saso is the defending champion this week having defeated Nasa Hatoaka on the third hole of a sudden-death playoff at Olympic Club. Like Kupcho, the victory was her first tour and Major title. She will tee it up alongside reigning US Women’s Amateur champion, Jensen Castle, and 2021 Women’s British Open winner, Anna Nordqvist. The Swede is the only non-American woman to have won Major championships in three different decades (2000s, 2010s and 2020s).
Pine Needles will make history this week when it hosts the US Women’s Open for the fourth time – more than any one venue. Past champions at the Donald Ross designed course include Annika Sorenstam (1996), Karrie Webb (2001) and Cristie Kerr (2007).
Having undergone significant restoration in 2017, under the watchful eye of Kyle Franz, the course will play considerably different to 2007. The bunkers have been almost entirely rebuilt with the rough removed and replaced with wiregrass and sandy areas. The redesign of the greens now means Pine Needles has more hole locations to chose from.
Players will compete for an unprecedented $10m purse after the USGA announced a significant investment in the tournament. The winner is set to receive a cheque for $1.8 million; the second highest in the tournament's history.
2022 US Women's Open Field
- Alyaa Abdulghany
- Marina Alex
- Brittany Altomare
- Julianne Alvarez
- Na Rin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Dottie Ardina
- Saki Baba (a)
- Pia Babnik
- Malak Bouraeda (a)
- Celine Boutier
- Blakesly Brock (a)
- Jensen Castle (a)
- Matilda Castren
- Tiffany Chan
- Hyejin Choi
- Na Yeon Choi
- Kylee Choi (a)
- In Gee Chun
- Carlota Ciganda
- Allisen Corpuz
- Daniela Darquea
- Anna Davis (a)
- Bailey Davis (a)
- Amanda Doherty
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Louise Duncan (a)
- Allison Emrey
- Ally Ewing
- Alexandra Forsterling (a)
- Laney Frye (a)
- Annabell Fuller (a)
- Ayaka Furue
- Isi Gabsa
- Mariel Galdiano
- Nicole Garcia
- Sofia Garcia
- Ami Gianchandani (a)
- Lauren Gomez (a)
- Hannah Green
- Jaye Marie Green
- Melanie Green (a)
- Ingrid Gutierrez
- Georgia Hall
- Lydia Hall
- Mayu Hamada
- Mina Harigae
- Lauren Hartlage
- Nasa Hataoka
- Natsumi Hayakawa (a)
- Muni He
- Brooke Henderson
- Jillian Hollis
- Charley Hull
- Sara Im (a)
- Nika Ito (a)
- Eun-Hee Ji
- Linnea Johansson
- Alicia Joo (a)
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Sarah Kemp
- Megan Khang
- Karissa Kilby (a)
- A Lim Kim
- Grace Kim
- Hyo Joo Kim
- In-kyung Kim
- Karen Kim
- Lauren Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- Auston Kim (a)
- Lauren Kim (a)
- Minsol Kim (a)
- Frida Kinhult
- Cheyenne Knight
- Jin Young Ko
- Lydia Ko
- Sakura Koiwai
- Jessica Korda
- Nelly Korda
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Brittany Lang
- Bronte Law
- Maude Leblanc
- Alison Lee
- Andrea Lee
- IL Hee Lee
- Minjee Lee
- Mirim Lee
- So Mi Lee
- Jeonghyun Lee (a)
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Gabby Lemieux
- Stacy Lewis
- Lucy Li
- Xiyu Lin
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Ingrid Lindblad (a)
- Wenbo Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Leona Maguire
- Caroline Masson
- Emma McMyler (a)
- Stephanie Meadow
- Lauren Miller (a)
- Anna Morgan (a)
- Yuna Nishimura
- Yealimi Noh
- Anna Nordqvist
- Amy Olson
- Yuri Onishi
- Ryann O'Toole
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Alexa Pano
- Annie Park
- Sung Hyun Park
- Bohyun Park (a)
- Catherine Park (a)
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Sophia Popov
- Robynn Ree
- Melissa Reid
- Paula Reto
- Pauline Roussin-bouchard
- Gabriela Ruffels
- Hae Ran Ryu
- So Yeon Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Mao Saigo
- Lizette Salas
- Yuka Saso
- Kathleen Scavo
- Hinako Shibuno
- Bailey Shoemaker (a)
- Smilla Sonderby
- Annika Sorenstam
- Angela Stanford
- Maja Stark
- Marissa Steen
- Ai Suzuki
- Yuna Takagi
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Lexi Thompson
- Momoko Ueda
- Lilia Vu
- Michelle Wie West
- Bethany Wu
- Britney Yada
- Amy Yang
- Angel Yin
- Rose Zhang (a)
- Yunxuan Zhang (a)
US Women's Open Tee Times - Round One
Play will commence from both the 1st and 9th tee. All times listed are Eastern Time (ET).
Tee No.1
7:15 a.m. – Allison Emrey, Nicole Garcia, Lauren Miller
7:26 a.m. – Kathleen Scavo, Alicia Joo, Jillian Hollis
7:37 a.m. – Grace Kim, Minsol Kim, Catherine Park
7:48 a.m. – Bailey Davis, Gemma Dryburgh, Amanda Doherty
7:59 a.m. – Allisen Corpuz, Annie Park, Lilia Vu
8:10 a.m. – Eun-Hee Ji, Andrea Lee, Ai Suzuki
8:21 a.m. – Alison Lee, Amy Olson, Matilda Castren
8:32 a.m. – Yuka Saso, Jensen Castle, Anna Nordqvist
8:43 a.m. – Mirim Lee, Angel Yin, Brittany Altomare
8:54 a.m. – Maja Stark, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Sakura Koiwai
9:05 a.m. – Hannah Green, Jessica Korda, Lydia Ko
9:16 a.m. – Pornanong Phatlum, Jaye Marie Green, Mayu Hamada
9:27 a.m. – Beth Wu, Auston Kim, Linnea Johansson
12:45 p.m. – Blakesly Brock, Alexa Pano, Sofia Garcia
12:56 p.m. – Gabriela Ruffels, Laney Frye, Cheyenne Knight
1:07 p.m. – Robynn Ree, Muni He, Malak Bouraeda
1:18 p.m. – Na Yeon Choi, Pernilla Lindberg, In-Kyung Kim
1:29 p.m. – Momoko Ueda, Moriya Jutanugarn, Bohyun Park
1:40 p.m. – Hinako Shibuno, Georgia Hall, Sophia Popov
1:51 p.m. – In Gee Chun, Megan Khang, Ryann O’Toole
2:02 p.m. – Mina Harigae, Carlota Ciganda, Hyejin Choi
2:13 p.m. – Hyo Joo Kim, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Xiyu Janet Lin
2:24 p.m. – Danielle Kang, Nelly Korda, Atthaya Thitikul
2:35 p.m. – Rose Zhang, Lucy Li, Anna Davis
2:46 p.m. – Lauren Hartlage, Ami Gianchandani, Julianne Alvarez
2:57 p.m. – Jeonghyun Lee, Britney Yada, Yunxuan Michelle Zhang
Tee No. 9
7:00 a.m. – Anna Morgan, Gabby Lemieux, Ingrid Gutierrez
7:11 a.m. – Lauren Kim, Mariel Galdiano, Melanie Green
7:22 a.m. – Emma McMyler, Sarah Kemp, Dottie Ardina
7:33 a.m. – Caroline Masson, Angela Stanford, Mel Reid
7:44 a.m. – So Mi Lee,Pia Babnik, Louise Duncan
7:55 a.m. – Ariya Jutanugarn, Stacy Lewis, Yealimi Noh
8:06 a.m. – Marina Alex, Wayne, Ally Ewing, Gaby Lopez
8:17 a.m. – A Lim Kim, Mao Saigo, Madelene Sagstrom
8:28 a.m. – Nasa Hataoka, Minjee Lee, Brooke Henderson
8:39 a.m. – Lexi Thompson, Jennifer Kupcho, Jin Young Ko
8:50 a.m. – Annika Sorenstam, So Yeon Ryu, Ingrid Lindblad
9:01 a.m. – Tiffany Chan, Lauren Gomez, Daniela Darquea
9:12 a.m. – Nika Ito, Alyaa Abdul, Kylee Choi
12:30 p.m. – Frida Kinhult, Saki Baba, Yuna Takagi
12:41 p.m. – Isi Gabsa, Marissa Steen, Karissa Kilby
12:52 p.m. – Lauren Kim, Wenbo Liu, Lydia Hall
1:03 p.m. – Bianca Pagdanganan, Maude-Aimee LeBlanc, Sara Im
1:14 p.m. – Stephanie Meadow, Annabell Fuller, Bronte Law
1:25 p.m. – Pauline Roussin, Paula Reto, Bailey Shoemaker
1:36 p.m. – Michelle Wie West, Brittany Lang, Sung Hyun Park
1:47 p.m. – Hae Ran Ryu, Yuna Nishimura, Amy Yang
1:58 p.m. – Celine Boutier, Patty Tavatanakit, Sei Young Kim
2:09 p.m. – Lizette Salas, Leona Maguire, Jeongeun Lee6
2:20 p.m. – Na Rin An, Ayaka Furue, Charley Hull
2:31 p.m. – Alexandra Forsterling, Yuri Onishi, Smilla Sonderby
2:42 p.m. – Ilhee Lee, Karen Kim, Natsumi Hayakawa
US Women's Open Tee Times - Round Two
Tee No. 1
7:15 a.m. – Frida Kinhult, Saki Baba, Yuna Takagi
7:26 a.m. – Isi Gabsa, Marissa Steen, Karissa Kilby
7:37 a.m. – Lauren Kim, Wenbo Liu, Lydia Hall
7:48 a.m. – Bianca Pagdanganan, Maude-Aimee LeBlanc, Sara Im
7:59 a.m. – Stephanie Meadow, Annabell Fuller, Bronte Law
8:10 a.m. – Pauline Roussin, Paula Reto, Bailey Shoemaker
8:21 a.m. – Michelle Wie West, Brittany Lang, Sung Hyun Park
8:32 a.m. – Hae Ran Ryu, Yuna Nishimura, Amy Yang
8:43 a.m. – Celine Boutier, Patty Tavatanakit, Sei Young Kim
8:54 a.m. – Lizette Salas, Leona Maguire, Jeongeun Lee6
9:05 a.m. – Na Rin An, Ayaka Furue, Charley Hull
9:16 a.m. – Alexandra Forsterling, Yuri Onishi, Smilla Sonderby
9:27 a.m. – Ilhee Lee, Karen Kim, Natsumi Hayakawa
12:45 p.m. – Anna Morgan, Gabby Lemieux, Ingrid Gutierrez
12:56 p.m. – Lauren Kim, Mariel Galdiano, Melanie Green
1:07 p.m. – Emma McMyler, Sarah Kemp, Dottie Ardina
1:18 p.m. – Caroline Masson, Angela Stanford, Mel Reid
1:29 p.m. – So Mi Lee,Pia Babnik, Louise Duncan
1:40 p.m. – Ariya Jutanugarn, Stacy Lewis, Yealimi Noh
1:51 p.m. – Marina Alex, Wayne, Ally Ewing, Gaby Lopez
2:02 p.m. – A Lim Kim, Mao Saigo, Madelene Sagstrom
2:13 p.m. – Nasa Hataoka, Minjee Lee, Brooke Henderson
2:24 p.m. – Lexi Thompson, Jennifer Kupcho, Jin Young Ko
2:35 p.m. – Annika Sorenstam, So Yeon Ryu, Ingrid Lindblad
2:46 p.m. – Tiffany Chan, Lauren Gomez, Daniela Darquea
2:57 p.m. – Nika Ito, Alyaa Abdul, Kylee Choi
Tee No. 9
7:00 a.m. – Blakesly Brock, Alexa Pano, Sofia Garcia
7:11 a.m. – Gabriela Ruffels, Laney Frye, Cheyenne Knight
7:22 a.m. – Robynn Ree, Muni He, Malak Bouraeda
7:33 a.m. – Na Yeon Choi, Pernilla Lindberg, In-Kyung Kim
7:44 a.m. – Momoko Ueda, Moriya Jutanugarn, Bohyun Park
7:55 a.m. – Hinako Shibuno, Georgia Hall, Sophia Popov
8:06 a.m. – In Gee Chun, Megan Khang, Ryann O’Toole
8:17 a.m. – Mina Harigae, Carlota Ciganda, Hyejin Choi
8:28 a.m. – Hyo Joo Kim, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Xiyu Janet Lin
8:39 a.m. – Danielle Kang, Nelly Korda, Atthaya Thitikul
8:50 a.m. – Rose Zhang, Lucy Li, Anna Davis
9:01 a.m. – Lauren Hartlage, Ami Gianchandani, Julianne Alvarez
9:12 a.m. – Jeonghyun Lee, Britney Yada, Yunxuan Michelle Zhang
12:30 p.m. – Allison Emrey, Nicole Garcia, Lauren Miller
12:41 p.m. – Kathleen Scavo, Alicia Joo, Jillian Hollis
12:52 p.m. – Grace Kim, Minsol Kim, Catherine Park
1:03 p.m. – Bailey Davis, Gemma Dryburgh, Amanda Doherty
1:14 p.m. – Allisen Corpuz, Annie Park, Lilia Vu
1:25 p.m. – Eun-Hee Ji, Andrea Lee, Ai Suzuki
1:36 p.m. – Alison Lee, Amy Olson, Matilda Castren
1:47 p.m. – Yuka Saso, Jensen Castle, Anna Nordqvist
1:58 p.m. – Mirim Lee, Angel Yin, Brittany Altomare
2:09 p.m. – Maja Stark, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Sakura Koiwai
2:20 p.m. – Hannah Green, Jessica Korda, Lydia Ko
2:31 p.m. – Pornanong Phatlum, Jaye Marie Green, Mayu Hamada
2:42 p.m. – Beth Wu, Auston Kim, Linnea Johansson
US Women's Open Venue
The 2022 US Women's Open will be held at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in North Carolina.
Pine Needles will make history this week when it hosts the prestigious Championship for the fourth time - more than any one venue. Past champions at the Donald Ross designed course include Annika Sorenstam (1996), Karrie Webb (2001) and Cristie Kerr (2007).
Who won the 2021 US Women's Open?
Yuka Saso won her first LPGA Tour victory, and her first Major title, at the 2021 Women's Open when she defeated Nasa Hataoka on the third hole of a sudden-death playoff.
American Lexi Thompson looked poised to claim her second Major title but surrendered a five shot lead in the final nine holes to narrowly miss out on the playoff by a single stroke.
US Women's Open purse and prize money 2022
The purse for the US Women's Open is a whopping $10 million with the winner set to receive $1.8 million - the most lucrative cheque in the tournament's history. The total prize purse is nearly double the $5.5 million from 2021.
Additionally, the USGA intends to increase the purse to $12 million over the next five years.
