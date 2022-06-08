Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed Purse, Prize Money And Field
Players from the DP World Tour and Ladies European Tour compete for the same purse and prize money
For the second season running, the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed marks a departure from the norm as players from the DP World Tour and the Ladies European Tour compete for the same prize money and places – albeit from different tees.
The tournament was originally the Scandinavian Masters. After a brief stint in 2019 as the Scandinavian Invitational, it changed considerably when it was co-sanctioned with the Ladies European Tour to become the Scandinavian Mixed. Even then, there was a wait for the first of the unique tournaments to take place owing to its cancellation in 2020 because of Covid-19.
When the event finally did take place, in 2021, 78 men and 78 women teed it up at Vallda, with Jonathan Caldwell claiming his first European Tour title by one shot over Adrian Otaegui. Immediately behind the Spaniard was Alice Hewson to claim the honour of highest-placed female.
This year, the action takes place at Halmstad, where participants compete for a share of the $2m purse, which is a sizeable increase from last year’s €1m (around $1.06m). Caldwell and Hewson return this week, but there’s no Otaegui thanks to his involvement in the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event at the Centurion Club in London. Another notable player in the field is Ingrid Lindblad. The Swedish amateur, who is from the Halmstad area, won plenty of acclaim last week for her performance in the US Women’s Open, finishing tied for 11th. She’ll be hoping to take that excellent form into this week’s event as one of the invites.
European Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson and 10-time women’s Major winner Annika Sorenstam, who were inducted into the Swedish Golf Hall of Fame earlier in the week, host the tournament, and each will tee it up too. Others to look out for include fellow Swedes Alex Noren and Maja Stark.
Below is a full breakdown of the prize money and field.
Scandinavian Mixed Prize Money Breakdown 2022
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$330,330
|2nd
|$220,200
|3rd
|$125,200
|4th
|$100,000
|5th
|$84,800
|6th
|$70,000
|7th
|$60,000
|8th
|$50,000
|9th
|$44,800
|10th
|$40,000
|11th
|$36,800
|12th
|$24,400
|13th
|$32,200
|14th
|$30,600
|15th
|$29,400
|16th
|$28,200
|17th
|$27,000
|18th
|$25,800
|19th
|$24,800
|20th
|$24,000
|21st
|$23,200
|22nd
|$22,600
|23rd
|$22,000
|24th
|$21,400
|25th
|$20,800
|26th
|$20,200
|27th
|$19,600
|28th
|$19,000
|29th
|$18,400
|30th
|$17,800
|31st
|$17,200
|32nd
|$16,600
|33rd
|$16,000
|34th
|$15,400
|35th
|$15,000
|36th
|$14,600
|37th
|$14,200
|38th
|$13,800
|39th
|$13,400
|40th
|$13,000
|41st
|$12,600
|42nd
|$12,200
|43rd
|$11,800
|44th
|$11,400
|45th
|$11,000
|46th
|$10,600
|47th
|$10,200
|48th
|$9,800
|49th
|$9,400
|50th
|$9,000
|51st
|$8,600
|52nd
|$8,200
|53rd
|$7,800
|54th
|$7,400
|55th
|$7,000
|56th
|$6,600
|57th
|$6,200
|58th
|$6,000
|59th
|$5,800
|60th
|$5,600
|61st
|$5,400
|62nd
|$5,200
|63rd
|$5,000
|64th
|$4,800
|65th
|$4,600
Scandinavian Mixed Field 2022
- Alexander, Casandra
- Alonso, Carmen
- Antcliff, Maverick
- Arvidsson, Elin
- Babnik, Pia
- Besseling, Wil
- Björk, Alexander
- Boqvist, Lina
- Bregman, Stacy Lee
- Brewerton, Becky
- Bringner, Sofie
- Broberg, Kristoffer
- Broch Estrup, Nicole
- Brown, Steven
- Brun, Julien
- Burke, Hannah
- Caldwell, Jonathan
- Cañizares, Alejandro
- Carta, Virginia Elena
- Catlin, John
- Caudal, Anne-Lise
- Chesters, Ashley
- Cowan, Olivia
- Cowley, Gabriella
- Dagar, Diksha
- Davies, Rosie
- De Roey, Manon
- Dimmock, Annabel
- Dlamini, Nobuhle
- Dubuisson, Victor
- Elvira, Nacho
- Engstrom, Julia
- Fichardt, Darren
- Folke, Moa
- Frankish, Cloe
- Garcia Rodriguez, Sebastian
- Garcia-Heredia, Alfredo
- Garcia, Nicole
- Gavins, Daniel
- Goodall, Rachael
- Gouveia, Ricardo
- Grant, Linn
- Grechi, Emma
- Guerrier, Julien
- Gustavsson, Johanna
- Haddioui, Maha
- Haglund, Jenny
- Hall, Lydia G
- Hanna, Chase
- Hanson, Peter
- Harm, Leonie
- Hebert, Benjamin
- Hedwall, Caroline
- Hend, Scott
- Henry, Kylie
- Hernandez, Maria
- Hewson, Alice
- Hillier, Whitney
- Horsey, David
- Howie, Craig
- Huizing, Daan
- Humphreys, Lily May
- Iturrioz, Nuria
- Janewattananond, Jazz
- Johannson, Leo
- Johnson, Felicity
- Karlberg, Rikard
- Karlsson, Jessica
- Kieffer, Maximilian
- Kinhult, Marcus
- Kofstad, Espen
- Koivisto, Tiia
- Komulainen, Noora
- Kruyswijk, Jacques
- Lagergren, Joakim
- Lampert, Karolin
- Langasque, Romain
- Laporta, Francesco
- Law, David
- Lawrence, Thriston
- Lemke, Niklas
- Leon, Hugo
- Liautier, Charlotte
- Lindblad, Ingrid
- Lombard, Zander
- Lorenzo-Vera, Mike
- Lund, Karoline
- MacDonald, Gabrielle
- MacLaren, Meghan
- Malchirand, Lucie
- Malik, Tvesa
- Marfa Sans, Paz
- McGowan, Ross
- Mehaffey, Olivia
- Melgrati, Carolina
- Metraux, Kim
- Molinari, Edoardo
- Møller, Niklas Nørgaard
- Murray, Zach
- Napoleaova, Kristyna
- Noren, Alex
- Nuutinen, Sanna
- Nyqvist, Josefine
- Pace, Lee-Anne
- Paisley, Chris
- Paratore, Renato
- Pavan, Andrea
- Pavon Matthieu
- Pelaez, Ana
- Pettersson, Lisa
- Pulkkanen, Tapio
- Rock, Robert
- Sangkapong, Mim
- Santos, Ricardo
- Sauzon, Agathe
- Schneider, Marcel
- Scrivener, Jason
- Senior, Jack
- Sharma, Shubhankar
- Sharvin, Cormac
- Siem, Marcel
- Simmermacher, Magdalena
- Sjöholm, Joel
- Skarpnord, Marianne
- Soderberg, Sebastian
- Sorenstam, Annika
- Southgate, Matthew
- Stark, Maja
- Stavnar, Madelene
- Stenson, Henrik
- Sterne, Richard
- Strom, Linnea
- Suri, Julian
- Swayne, Alexandra
- Soenderby, Smilla Tarning
- Tarrio, Santiago
- Thomson, Michele
- Välimäki, Sami
- Van Driel, Darius
- Veerman, Johannes
- Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai
- Walters, Justin
- Waring, Paul
- Warren, Marc
- Wessberg, Linda
- Whitnell, Dale
- Wikstrom, Ursula
- Williams, Chloe
- Wilson, Andrew
- Wilson, Oliver
- Witt, Sophie
- Young, Liz
What Is The Format Of The Scandinavian Mixed?
The Scandinavian Mixed is a tournament that has been co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and Ladies European Tour since 2020. It sees both male and female golfers compete for the same purse and prize money, albeit from different tees.
Where Is The Scandinavian Mixed?
The 2022 Scandinavian Mixed is being played at Halmstad Golf Club in Sweden, which was the host venue for the 2007 Solheim Cup. The course is regularly ranked one of the best in Sweden.
