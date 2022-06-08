Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed Purse, Prize Money And Field

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

For the second season running, the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed marks a departure from the norm as players from the DP World Tour and the Ladies European Tour compete for the same prize money and places – albeit from different tees.

The tournament was originally the Scandinavian Masters. After a brief stint in 2019 as the Scandinavian Invitational, it changed considerably when it was co-sanctioned with the Ladies European Tour to become the Scandinavian Mixed. Even then, there was a wait for the first of the unique tournaments to take place owing to its cancellation in 2020 because of Covid-19.

When the event finally did take place, in 2021, 78 men and 78 women teed it up at Vallda, with Jonathan Caldwell claiming his first European Tour title by one shot over Adrian Otaegui. Immediately behind the Spaniard was Alice Hewson to claim the honour of highest-placed female.

This year, the action takes place at Halmstad, where participants compete for a share of the $2m purse, which is a sizeable increase from last year’s €1m (around $1.06m). Caldwell and Hewson return this week, but there’s no Otaegui thanks to his involvement in the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event at the Centurion Club in London. Another notable player in the field is Ingrid Lindblad. The Swedish amateur, who is from the Halmstad area, won plenty of acclaim last week for her performance in the US Women’s Open, finishing tied for 11th. She’ll be hoping to take that excellent form into this week’s event as one of the invites.

European Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson and 10-time women’s Major winner Annika Sorenstam, who were inducted into the Swedish Golf Hall of Fame earlier in the week, host the tournament, and each will tee it up too. Others to look out for include fellow Swedes Alex Noren and Maja Stark.

Below is a full breakdown of the prize money and field.

Scandinavian Mixed Prize Money Breakdown 2022

Position Prize Money 1st $330,330 2nd $220,200 3rd $125,200 4th $100,000 5th $84,800 6th $70,000 7th $60,000 8th $50,000 9th $44,800 10th $40,000 11th $36,800 12th $24,400 13th $32,200 14th $30,600 15th $29,400 16th $28,200 17th $27,000 18th $25,800 19th $24,800 20th $24,000 21st $23,200 22nd $22,600 23rd $22,000 24th $21,400 25th $20,800 26th $20,200 27th $19,600 28th $19,000 29th $18,400 30th $17,800 31st $17,200 32nd $16,600 33rd $16,000 34th $15,400 35th $15,000 36th $14,600 37th $14,200 38th $13,800 39th $13,400 40th $13,000 41st $12,600 42nd $12,200 43rd $11,800 44th $11,400 45th $11,000 46th $10,600 47th $10,200 48th $9,800 49th $9,400 50th $9,000 51st $8,600 52nd $8,200 53rd $7,800 54th $7,400 55th $7,000 56th $6,600 57th $6,200 58th $6,000 59th $5,800 60th $5,600 61st $5,400 62nd $5,200 63rd $5,000 64th $4,800 65th $4,600

Scandinavian Mixed Field 2022

Alexander, Casandra

Alonso, Carmen

Antcliff, Maverick

Arvidsson, Elin

Babnik, Pia

Besseling, Wil

Björk, Alexander

Boqvist, Lina

Bregman, Stacy Lee

Brewerton, Becky

Bringner, Sofie

Broberg, Kristoffer

Broch Estrup, Nicole

Brown, Steven

Brun, Julien

Burke, Hannah

Caldwell, Jonathan

Cañizares, Alejandro

Carta, Virginia Elena

Catlin, John

Caudal, Anne-Lise

Chesters, Ashley

Cowan, Olivia

Cowley, Gabriella

Dagar, Diksha

Davies, Rosie

De Roey, Manon

Dimmock, Annabel

Dlamini, Nobuhle

Dubuisson, Victor

Elvira, Nacho

Engstrom, Julia

Fichardt, Darren

Folke, Moa

Frankish, Cloe

Garcia Rodriguez, Sebastian

Garcia-Heredia, Alfredo

Garcia, Nicole

Gavins, Daniel

Goodall, Rachael

Gouveia, Ricardo

Grant, Linn

Grechi, Emma

Guerrier, Julien

Gustavsson, Johanna

Haddioui, Maha

Haglund, Jenny

Hall, Lydia G

Hanna, Chase

Hanson, Peter

Harm, Leonie

Hebert, Benjamin

Hedwall, Caroline

Hend, Scott

Henry, Kylie

Hernandez, Maria

Hewson, Alice

Hillier, Whitney

Horsey, David

Howie, Craig

Huizing, Daan

Humphreys, Lily May

Iturrioz, Nuria

Janewattananond, Jazz

Johannson, Leo

Johnson, Felicity

Karlberg, Rikard

Karlsson, Jessica

Kieffer, Maximilian

Kinhult, Marcus

Kofstad, Espen

Koivisto, Tiia

Komulainen, Noora

Kruyswijk, Jacques

Lagergren, Joakim

Lampert, Karolin

Langasque, Romain

Laporta, Francesco

Law, David

Lawrence, Thriston

Lemke, Niklas

Leon, Hugo

Liautier, Charlotte

Lindblad, Ingrid

Lombard, Zander

Lorenzo-Vera, Mike

Lund, Karoline

MacDonald, Gabrielle

MacLaren, Meghan

Malchirand, Lucie

Malik, Tvesa

Marfa Sans, Paz

McGowan, Ross

Mehaffey, Olivia

Melgrati, Carolina

Metraux, Kim

Molinari, Edoardo

Møller, Niklas Nørgaard

Murray, Zach

Napoleaova, Kristyna

Noren, Alex

Nuutinen, Sanna

Nyqvist, Josefine

Pace, Lee-Anne

Paisley, Chris

Paratore, Renato

Pavan, Andrea

Pavon Matthieu

Pelaez, Ana

Pettersson, Lisa

Pulkkanen, Tapio

Rock, Robert

Sangkapong, Mim

Santos, Ricardo

Sauzon, Agathe

Schneider, Marcel

Scrivener, Jason

Senior, Jack

Sharma, Shubhankar

Sharvin, Cormac

Siem, Marcel

Simmermacher, Magdalena

Sjöholm, Joel

Skarpnord, Marianne

Soderberg, Sebastian

Sorenstam, Annika

Southgate, Matthew

Stark, Maja

Stavnar, Madelene

Stenson, Henrik

Sterne, Richard

Strom, Linnea

Suri, Julian

Swayne, Alexandra

Soenderby, Smilla Tarning

Tarrio, Santiago

Thomson, Michele

Välimäki, Sami

Van Driel, Darius

Veerman, Johannes

Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai

Walters, Justin

Waring, Paul

Warren, Marc

Wessberg, Linda

Whitnell, Dale

Wikstrom, Ursula

Williams, Chloe

Wilson, Andrew

Wilson, Oliver

Witt, Sophie

Young, Liz

What Is The Format Of The Scandinavian Mixed? The Scandinavian Mixed is a tournament that has been co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and Ladies European Tour since 2020. It sees both male and female golfers compete for the same purse and prize money, albeit from different tees.

