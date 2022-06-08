Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed Purse, Prize Money And Field

Players from the DP World Tour and Ladies European Tour compete for the same purse and prize money

Jonathan Caldwell Poses with the trophy after winning the 2021 Scandinavian Mixed
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

For the second season running, the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed marks a departure from the norm as players from the DP World Tour and the Ladies European Tour compete for the same prize money and places – albeit from different tees.

The tournament was originally the Scandinavian Masters. After a brief stint in 2019 as the Scandinavian Invitational, it changed considerably when it was co-sanctioned with the Ladies European Tour to become the Scandinavian Mixed. Even then, there was a wait for the first of the unique tournaments to take place owing to its cancellation in 2020 because of Covid-19.

When the event finally did take place, in 2021, 78 men and 78 women teed it up at Vallda, with Jonathan Caldwell claiming his first European Tour title by one shot over Adrian Otaegui. Immediately behind the Spaniard was Alice Hewson to claim the honour of highest-placed female.

This year, the action takes place at Halmstad, where participants compete for a share of the $2m purse, which is a sizeable increase from last year’s €1m (around $1.06m). Caldwell and Hewson return this week, but there’s no Otaegui thanks to his involvement in the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event at the Centurion Club in London. Another notable player in the field is Ingrid Lindblad. The Swedish amateur, who is from the Halmstad area, won plenty of acclaim last week for her performance in the US Women’s Open, finishing tied for 11th. She’ll be hoping to take that excellent form into this week’s event as one of the invites.

European Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson and 10-time women’s Major winner Annika Sorenstam, who were inducted into the Swedish Golf Hall of Fame earlier in the week, host the tournament, and each will tee it up too. Others to look out for include fellow Swedes Alex Noren and Maja Stark.

Below is a full breakdown of the prize money and field.

Scandinavian Mixed Prize Money Breakdown 2022

PositionPrize Money
1st$330,330
2nd$220,200
3rd$125,200
4th$100,000
5th$84,800
6th$70,000
7th$60,000
8th$50,000
9th$44,800
10th$40,000
11th$36,800
12th$24,400
13th$32,200
14th$30,600
15th$29,400
16th$28,200
17th$27,000
18th$25,800
19th$24,800
20th$24,000
21st$23,200
22nd$22,600
23rd$22,000
24th$21,400
25th$20,800
26th$20,200
27th$19,600
28th$19,000
29th$18,400
30th$17,800
31st$17,200
32nd$16,600
33rd$16,000
34th$15,400
35th$15,000
36th$14,600
37th$14,200
38th$13,800
39th$13,400
40th$13,000
41st$12,600
42nd$12,200
43rd$11,800
44th$11,400
45th$11,000
46th$10,600
47th$10,200
48th$9,800
49th$9,400
50th$9,000
51st$8,600
52nd$8,200
53rd$7,800
54th$7,400
55th$7,000
56th$6,600
57th$6,200
58th$6,000
59th$5,800
60th$5,600
61st$5,400
62nd$5,200
63rd$5,000
64th$4,800
65th$4,600

Scandinavian Mixed Field 2022

  • Alexander, Casandra
  • Alonso, Carmen
  • Antcliff, Maverick
  • Arvidsson, Elin
  • Babnik, Pia
  • Besseling, Wil
  • Björk, Alexander
  • Boqvist, Lina
  • Bregman, Stacy Lee
  • Brewerton, Becky
  • Bringner, Sofie
  • Broberg, Kristoffer
  • Broch Estrup, Nicole
  • Brown, Steven
  • Brun, Julien
  • Burke, Hannah
  • Caldwell, Jonathan
  • Cañizares, Alejandro
  • Carta, Virginia Elena
  • Catlin, John
  • Caudal, Anne-Lise
  • Chesters, Ashley
  • Cowan, Olivia
  • Cowley, Gabriella
  • Dagar, Diksha
  • Davies, Rosie
  • De Roey, Manon
  • Dimmock, Annabel
  • Dlamini, Nobuhle
  • Dubuisson, Victor
  • Elvira, Nacho
  • Engstrom, Julia
  • Fichardt, Darren
  • Folke, Moa
  • Frankish, Cloe
  • Garcia Rodriguez, Sebastian
  • Garcia-Heredia, Alfredo
  • Garcia, Nicole
  • Gavins, Daniel
  • Goodall, Rachael
  • Gouveia, Ricardo
  • Grant, Linn
  • Grechi, Emma
  • Guerrier, Julien
  • Gustavsson, Johanna
  • Haddioui, Maha
  • Haglund, Jenny
  • Hall, Lydia G
  • Hanna, Chase
  • Hanson, Peter
  • Harm, Leonie
  • Hebert, Benjamin
  • Hedwall, Caroline
  • Hend, Scott
  • Henry, Kylie
  • Hernandez, Maria
  • Hewson, Alice
  • Hillier, Whitney
  • Horsey, David
  • Howie, Craig
  • Huizing, Daan
  • Humphreys, Lily May
  • Iturrioz, Nuria
  • Janewattananond, Jazz
  • Johannson, Leo
  • Johnson, Felicity
  • Karlberg, Rikard
  • Karlsson, Jessica
  • Kieffer, Maximilian
  • Kinhult, Marcus
  • Kofstad, Espen
  • Koivisto, Tiia
  • Komulainen, Noora
  • Kruyswijk, Jacques
  • Lagergren, Joakim
  • Lampert, Karolin
  • Langasque, Romain
  • Laporta, Francesco
  • Law, David
  • Lawrence, Thriston
  • Lemke, Niklas
  • Leon, Hugo
  • Liautier, Charlotte
  • Lindblad, Ingrid
  • Lombard, Zander
  • Lorenzo-Vera, Mike
  • Lund, Karoline
  • MacDonald, Gabrielle
  • MacLaren, Meghan
  • Malchirand, Lucie
  • Malik, Tvesa
  • Marfa Sans, Paz
  • McGowan, Ross
  • Mehaffey, Olivia
  • Melgrati, Carolina
  • Metraux, Kim
  • Molinari, Edoardo
  • Møller, Niklas Nørgaard
  • Murray, Zach
  • Napoleaova, Kristyna
  • Noren, Alex
  • Nuutinen, Sanna
  • Nyqvist, Josefine
  • Pace, Lee-Anne
  • Paisley, Chris
  • Paratore, Renato
  • Pavan, Andrea
  • Pavon Matthieu
  • Pelaez, Ana
  • Pettersson, Lisa
  • Pulkkanen, Tapio
  • Rock, Robert
  • Sangkapong, Mim
  • Santos, Ricardo
  • Sauzon, Agathe
  • Schneider, Marcel
  • Scrivener, Jason
  • Senior, Jack
  • Sharma, Shubhankar
  • Sharvin, Cormac
  • Siem, Marcel
  • Simmermacher, Magdalena
  • Sjöholm, Joel
  • Skarpnord, Marianne
  • Soderberg, Sebastian
  • Sorenstam, Annika
  • Southgate, Matthew
  • Stark, Maja
  • Stavnar, Madelene
  • Stenson, Henrik
  • Sterne, Richard
  • Strom, Linnea
  • Suri, Julian
  • Swayne, Alexandra
  • Soenderby, Smilla Tarning
  • Tarrio, Santiago
  • Thomson, Michele
  • Välimäki, Sami
  • Van Driel, Darius
  • Veerman, Johannes
  • Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai
  • Walters, Justin
  • Waring, Paul
  • Warren, Marc
  • Wessberg, Linda
  • Whitnell, Dale
  • Wikstrom, Ursula
  • Williams, Chloe
  • Wilson, Andrew
  • Wilson, Oliver
  • Witt, Sophie
  • Young, Liz

What Is The Format Of The Scandinavian Mixed?

The Scandinavian Mixed is a tournament that has been co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and Ladies European Tour since 2020. It sees both male and female golfers compete for the same purse and prize money, albeit from different tees.

Where Is The Scandinavian Mixed?

The 2022 Scandinavian Mixed is being played at Halmstad Golf Club in Sweden, which was the host venue for the 2007 Solheim Cup. The course is regularly ranked one of the best in Sweden. 

Mike Hall
Mike Hall

Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

