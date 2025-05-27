US Women's Open 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
The second women's Major of the year is set to take place at Erin Hills and the betting odds are out - who have we chosen to get the job done?
Following on from an entertaining Chevron Championship last month, the 80th playing of the US Women's Open is finally ready to get underway.
Many of the world's brightest talents are gearing up for what is arguably their biggest Major of the year, with three stars leading the way in terms of the betting market.
Outright leader, Jeeno Thitikul is commanding the shortest price prior to round one, although Nelly Korda and Haeran Ryu are not far behind despite the American having failed to lift a trophy at all so far this term.
As is often the case, the competition at the season's second Major is extremely intense and features the likes of Jin Young Ko, Ruoning Yin, Lydia Ko and defending champion, Yuka Saso all close behind - each of whom can also claim to be Major winners as well.
Below, we've listed the outright winner odds for many of the top pros in the field while we have also shared our favorite and outside picks for the US Women's Open.
US WOMEN'S OPEN COURSE GUIDE: ERIN HILLS GOLF CLUB
Erin Hills is located near Milwaukee in Wisconsin and is a relatively new set-up compared to most other Major championship venues. Opened in 2006, it has since gone on to host a plethora of huge tournaments, including the 2011 US Amateur, the 2017 US Open and the 2022 US Mid-Amateur.
Designed by Dr. Michael John Hurdzan, Dana Fry, and Ron Whitten, the course was originally bought and built by Wisconsin developer, Bob Lang before Lang was forced to sell the layout after making several significant changes which he hoped would one day see a US Open played there.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Andrew Ziegler purchased the course in 2009 and set about moulding Erin Hills into what it is today - a unique links-style course built on pristine land which was carved out by the last glacier to cover this part of Wisconsin.
For the 2025 US Women's Open, Erin Hills will play as a 6,829-yard par-72 and is set to feature a real testing mix of short tactical holes alongside some others which require players to squeeze every last yard out of their golf ball.
US WOMEN'S OPEN PREVIOUS WINNERS
Year
Player
Score
2024
Yuka Saso
-4 (three strokes)
2023
Allisen Corpuz
-9 (three strokes)
2022
Minjee Lee
-13 (four strokes)
2021
Yuka Saso
-4 (playoff - Nasa Hataoka)
2020
A Lim Kim
-3 (one stroke)
2019
Jeong-Eun Lee
-6 (two strokes)
2018
Ariya Jutanugarn
-11 (playoff - Hyo-Joo Kim)
2017
Sung-Hyun Park
-11 (two strokes)
2016
Brittany Lang
-6 (playoff - Anna Nordqvist)
2015
In-Gee Chun
-8 (one stroke)
US WOMEN'S OPEN BETTING ODDS
Outright winner odds via BetMGM (prices correct at time of publishing)
- Jeeno Thitikul (+700)
- Nelly Korda (+1100)
- Haeran Ryu (+1200)
- Jin Young Ko (+2000)
- Ruoning Yin (+2000)
- Minjee Lee (+2200)
- Hyo Joo Kim (+2500)
- Lydia Ko (+2500)
- Rio Takeda (+2500)
- Chisato Iwai (+3300)
- Celine Boutier (+3300)
- Jin Hee Im (+3300)
- Lauren Coughlin (+3300)
- Miyu Yamashita (+3300)
- A Lim Kim (+4000)
- Ariya Jutanugarn (+4000)
- Ayaka Furue (+4000)
- Hye-Jin Choi (+4000)
- Yealimi Noh (+4000)
- Angel Yin (+4500)
- Carlota Ciganda (+4500)
- Charley Hull (+4500)
- Mao Saigo (+4500)
- All other players priced at +5000 or higher
US WOMEN'S OPEN BETTING PICKS
Favorite: Lydia Ko (+2500)
If Lydia Ko captures the US Women’s Open title, she’ll move within one Major of the Career Grand Slam, and with her exceptional ball-striking, she has every chance. The links-style course plays right into her hands, just as it did during her victory at last year’s AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews.
From seven starts this season, Ko has three top-10 finishes, including a win at the HSBC Women’s World Championship. She knows how to close, and with more than just another trophy on the line, she’ll be one to beat.
Outsider: Allisen Corpuz (+5000)
Allisen Corpuz is a likely contender, as she has a history of strong finishes in Major tournaments, including 26th or better in 10 of her last 13 Majors. She’s had two top-10 finishes this season and showed impressive form at the Chevron Championship, closing with a 68 to tie for 18th.
Her only career Major came at the 2023 US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, where she sealed the title with a final-round 69. This season, Corpuz has delivered some solid Sunday performances, including a season-low 64 at the Honda LPGA Thailand and a 65 at the Ford Championship, where she finished third.
Favorite: Ruoning Yin (+2000)
Although she hasn't claimed a victory in 2025, Ruoning Yin has produced some fine results that include two runner-up finishes in her last three starts. Those results came at the Chevron Championship and Black Desert Championship, with Yin also claiming a T15 at the Mizuho Americas Open.
Her all-round game is excellent and, at a venue like Erin Hills, which tests all facets, I suspect Yin could well claim another Major title.
Outsider: Hannah Green (+5500)
Green may be producing a solid, if not, spectacular 2025, but the US Women's Open could be the venue that changes her season around. There's no denying the Aussie is an excellent player and, having already won a Major championship, knows how to get the job done in big events.
What's more, she is inside the top-40 for driving accuracy, as well as sixth in terms of greens in regulation, which is a crucial factor around the Women's US Open layout of Erin Hills.
Favorite: Lydia Ko (+2500)
Having been required to grind it out in order to win the AIG Women's Open in 2024, Lydia Ko proved how well her game still stands up to a links test, and that is why I feel she can get it done at Erin Hills in 2025.
Although this is marginally her least-successful Major, a highly-encouraging run of form throughout 2025 so far - combined with that win at the HSBC Women's World Championship - tells me the New Zealander still has what it takes to get over the line in arguably the biggest championship of them all.
Outsider: A Lim Kim (+4000)
How A Lim Kim is this price, I will never know. The South Korean won the US Women's Open in 2020, she claimed the season-opening Tournament of Champions, and Kim has three more top-10s from eight starts since.
Perhaps a little wobble in form over the past few weeks has cooled interest, but Kim's game has all of the physical qualities required to do well at Erin Hills. Plus, her champion mentality could play its part when the going gets tough on Sunday.
Favorite: Lydia Ko (+2500)
After winning the AIG Women's Open in challenging conditions last year, Lydia Ko looks like the prime candidate to tackle to exposed, windy test of Erin Hills. Ko has already won this season, at the HSBC Women's World Championship, and has made six out of seven cuts (with 3 top-10s) in 2025.
Her 11th-place finish last week will have banished the disappointment of the Chevron Championship, and I believe that she can use her accuracy and scrambling ability to navigate her way up the leaderboard this week.
Outsider: Celine Boutier (+3300)
Celine Boutier is massively overpriced in this contest if you ask me, especially when you consider her form. Boutier finished 2024 with six consecutive top-12 finishes, including a runner-up at the BMW Ladies Championship, and after a turbulent start to 2025 she appears to have rediscovered her best golf.
Boutier was runner-up last time out at the Mizuho Americas Open, which makes it three top-12 finishes in five starts for the six-time LPGA Tour winner. She also has form on windy, exposed courses, winning the Scottish Open in 2023, and I believe she has a great chance to add another Major to her trophy cabinet this week.
HOW TO WATCH THE US WOMEN'S OPEN
US/ET
- Thursday, May 29 - Round One: 12:00pm - 6:00pm (USA Network), 6:00pm - 8:00pm (Peacock)
- Friday, May 30 - Round Two: 12:00pm - 6:00pm (USA Network), 6:00pm - 8:00pm (Peacock)
- Saturday, May 31 - Round Three: 1:00pm - 6:00pm (USA Network), 3:00pm - 6:00pm (NBC)
- Sunday, June 1 - Round Four: 2:00pm - 7:00pm (NBC/Peacock)
UK/BST
- Thursday, May 29 - Round One: 5:00pm - 1:00am (Sky Sports Mix), 11:00pm - 1:00am (Sky Sports Golf)
- Friday, May 30 - Round Two: 5:00pm - 1:00am (Sky Sports Mix), 11:00pm - 1:00am (Sky Sports Golf)
- Saturday, May 31 - Round Three: 6:00pm - 11:00pm (Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Mix)
- Sunday, June 1 - Round Four: 7:00pm - 12:00am (Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Mix)
Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025
Result
Player
Event
Price
GM Staff Member
Win
Richard Mansell
Porsche Singapore Classic
+6000
Matt Cradock
Win
Eugenio Chacarra
Hero Indian Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
Win
Sergio Garcia
LIV Golf Hong Kong
+2200
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Ludvig Aberg
Genesis Invitational
+2200
Matt Cradock
Win
Laurie Canter
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
+2200
Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock
Win
Tyrrell Hatton
Hero Dubai Desert Classic
+900
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Rory McIlroy
The Masters
+650
Barry Plummer
Win
Scottie Scheffler
PGA Championship
+400
Matt Cradock/Elliott Heath
T2nd
Jacques Kruyswijk
Joburg Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
2nd
Justin Thomas
Valspar Championship
+1200
Jonny Leighfield
2nd
Justin Thomas
The American Express
+1200
Matt Cradock
T2nd
Bryson DeChambeau
PGA Championship
+1100
Barry Plummer
2nd
Collin Morikawa
The Sentry
+1000
Barry Plummer
T3rd
Justin Rose
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
+15000
Matt Cradock
T3rd
Mackenzie Hughes
RBC Heritage
+10000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Patrick Reed
The Masters
+9000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Corey Conners
Arnold Palmer Invitational
+7000
Jonny Leighfield
T3rd
Daniel Berger
RBC Heritage
+4000
Barry Plummer
3rd
Joost Luiten
Hero Indian Open
+2500
Elliott Heath
3rd
Tom McKibbin
Porsche Singapore Classic
+1400
Barry Plummer
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Stix Jack Nicklaus Essentials Package Set Review
Sam De’Ath takes the Stix Jack Nicklaus Essentials package set onto the course to see if it can be considered one of the best on the market
-
Memorial Tournament 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds
Scottie Scheffler returns to defend his Memorial Tournament title at Muirfield Village Golf Club, which plays as the seventh Signature Event of the season
-
Chevron Championship 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
The first women's Major of 2025 gets underway at The Club at Carlton Woods, with Nelly Korda looking to defend her championship
-
ISPS Handa Australian Open Picks, Predictions And Odds
For the second leg of the DP World Tour's mini Australian swing and as part of the final stretch on the WPGA Tour of Australasia, some of the Golf Monthly team has selected a couple of players each to look out for
-
Toto Japan Classic Picks, Predictions And Odds
The LPGA Tour is set for its final overseas stop of the season, and some of the Golf Monthly team have picked out a few likely contenders
-
AIG Women's Open 2024: Expert Betting Tips And Value Picks
The AIG Women's Open is here and Golf Monthly's betting expert, Barry Plummer, shares his best bets and each-way picks for the final Major of the season...
-
US Women's Open Betting Preview And Picks 2024
We pick out the best value bets for the US Women's Open at Lancaster Country Club, where Nelly Korda is a huge favorite