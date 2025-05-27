US Women's Open 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions

The second women's Major of the year is set to take place at Erin Hills and the betting odds are out - who have we chosen to get the job done?

Jeeno Thitikul waves (left), Yuka Saso holds the US Women&#039;s Open trophy (centre), and Lydia Ko touches her cap (right)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Following on from an entertaining Chevron Championship last month, the 80th playing of the US Women's Open is finally ready to get underway.

Many of the world's brightest talents are gearing up for what is arguably their biggest Major of the year, with three stars leading the way in terms of the betting market.

Outright leader, Jeeno Thitikul is commanding the shortest price prior to round one, although Nelly Korda and Haeran Ryu are not far behind despite the American having failed to lift a trophy at all so far this term.

As is often the case, the competition at the season's second Major is extremely intense and features the likes of Jin Young Ko, Ruoning Yin, Lydia Ko and defending champion, Yuka Saso all close behind - each of whom can also claim to be Major winners as well.

Below, we've listed the outright winner odds for many of the top pros in the field while we have also shared our favorite and outside picks for the US Women's Open.

Yuka Saso with the US Women's Open trophy

Yuka Saso with the US Women's Open trophy after winning in 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

US WOMEN'S OPEN COURSE GUIDE: ERIN HILLS GOLF CLUB

Erin Hills is located near Milwaukee in Wisconsin and is a relatively new set-up compared to most other Major championship venues. Opened in 2006, it has since gone on to host a plethora of huge tournaments, including the 2011 US Amateur, the 2017 US Open and the 2022 US Mid-Amateur.

Designed by Dr. Michael John Hurdzan, Dana Fry, and Ron Whitten, the course was originally bought and built by Wisconsin developer, Bob Lang before Lang was forced to sell the layout after making several significant changes which he hoped would one day see a US Open played there.

Andrew Ziegler purchased the course in 2009 and set about moulding Erin Hills into what it is today - a unique links-style course built on pristine land which was carved out by the last glacier to cover this part of Wisconsin.

For the 2025 US Women's Open, Erin Hills will play as a 6,829-yard par-72 and is set to feature a real testing mix of short tactical holes alongside some others which require players to squeeze every last yard out of their golf ball.

The 13th at Erin Hills

A general view of the 13th at Erin Hills

(Image credit: Getty Images)

US WOMEN'S OPEN PREVIOUS WINNERS

Year

Player

Score

2024

Yuka Saso

-4 (three strokes)

2023

Allisen Corpuz

-9 (three strokes)

2022

Minjee Lee

-13 (four strokes)

2021

Yuka Saso

-4 (playoff - Nasa Hataoka)

2020

A Lim Kim

-3 (one stroke)

2019

Jeong-Eun Lee

-6 (two strokes)

2018

Ariya Jutanugarn

-11 (playoff - Hyo-Joo Kim)

2017

Sung-Hyun Park

-11 (two strokes)

2016

Brittany Lang

-6 (playoff - Anna Nordqvist)

2015

In-Gee Chun

-8 (one stroke)

US WOMEN'S OPEN BETTING ODDS

Outright winner odds via BetMGM (prices correct at time of publishing)

  • Jeeno Thitikul (+700)
  • Nelly Korda (+1100)
  • Haeran Ryu (+1200)
  • Jin Young Ko (+2000)
  • Ruoning Yin (+2000)
  • Minjee Lee (+2200)
  • Hyo Joo Kim (+2500)
  • Lydia Ko (+2500)
  • Rio Takeda (+2500)
  • Chisato Iwai (+3300)
  • Celine Boutier (+3300)
  • Jin Hee Im (+3300)
  • Lauren Coughlin (+3300)
  • Miyu Yamashita (+3300)
  • A Lim Kim (+4000)
  • Ariya Jutanugarn (+4000)
  • Ayaka Furue (+4000)
  • Hye-Jin Choi (+4000)
  • Yealimi Noh (+4000)
  • Angel Yin (+4500)
  • Carlota Ciganda (+4500)
  • Charley Hull (+4500)
  • Mao Saigo (+4500)
  • All other players priced at +5000 or higher

US WOMEN'S OPEN BETTING PICKS

Alison Root

Lydia Ko takes a shot at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Lydia Ko (+2500)

If Lydia Ko captures the US Women’s Open title, she’ll move within one Major of the Career Grand Slam, and with her exceptional ball-striking, she has every chance. The links-style course plays right into her hands, just as it did during her victory at last year’s AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews.

From seven starts this season, Ko has three top-10 finishes, including a win at the HSBC Women’s World Championship. She knows how to close, and with more than just another trophy on the line, she’ll be one to beat.

Outsider: Allisen Corpuz (+5000)

Allisen Corpuz is a likely contender, as she has a history of strong finishes in Major tournaments, including 26th or better in 10 of her last 13 Majors. She’s had two top-10 finishes this season and showed impressive form at the Chevron Championship, closing with a 68 to tie for 18th.

Her only career Major came at the 2023 US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, where she sealed the title with a final-round 69. This season, Corpuz has delivered some solid Sunday performances, including a season-low 64 at the Honda LPGA Thailand and a 65 at the Ford Championship, where she finished third.

Matt Cradock

Ruoning Yin during the playoff at the Chevron Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Ruoning Yin (+2000)

Although she hasn't claimed a victory in 2025, Ruoning Yin has produced some fine results that include two runner-up finishes in her last three starts. Those results came at the Chevron Championship and Black Desert Championship, with Yin also claiming a T15 at the Mizuho Americas Open.

Her all-round game is excellent and, at a venue like Erin Hills, which tests all facets, I suspect Yin could well claim another Major title.

Outsider: Hannah Green (+5500)

Green may be producing a solid, if not, spectacular 2025, but the US Women's Open could be the venue that changes her season around. There's no denying the Aussie is an excellent player and, having already won a Major championship, knows how to get the job done in big events.

What's more, she is inside the top-40 for driving accuracy, as well as sixth in terms of greens in regulation, which is a crucial factor around the Women's US Open layout of Erin Hills.

Jonny Leighfield

Lydia Ko takes a shot at the BMW Ladies Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Lydia Ko (+2500)

Having been required to grind it out in order to win the AIG Women's Open in 2024, Lydia Ko proved how well her game still stands up to a links test, and that is why I feel she can get it done at Erin Hills in 2025.

Although this is marginally her least-successful Major, a highly-encouraging run of form throughout 2025 so far - combined with that win at the HSBC Women's World Championship - tells me the New Zealander still has what it takes to get over the line in arguably the biggest championship of them all.

Outsider: A Lim Kim (+4000)

How A Lim Kim is this price, I will never know. The South Korean won the US Women's Open in 2020, she claimed the season-opening Tournament of Champions, and Kim has three more top-10s from eight starts since.

Perhaps a little wobble in form over the past few weeks has cooled interest, but Kim's game has all of the physical qualities required to do well at Erin Hills. Plus, her champion mentality could play its part when the going gets tough on Sunday.

Barry Plummer

Lydia Ko takes a shot at the Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Lydia Ko (+2500)

After winning the AIG Women's Open in challenging conditions last year, Lydia Ko looks like the prime candidate to tackle to exposed, windy test of Erin Hills. Ko has already won this season, at the HSBC Women's World Championship, and has made six out of seven cuts (with 3 top-10s) in 2025.

Her 11th-place finish last week will have banished the disappointment of the Chevron Championship, and I believe that she can use her accuracy and scrambling ability to navigate her way up the leaderboard this week.

Outsider: Celine Boutier (+3300)

Celine Boutier is massively overpriced in this contest if you ask me, especially when you consider her form. Boutier finished 2024 with six consecutive top-12 finishes, including a runner-up at the BMW Ladies Championship, and after a turbulent start to 2025 she appears to have rediscovered her best golf.

Boutier was runner-up last time out at the Mizuho Americas Open, which makes it three top-12 finishes in five starts for the six-time LPGA Tour winner. She also has form on windy, exposed courses, winning the Scottish Open in 2023, and I believe she has a great chance to add another Major to her trophy cabinet this week.

HOW TO WATCH THE US WOMEN'S OPEN

US/ET

  • Thursday, May 29 - Round One: 12:00pm - 6:00pm (USA Network), 6:00pm - 8:00pm (Peacock)
  • Friday, May 30 - Round Two: 12:00pm - 6:00pm (USA Network), 6:00pm - 8:00pm (Peacock)
  • Saturday, May 31 - Round Three: 1:00pm - 6:00pm (USA Network), 3:00pm - 6:00pm (NBC)
  • Sunday, June 1 - Round Four: 2:00pm - 7:00pm (NBC/Peacock)

UK/BST

  • Thursday, May 29 - Round One: 5:00pm - 1:00am (Sky Sports Mix), 11:00pm - 1:00am (Sky Sports Golf)
  • Friday, May 30 - Round Two: 5:00pm - 1:00am (Sky Sports Mix), 11:00pm - 1:00am (Sky Sports Golf)
  • Saturday, May 31 - Round Three: 6:00pm - 11:00pm (Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Mix)
  • Sunday, June 1 - Round Four: 7:00pm - 12:00am (Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Mix)

Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025

Result

Player

Event

Price

GM Staff Member

Win

Richard Mansell

Porsche Singapore Classic

+6000

Matt Cradock

Win

Eugenio Chacarra

Hero Indian Open

+3500

Elliott Heath

Win

Sergio Garcia

LIV Golf Hong Kong

+2200

Jonny Leighfield

Win

Ludvig Aberg

Genesis Invitational

+2200

Matt Cradock

Win

Laurie Canter

Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship

+2200

Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock

Win

Tyrrell Hatton

Hero Dubai Desert Classic

+900

Jonny Leighfield

Win

Rory McIlroy

The Masters

+650

Barry Plummer

Win

Scottie Scheffler

PGA Championship

+400

Matt Cradock/Elliott Heath

T2nd

Jacques Kruyswijk

Joburg Open

+3500

Elliott Heath

2nd

Justin Thomas

Valspar Championship

+1200

Jonny Leighfield

2nd

Justin Thomas

The American Express

+1200

Matt Cradock

T2nd

Bryson DeChambeau

PGA Championship

+1100

Barry Plummer

2nd

Collin Morikawa

The Sentry

+1000

Barry Plummer

T3rd

Justin Rose

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

+15000

Matt Cradock

T3rd

Mackenzie Hughes

RBC Heritage

+10000

Matt Cradock

3rd

Patrick Reed

The Masters

+9000

Matt Cradock

3rd

Corey Conners

Arnold Palmer Invitational

+7000

Jonny Leighfield

T3rd

Daniel Berger

RBC Heritage

+4000

Barry Plummer

3rd

Joost Luiten

Hero Indian Open

+2500

Elliott Heath

3rd

Tom McKibbin

Porsche Singapore Classic

+1400

Barry Plummer

Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.

