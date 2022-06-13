Team USA Retain Curtis Cup In Ruthless Fashion
Team USA claimed seven points from eight on the final day, as they ran out 15.5 - 4.5 winners
Following two days of fourball and foursomes action, Team USA held a healthy lead of 8.5 - 3.5 going in to the final round of singles at the Curtis Cup.
It seemed to be a tall order for Great Britain & Ireland, especially when Team USA contained World No.1 Amateur Rose Zhang, as well as a number of players placed inside the top 20.
Beginning five points back to start the day, GB&I needed a strong start, however, when Zhang defeated Louise Duncan 7&5, it was more of a case of when and who would secure the Cup for the States, with GB&I needing to win all of their games to snatch the trophy from American hands.
For the second year in a row though, it would be Rachel Kuehn who secured the closing point with her 2&1 victory over Caley McGinty handing the USA a 31st Curtis Cup win in 42 contests.
Following the victory, USA then claimed the next five singles matches, with only Emily Price picking up a point for Team GB&I on Sunday and handing Amari Avery her first loss of the week.
"Amari is one of the best players in the world, let alone the United States,'' Price said. "I came out today and wanted to stick to my processes, and I did that and just played really, really well.''
Speaking after her win, World Amateur No.1, Zhang, stated: "To be able to be a part of this amazing team and come out with a team win, we were not only representing ourselves, but we were representing our country, and we were representing each other. I feel like this win just shows the camaraderie and the amazing ability that we had within ourselves. It couldn't have ended any better.''
Team GB&I will now be looking to secure the Curtis Cup for the first time since 2016 when the two teams face off at Sunningdale in 2024.
