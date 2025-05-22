US Women’s Open Field 2025: Who’s Teeing It Up At Erin Hills?
A host of the world’s best players and some of the game’s top amateurs will be teeing it up at Erin Hills for the US Women’s Open
The second women’s Major of the year is arguably the biggest of the five, the US Women’s Open, where 156 of the world’s top players and amateurs will tee it up for the chance to win the famous trophy.
In recent years, it has also offered unrivalled prize money with the $12m of 2024 the largest ever for a women’s golf tournament. In that tournament, which was held at Lancaster Country Club, Japanese star Yuko Saso claimed the title, beating compatriot Hinako Shibuno to claim the first prize of $2.4m.
She will return for the 2025 tournament, which will be held at Erin Hills in Wisconsin, where she will be hoping for her third US Women’s Open title, having first won it in 2021, when she beat another Japanese player, Nasa Hataoka, albeit at that time, Saso represented the Philippines. Both the beaten players on those occasions will also compete in the 2025 edition, along with a host of other big-name players.
The two winners of the tournament that came between Sako’s brace of victories, Minjee Lee and Allisen Corpuz, also play, while other former US Women’s Open champions in the field include A Lim Kim, Lee Jeongeun6, Ariya Jutanugarn, Sung Hyun Park and In Gee Chun.
In Jutanugarn’s case, she will be particularly keen to make amends for an error at the 72nd hole of the Chevron Championship, where she whiffed a chip while in the lead, opening the door for Mao Saigo to win in a playoff. Saigo, whose best placing at the US Women’s Open is her T33 in 2023, also plays.
Despite heading into the tournament without a win so far in 2025, much of the attention will be on World No.1 Nelly Korda. She placed T14 in the opening Major of the year, the Chevron Championship, and followed that up with a T5 in the Mizuho Americas Open. If she wins the US Women’s Open, it will be her third Major victory after titles at the 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and 2024 Chevron Championship.
Aside from Korda, every other player in the top 10 is also in the field – Jeeno Thitikul, Lydia Ko, Ruoning Yin, Haeran Ryu, Lilia Vu, Hyo-Joo Kim, Hannah Green, Jin Young Ko and Lauren Coughlin.
They are far from the only world-class players competing, with the likes of Major winners Celine Boutier, Ashleigh Buhai, Ayaka Furue, Brooke Henderson, Jennifer Kupcho, Anna Nordqvist, Sophia Popov, Patty Tavatanakit and Lexi Thompson also playing. Elsewhere, Leona Maguire, Charley Hull and Linn Grant add more star quality to a predictably stacked field.
Among the highly rated amateurs in the field are Augusta National Women’s Open champion Carla Bernat Escuder, current World No.1 amateur Lottie Woad and US Curtis Cup star Asterisk Talley.
Below is the confirmed field for the 2025 US Women’s Open at Erin Hills.
US Women's Open Field
- Hanna Alberto
- Narin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Dottie Ardina
- Amari Avery
- Saki Baba
- Pia Babnik
- Sohyun Bae
- Carla Bernat Escuder (a)
- Brooke Biermann (a)
- Celine Borge
- Vanessa Borovilos (a)
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Hye-Jin Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Carlota Ciganda
- Hailee Cooper
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Abbey Daniel
- Celeste Dao
- Daniela Darquea
- Kiara Davidson Spilkova
- Manon De Roey
- Amanda Doherty
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Lindy Duncan
- Jennifer Elliott
- Maria Fassi
- Rayee Feng (a)
- Ayaka Furue
- Isa Gabsa
- Linn Grant
- Hannah Green
- Nataliya Guseva
- Nasa Hataoka
- Sophie Hausmann
- Nanoko Hayashi
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Kary Hollenbaugh (a)
- Yu-Sang Hou
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Anna Huang
- Charley Hull
- Youmin Hwang
- Hinata Ikeba
- Jin Hee Im
- Chisato Iwai
- Akie Iwai
- Kotona Izumida
- Jiwon Jeon
- Leah John
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Gabriella Kano (a)
- Nicha Kanpai (a)
- Minami Katsu
- Gurleen Kaur
- Yu Kawamoto
- Megan Khang
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- A Lim Kim
- Grace Kim
- Su Ji Kim
- Auston Kim
- Hazuki Kimura (a)
- Lydia Ko
- Jin Young Ko
- Sakura Koiwai
- Katelyn Kong (a)
- Nelly Korda
- Aline Krauter
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Shiho Kuwaki
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Minjee Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Jude Lee (a)
- Sophia Lee (a)
- Ilhee Lee
- Jeongeun Lee5
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Napat Lertsadwattana
- Katie Li (a)
- Sarah Kim (a)
- Ingrid Lindblad
- Leta Lindley
- Gaby Lopez
- Julia Lopez Ramirez
- Carolina Lopez-Chacarra (a)
- Dasom Ma
- Nanna Koertz Madsen
- Leona Maguire
- Rianne Malixi (a)
- Maria Jose Marin (a)
- Paula Martin Sampedro (a)
- Caley McGinty
- Wichanee Meechal
- Kim Metraux
- Aira Nagasawa(a)
- Lauren Nguyen(a)
- Yuna Nishimura
- Yealimi Noh
- Anna Nordqvist
- Farah O'Keefe (a)
- Emily Odwin (a)
- Sung Hyun Park
- Sophia Popov
- Seunghui Ro
- Kiara Romero(a)
- Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
- Gabriela Ruffels
- Hana Ryskova(a)
- Haeran Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Mao Saigo
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jiyai Shin
- Jenny Shin
- Elina Sinz
- Andie Smith(a)
- Maja Stark
- Linnea Strom
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Ai Suzuki
- Rio Takeda
- Asterisk Talley (a)
- Chiara Tamburlini
- Kelly Tan
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Jeeno Thitikul
- Lexi Thompson
- Pei-Ying Tsai
- Yani Tseng
- Albane Valenzuela
- Kailie Vongsaga
- Lilia Vu
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Dana Williams
- Lottie Woad(a)
- Miyu Yamashita
- Jing Yan
- Amy Yang
- Ruoning Yin
- Angel Yin
- Hyunjo Yoo
- Ina Yoon
- Arpichaya Yubol
- Rose Zhang
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
