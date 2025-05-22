The second women’s Major of the year is arguably the biggest of the five, the US Women’s Open, where 156 of the world’s top players and amateurs will tee it up for the chance to win the famous trophy.

In recent years, it has also offered unrivalled prize money with the $12m of 2024 the largest ever for a women’s golf tournament. In that tournament, which was held at Lancaster Country Club, Japanese star Yuko Saso claimed the title, beating compatriot Hinako Shibuno to claim the first prize of $2.4m.

Yuka Saso is the defending champion (Image credit: Getty Images)

She will return for the 2025 tournament, which will be held at Erin Hills in Wisconsin, where she will be hoping for her third US Women’s Open title, having first won it in 2021, when she beat another Japanese player, Nasa Hataoka, albeit at that time, Saso represented the Philippines. Both the beaten players on those occasions will also compete in the 2025 edition, along with a host of other big-name players.

The two winners of the tournament that came between Sako’s brace of victories, Minjee Lee and Allisen Corpuz, also play, while other former US Women’s Open champions in the field include A Lim Kim, Lee Jeongeun6, Ariya Jutanugarn, Sung Hyun Park and In Gee Chun.

In Jutanugarn’s case, she will be particularly keen to make amends for an error at the 72nd hole of the Chevron Championship, where she whiffed a chip while in the lead, opening the door for Mao Saigo to win in a playoff. Saigo, whose best placing at the US Women’s Open is her T33 in 2023, also plays.

Ariya Jutanugarn will be hoping to make amends for a costly error in previous Major, the Chevron Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite heading into the tournament without a win so far in 2025, much of the attention will be on World No.1 Nelly Korda. She placed T14 in the opening Major of the year, the Chevron Championship, and followed that up with a T5 in the Mizuho Americas Open. If she wins the US Women’s Open, it will be her third Major victory after titles at the 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and 2024 Chevron Championship.

Aside from Korda, every other player in the top 10 is also in the field – Jeeno Thitikul, Lydia Ko, Ruoning Yin, Haeran Ryu, Lilia Vu, Hyo-Joo Kim, Hannah Green, Jin Young Ko and Lauren Coughlin.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

They are far from the only world-class players competing, with the likes of Major winners Celine Boutier, Ashleigh Buhai, Ayaka Furue, Brooke Henderson, Jennifer Kupcho, Anna Nordqvist, Sophia Popov, Patty Tavatanakit and Lexi Thompson also playing. Elsewhere, Leona Maguire, Charley Hull and Linn Grant add more star quality to a predictably stacked field.

Lexi Thompson is one of many Major winners in the field for the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Among the highly rated amateurs in the field are Augusta National Women’s Open champion Carla Bernat Escuder, current World No.1 amateur Lottie Woad and US Curtis Cup star Asterisk Talley.

Below is the confirmed field for the 2025 US Women’s Open at Erin Hills.

US Women's Open Field