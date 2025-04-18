Meet The 8 Amateurs Playing In The Chevron Championship
The Chevron Championship includes eight amateurs – here are the details of the rising stars and how they reached the first women’s Major of the year
Just two weeks after the first men’s Major of the season, The Masters, the first of five women’s Majors sees the Chevron Championship come from The Club at Carlton Woods, its third year hosting the big event.
There, over 130 of the world’s best professionals will tee it up for the chance to win the Dinah Shore Trophy, and they’ll be joined by eight elite amateurs. Here are some details about the rising stars, and how they booked their places in the Major.
Carla Bernat Escuder
- World Amateur Golf Ranking: 20th
- How She Qualified: 2025 Augusta National Women's Amateur
- Nationality: Spain
The Spaniard had already created a big impression in her amateur career before the 2025 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, including several college wins representing Kansas State University.
However, in her third appearance at the prestigious Augusta National event, she produced a confident final round of 68 to claim her biggest title yet, holding off the challenge of another amateur in the Chevron Championship field, Asterisk Talley.
Afterwards, she revealed her days as an amateur are numbered, as she intends to turn professional in the summer. Before then, thanks to her victory, she gets to sample the limelight in one of the biggest events in the women’s golf calendar.
Gianna Clemente
- World Amateur Golf Ranking: 22nd
- How She Qualified: Sponsor's Invite
- Nationality: USA
The American is one of two amateurs to receive a sponsor’s invite to the tournament. Clemente was the 2024 AJGA Girls Player of the Year, while she was also an integral member of the US team in last year’s Junior Solheim Cup.
As well as those achievements, Clemente was also in the final pairing in the final round of the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, where she eventually finished T5.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Also in 2024, Clemente won the AJGA section of the LPGA Tour’s Mizuho Americas Open, while earlier this year, she proved she could compete with the world’s best when she finished T30 in the LPGA Tour’s Honda LPGA Thailand.
Chayse Gomez
- World Amateur Golf Ranking: 121st
- How She Qualified: 2024 Chevron Silverado Showdown
- Nationality: USA
Former Oregon State player Gomez received an invite to the Major thanks to being the highest-placed graduating senior from the 2024 Chevron Silverado Showdown, which was held in Napa, California, where she finished T5 after rounds of 75, 70 and 70.
Gomez’ five-year college career saw her finish with a scoring average of 73.62, the second best in Oregon State history, and nowadays, she is the assistant coach at Cal State Fullerton.
Jasmine Koo
- World Amateur Golf Ranking: 3rd
- How She Qualified: Sponsor's Invite
- Nationality: USA
Along with Clemente, Koo is the second player to receive a sponsor’s invite to the Major, but it’s not the first time she has appeared in the tournament.
Koo also played in the 2024 edition, where she made a stunning impression, finishing T13 and earning low amateur honors in her first appearance in a professional event.
Among her other amateur achievements are victory in the 2023 Women’s Western Amateur, while she also represented the US in the 2023 Junior Solheim Cup, where she was the top-performing member of her team, and the 2024 Curtis Cup at Sunningdale.
The USC player also has several collegiate wins, including the 2024 Stanford Intercollegiate, while her career-high in the World Amateur Golf Rankings is second.
Asterisk Talley
- World Amateur Golf Ranking: 8th
- How She Qualified: 2024 US Women’s Amateur
- Nationality: USA
Asterisk Talley made her Major debut at the 2024 US Women’s Open, and she performed brilliantly, finishing T44 to finish tied for low amateur. Even more impressive was the fact she did it as the youngest player in the field, aged just 15 at the time.
That was far from her only achievement in 2024. She also won the prestigious Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, finished eighth in the Augusta National Women's Amateur and runner-up at the US Women’s Amateur.
It’s that performance that ultimately handed Talley, who also finished runner-up at this year’s Augusta National Women’s Amateur, her place in the Major. That’s because the player who beat her, Rianne Malixi, withdrew because of injury, leaving Talley another chance to impress on one of the game’s biggest stages.
Clarisa Temelo
- World Amateur Golf Ranking: 67th
- How She Qualified: 2024 Women’s Amateur Latin America Championship
- Nationality: Mexico
Mexican Clarisa Temelo appears after dominating last November’s Women’s Amateur Latin America Championship. At the Lima Golf Club tournament in Peru, she won by six – a performance that followed three top-10 finishes for the University of Arkansas that season.
The win gave Temelo a place in not just the Chevron Championship, but two of the other Majors, the Amundi Evian Championship and the AIG Women’s Open.
A post shared by Clarisa (@clarisatemeloe)
A photo posted by on
After her victory, she said: “Walking down the 18th, I was thinking about what I was going to achieve and playing in three Majors in 2025. It was a like a dream to me.”
Lottie Woad
- World Amateur Golf Ranking: 1st
- How She Qualified: Replaces Women's Amateur champion Melanie Green, who has turned professional
- Nationality: England
Woad heads to the tournament as the World No.1 amateur as she continues to rack up huge achievements in the game.
Arguably, the most high-profile so far was victory in the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur. That handed her an appearance at last year’s event, where she finished T23, and she gets another bite of the cherry as the replacement for US Women's Amateur champion Melanie Green, who has since turned professional.
Overall, the Florida State University played in four of last year’s five Majors, and her T10 at the AIG Women’s Open secured her low amateur honors, meaning she is unlikely to be overawed in her second Chevron Championship start.
She also heads into the tournament in fantastic form, having amassed top-three finishers in each of her last eight college events since the AIG Women’s Open. She also finished third in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, making her one to watch this week.
Jeneath Wong
- World Amateur Golf Ranking: 87th
- How She Qualified: 2025 Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship
- Nationality: Malaysia
Wong is preparing for her maiden Chevron Championship start courtesy of victory in March’s Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, where she became the first Malaysian to win the tournament, finishing with an aggregate score of 266, the lowest winning total in its history.
Wong, who also played in the 2023 US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, also earns places in the Amundi Evian Championship and AIG Women’s Open because of her victory. Afterwards, she said: “It’s unreal. I’m in shock. “It’s really exciting, giving me the experience to play in those top LPGA tournaments that I want to play in the future.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
