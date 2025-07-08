The Amundi Evian Championship 2025 Picks, Sleepers And Odds

It's time for the fourth women's Major of the year as the Amundi Evian Championship takes centre stage at the start of a mini European run for the LPGA Tour.

But before the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open and AIG Women's Open, players will stop off at the beautiful Evian Resort Golf Club in France to try and become the latest Major champion.

Each of the world's top-10 are on site this week, but it is World No.1, Nelly Korda and World No.2, Jeeno Thitikul who share the tag of favorites before a tee shot is struck.

Several of their top-10 rivals are not far behind, though, with Minjee Lee, Ruoning Yin and Hye-jin Choi joining defending champion, Ayaka Furue as some of the other leading challengers.

Below, we have listed all of the outright-winner odds for many of the biggest names in the game as well as our favorite and sleeper picks for the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship.

Amundi Evian Championship Course Guide: Evian Resort Golf Club

Evian Resort Golf Club has been the home of the Evian Championship since undergoing an $8 million restoration between 2012 and 2013, which was headed up by architect Steve Smyers and European Golf Design.

The Champions Course itself plays a 6,500-yard par 71 which has offered plenty of low scoring to the professionals doing battle on it since 2013. The lowest tournament score so far has been 21-under-par (In-gee Chun in 2016) while the lowest individual total at the Evian Championship is 61, all recorded by Leona Maguire, Lee Jeong-eun, and Kim Hyo-joo.

Located in the mountains of south-east France in a place called Evian-les-Bains, the area in which Evian Resort sits is incredibly beautiful and overlooks Lake Geneva on the Swiss-French border.

Due to its position in the mountains, there is the elevation for players to consider when hitting shots. It is reportedly around 1,575 feet (480m) above sea level. There are also a handful of holes with lakes to navigate plus many large and subtly undulating greens at the end of many tree-lined fairways.

Amundi Evian Championship Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Winner Score 2024 Ayaka Furue -19 (one stroke) 2023 Celine Boutier -14 (six strokes) 2022 Brooke Henderson -17 (one stroke) 2021 Minjee Lee -18 (playoff - Jeong-eun Lee) 2020 Cancelled due to Covid-19 Cancelled due to Covid-19 2019 Jin-young Ko -15 (two strokes) 2018 Angela Stanford -12 (one stroke) 2017 Anna Nordqvist -9 (playoff - Brittany Altomare) 2016 In-gee Chun -21 (four strokes) 2015 Lydia Ko -16 (six strokes) 2014 Hyo-joo Kim -11 (one stroke)

Amundi Evian Championship Tournament Betting Odds

Outright winner odds from FanDuel Sportsbook (odds correct at time of publishing)

Jeeno Thitikul (+900)

Nelly Korda (+900)

Minjee Lee (+1600)

Ruoning Yin (+2000)

Ayaka Furue (+2200)

Hye-Jin Choi (+2200)

Haeran Ryu (+2500)

Somi Lee (+2500)

Rio Takeda (+3000)

Angel Yin (+3000)

Lydia Ko (+3000)

Celine Boutier (+3000)

Miyu Yamashita (+3300)

Charley Hull (+3500)

Yealimi Noh (+3500)

Hyo Joo Kim (+3500)

Mao Saigo (+4000)

Lottie Woad (+4000)

Akie Iwai (+4000)

Esther Henseleit (+4500)

Jin Young Ko (+5000)

Helen Briem (+5000)

Chisato Iwai (+5500)

Chanettee Wannasaen (+5500)

All other players priced at +6000 or higher

Amundi Evian Championship Betting Picks

Elliott Heath News Editor

Favorite: Esther Henseleit (+4500)

The German Solheim Cup star is among Europe’s top players and she would be a very popular winner this week. Heneseleit showed her class at Robert Trent Jones GC last September and she could certainly win her maiden Major this week.

She has solid course form with a T7th last year and a T14th in 2023, while her recent form has been impressive too. The 26-year-old was T12th at the KPMG Women’s PGA, T22nd at the US Open and T2nd at the Black Desert Championship at the start of May.

Sleeper: Carlota Ciganda (+6000)

Ciganda is one of the best European players of her generation, and she is more than deserving of a Major Championship after a brilliant career so far that has included eight LPGA Tour wins and eight LET titles.

She enters the week in top form after victory at the Meijer Classic two starts ago and has had four other top-10s this season already. Her course history is solid, too, highlighted by a T3rd here in 2022.

Matt Cradock News Writer

Favorite: Somi Lee (+2500)

Lee has really found some form over the last few months, claiming victory in her last outing at the Dow Championship, as well as a T8th at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and a solo third at the Meijer LPGA Classic.

At last year's Evian Championship, she claimed a T17th result, which included four under-par rounds. What's more, looking at Lee's overall stats, she ranks highly in driving accuracy, greens in regulations and putts per round average, three key factors to success at this week's venue.

She has three consecutive top-10s, including a win, and I feel this trend will continue at the fourth women's Major of the year.

Sleeper: Esther Henseleit (+4500)

The German finished in T7th last year at the Evian Championship and, with good course form mixed in with good recent form, I believe Henseleit will be one to watch at Evian Resort Golf Club.

Finishing T10th at the Amundi German Masters, her last outing, Henseleit has also claimed a T12th at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and a T22nd at the US Women's Open, showing she has Major form, and that doesn't even include a T2nd and T3rd on the LPGA Tour in 2025.

As mentioned, she finished T7th in this championship last year, which was no fluke as she also had a T14th in 2023 and T27th in 2022.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

Favorite: Jeeno Thitikul (+900)

It might seem like the obvious pick to choose one of the co-favorites, but there are so many variables and unknowns with most of the other leading claims that Thitikul feels like the safest bet to me. That is especially true when you consider her record here which, aside from a MC during a down season last year, features three top-10 finishes.

As the No.1 player for total strokes gained on the LPGA Tour, her only real "weakness" - if you can even call it that - is her play around the green. However, once she reaches the putting surface, Thitikul is ranked inside the top-10. A tournament which has often centered around good putters in the past, this could easily be one where the Thai star shines through.

Sleeper: Mao Saigo (+4000)

The Japanese pro finished T3rd on debut here back in 2022 and has enjoyed four top-10s and a win otherwise this season, with her victory coming at the first Major of the year, the Chevron Championship.

Aside from a disastrous second round at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship which ultimately ended her week, Saigo has competed at a variety of different style courses and only has two missed cuts this term.

Adding to that, she is ranked 10th for most sub-par rounds all year and often enjoys strong starts to her weeks. Should Saigo kick on at the weekend, she could be a double Major champion come Sunday evening.

How To Watch The Amundi Evian Championship

US/ET

Thursday, July 10 - Round One: 6:00am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 11:00am - 12:00pm (NBC Sports App)

6:00am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 11:00am - 12:00pm (NBC Sports App) Friday, July 11 - Round Two: 6:00am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 11:00am - 12:00pm (NBC Sports App)

6:00am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 11:00am - 12:00pm (NBC Sports App) Saturday, July 12 - Round Three: 4:00am - 10:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

4:00am - 10:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Sunday, July 13 - Round Four: 4:00am - 10:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

UK/BST

Thursday, July 10 - Round One: 11:00am - 5:00pm (Sky Sports +)

11:00am - 5:00pm (Sky Sports +) Friday, July 11 - Round Two: 11:00am - 5:00pm (Sky Sports +)

11:00am - 5:00pm (Sky Sports +) Saturday, July 12 - Round Three: 9:00am - 3:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

9:00am - 3:00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Sunday, July 13 - Round Four: 9:00am - 3:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

